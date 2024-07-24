Gang rape of a child got less jail time then a woman who called the rapist some sort of a pig. Maybe a disgusting pig.

Lessons.

rape not important.

Women not important.

Child who was raped not important.

challenging the government. Important.

“Abstract

As presently conceptualised, the artificial placenta (AP) is an experimental life support platform for extremely preterm infants (i.e. 400-600 g; 21–23+6 weeks of gestation) born at the border of viability. It is based around the oxygenation of the periviable fetus using gas-exchangers connected to the fetal vasculature. In this system, the lung remains fluid-filled and the fetus remains in a quiescent state. The AP has been in development for some sixty years. Over this time, animal experimental models have evolved iteratively from employing external pump-driven systems used to support comparatively mature fetuses (generally goats or sheep) to platforms driven by the fetal heart and used successfully to maintain extremely premature fetuses weighing around 600 g. Simultaneously, sizable advances in neonatal and obstetric care mean that the nature of a potential candidate patient for this therapy, and thus the threshold success level for justifying its adoption, have both changed markedly since this approach was first conceived.

Five landmark breakthroughs have occurred over the developmental history of the AP: i) the first human studies reported in the 1950's; ii) foundation animal studies reported in the 1960's; iii) the first extended use of AP technology combined with fetal pulmonary resuscitation reported in the 1990s; iv) the development of AP systems powered by the fetal heart reported in the 2000's; and v) the adaption of this technology to maintain extremely preterm fetuses (i.e. 500-600 g body weight) reported in the 2010's. Using this framework, the present paper will provide a review of the developmental history of this long-running experimental system and up-to-date assessment of the published field today.

With the apparent acceleration of AP technology towards clinical application, there has been an increase in the attention paid to the field, along with some inaccurate commentary regarding its potential application and merits. Additionally, this paper will address several misrepresentations regarding the potential application of AP technology that serve to distract from the significant potential of this approach to greatly improve outcomes for extremely preterm infants born at or close to the present border of viability.”

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0143400422004283

“Progress toward revolutionizing premature infant care

Led by Mott pediatric and fetal surgeon George Mychaliska, M.D., the artificial placenta project, funded by the National Institutes of Health, is taking place in the lab of U-M's Robert Bartlett, M.D.

Bartlett is known as the "father of ECMO" for developing the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation technology that works as a heart and lung machine for a prolonged period in patients with heart and lung failure.

The artificial womb uses ECMO technology in a novel way that allows the baby to breathe a simulated amniotic fluid, as it would in the uterus. Oxygenated blood flows into the umbilical vein, and deoxygenated blood drains from the right heart.

About 30,000 babies are born younger than 26 weeks old in the United States each year. These extremely premature babies not only have smaller survival rates but also are at higher risk of severe disabilities, including lung disease and cerebral palsy.

Severely immature lungs cannot provide the brain, heart and other organs the oxygen they need to survive.

Compared with current options, "a mechanical artificial placenta would allow a premature infant to grow and thrive while avoiding the many complications associated with conventional treatment," says Mychaliska.”

https://www.michiganmedicine.org/health-lab/artificial-placenta-rescues-premature-lambs-lung-failure

Oh!!! NIH is involved!

what fits in a world where they own this technology.

Before the new womb placenta, there's the cloning.

So it's hard to do. But they're working on this for 6 decades.

https://www.genome.gov/about-genomics/fact-sheets/Cloning-Fact-Sheet

IF These assholes COULD sell us back the babies, or even make only men and a slave class..would they.

Questions that arise.

Would women be not important. Would there be war on prolife groups. Would a vagina be named a bonus hole. Would fertile women be considered competitive to NEW WOMB. Would biblical view points on gender be disliked. Would they make war on the religions. First Christianity, then Jews, then Muslims and last who is left. Would they make women in that artificial womb. Would they make only men as the terminator seed. The dud that even if he makes it off the ranch can never start a competitive society. Would gender identity then be more important than sex. Would a woman be exactly what a man is when he so decides, because there are no others. Would women be erased in law and language. Would DIE roll out universally to enforce the interim period. Would sterilization of minors be desired. Would the rainbow all of a sudden focus on gender rights. Would disagreement disenfranchise you across all sectors. Professionally, in schools, at school boards in unions, in employment, as a citizen through hate speech that renders your life in prison. See above story. Would taking babies from non new womb, wombs be imperative and frenzied. How will women see reproductive rights, when they understand. Would products like mRNA or messaging like climate etc, that work to attenuate fertility be important, and even desired. Would the interim period involve termination of the interim people. That is those without reproductive abilities. Would the state prefer to raise feed medicate children in schools and eliminate parental consent. Would parents be painted as the enemy. Would the interim population be herded to 15 minute cities. Would Direct Energy Weapon technology, cameras and barriers be rolled out. Would food be pulled back. Would climate be the reason for the 15 minute prisons. Would all cities have ring roads around them. Is that the new 413. Would child trafficking be unimportant and univestigated. Would the economy be purposefully raped. Would wholesale replacement of women take place in magazines, positions, sports. Would the interim population face purposeful addiction with deadly drugs. Would violence be desired. Would digital money control the interim population. Would digital id control the country of elections. Would euthanasia be a god send to the overburdened medical system. Would the people be labeled as populist. Aka literally the population becomes the enemy. Would rape gangs be ok.

Should I ask more questions. Or should you.

Upgrade if you can. Morality is the cure.

Share. Please get it to Dr. THORPE, and to Matt Walsh and to those who want to understand where we are headed.

The things we are supposed to be divided on are the biggest distractionsin our world.

In my view.

We are the last generations standing between us and their evil vision.

No expense on any of the transnational tropes is being spared.

Don't stay on the sidelines. Or divided.

Use your energy and focus it mentally spiritually in order to

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Incidentally, while there are millions in the employ of the Vision I see, I believe only a handful understand the path they pave. Would they continue to architect a world of slave class pod babies.

The rest are sniveling greens, activated unions, working for progress, etc etc.

Wake them up with gongs.

I will put up the novel I was working on over a decade ago. These things were haunting my dreams long before the day I understood them. Time isn't linear. My fiction is frighteningly prescient.

And slippery tongued beasts will say we want premature babies to die. So stop the mRNA beasts. I know so many womb bombs after the shots. A separate discussion.

Take down the beast.

Don't be afraid. You are already mortal. It is this you must forge against.

Be more.

You are important.