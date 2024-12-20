Please send this package insert to dancing nurses, mean relatives, old bosses, compliant stooges, public health officers, pharmacists. Who among them read this before booking appointments, threatened firings etc.

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-epar-product-information_en.pdf

Could my EU readers let me know if they were presented with this leaflet prior to Astrazeneca Injections?

I just provide on the other side of the channel Scotland leaflet for Astrazenca: excessive sweating. Or Malaysia. Itchy.

Here is the one for the EU. A nightmare.

