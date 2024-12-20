Please send this package insert to dancing nurses, mean relatives, old bosses, compliant stooges, public health officers, pharmacists. Who among them read this before booking appointments, threatened firings etc.
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/vaxzevria-epar-product-information_en.pdf
Could my EU readers let me know if they were presented with this leaflet prior to Astrazeneca Injections?
I just provide on the other side of the channel Scotland leaflet for Astrazenca: excessive sweating. Or Malaysia. Itchy.
Here is the one for the EU. A nightmare.
https://billricejr.substack.com/p/my-big-idea-a-billboard-campaign
The link does not appear, just a blank screen 🤔