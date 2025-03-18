Eu plan to use Europeans' private savings for militarization. Now add that to the CBDC launch date this October in Europe. mobilizing private savings??? Is #CBDC THE method to take citizens' private savings? Is this another path to you will own nothing?

Should governments be able to grab citizens private savings for their goals? Or is this just Stalin's communism? Is this taking private property? Let's just point out the logic flaws here. Green energy net zero policies is killing citizens through the economic ruin War is a huge producer of destruction and CO2. wouldn't the path to "war" be better used by discarding the fake green net zero goals? Or are both the same goals?

The one thing net zero and this new grab citizens private money plan has in common ...EU CITIZENS YOU WILL OWN NOTHING.

Oh and there's also… that pesky population of people who grew up under freedom. That notion would need to die.

Remember if you just chase your itch (gambling, drugs, porn, vice, DEI, esg, fighting orange man as derriders call Trump ) you are missing pushing back on the fight of our lifetimes.

Do you think their vision spares you because?

You identify as…

you have solar panels…

Your ancestors were….

Better decide who the bad guys really are.

Its easy.

They're the ones telling us to shut up. Its all a fantastic game of slowing dissent to their objectives.

I see them

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Leave a comment

Share