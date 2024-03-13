Soon it will be racist or a hate crime not to eat your neighbors. Well it may also be good for the environment.



Just in time for more expensive food! Soylent green. Set in 2022, the Fabians must lament that they are behind schedule.

Lefty science publication comforts us, that aversion to cannibalism is rooted in colonialism and Christianity oh and racism. Oh only that. Anti-racism and DIE requirements? up next in your dei nodding workplaces, people burgers? And then no pension for you as Kurruu disease takes over.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg26134783-600-is-it-time-for-a-more-subtle-view-on-the-ultimate-taboo-cannibalism/

“Ethically, cannibalism poses fewer issues than you might imagine. If a body can be bequeathed with consent to medical science, why can’t it be left to feed the hungry? Our aversion has been explained in various ways. Perhaps it is down to the fact that, in Western religious traditions, bodies are seen as the seat of the soul and have a whiff of the sacred. Or maybe it is culturally ingrained, with roots in early modern colonialism, when racist stereotypes of the cannibal were concocted to justify subjugation. These came to represent the “other” to Western societies – and revulsion towards cannibalism became a tenet of their moral conscience.

A slew of recent archaeological discoveries is now further complicating how we think about human cannibalism. Researchers have unearthed evidence suggesting that our hominin ancestors ate each other surprisingly often. What’s more, it seems that they weren’t always doing so for the reasons you might expect – for sustenance or to compete against and intimidate rivals – but often as funerary rituals to honour their dead.

Like it or not, then, cannibalism is an important part of our story. This isn’t to say that we should change our attitudes towards it. But understanding its deep roots might shift our perspective on the few cultures that still practise cannibalism today, albeit only occasionally, such as the Aghori, a Hindu ascetic sect in India that does it in pursuit of transcendence. Above all, these discoveries invite us to reconsider our revulsion to cannibalism in the context of our evolutionary past.”

But are they also telling you how Cannibalism led to prion disease, or the equivalent of mad cow disease? It would lead to neurological damage and death.

So as they nudge us to eating one another it is a method also to kill those who do so.

BEWARE the colonialism label is being used in these studies to legitimize a practice that is horrific for those who practice it.

WATCH THIS QUICK VIDEO SUMMARIZING THE MAD HUMAN DISEASE YOU GET FROM CANNIBALISM

If it is nasty Colonialism that is preventing you from eating other people, then what to do, what to do.

Food is supposed to go 400% long term averages this year according to Food Chain Reaction game which was a table top exercise plotted in 2015 in Washington DC at WWF head quarters.

The fictional books my children were exposed to at school included books for 8 year old’s that involved child domestic slaves and eating of children by other children. Schools are really interesting right now. It is an education alright.

If anyone can summarize this news about the Cannibal gangs in Haiti today that would be appreciated.

The elites are nudging the children and youth and those who want to virtue signal that denying colonialism and racism and pursuing anti-racism includes eating people.

They do so while promising us food will get expensive.

It is really is nasty math.

Does is make you like colonialism or desire a prion burger?

You aren’t on the menu at my house. God Bless, find your courage. The more who have it the more it spreads. It is better than wildfire. Soul to soul it is a spiritual way to feed others with hope and courage.

There is moral starvation up on their menu. I cannot eat a farting cow. But look at what they think is great nudging.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST!

it is ugly in every way. do not get nervous or afraid as you do so. Whatever they have planned on the other side should only fortify you. They do not plan on your courage however. They plan on our fear. Fear is what is useless in times like these. They want us afraid to speak so that there is no vocabulary that explains our world.

Now would be an excellent time to also plant seeds. Much love to you dear readers, irrespective of your political leanings.

