There are end times prophecies that foretold an India Pakistani war. This is not my area of study. There may be other scholarship that presents alternative perspectives than this article. However, it is worth reading, if only to note that other religious texts also point to an end times.

“Mahabharata, Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and the Pakistan-India War

at 08 May 2025

By Hafeed Akhtar Mukhtar

THE war of Mahabharata is mentioned in many important Hindu religious and historical texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Harivansh Puran, Vishnu Puran, and Bhavishya Puran. However, its detailed description is found in the epic Mahabharata. This war is presented as if it happened in the past, similar to how some people mistakenly think that Ghazwat-ul-Hind (the battle of India) is a past event. But the reality is different. In fact, both of these wars point to the same great battle — not just a war between two nations, but a major battle between truth and falsehood.

A well-known religious scholar of India, Maulana Shams Naveed Usmani (RA), who was also an expert in the Sanskrit language, deeply studied Hindu religious texts. According to him, Ghazwat-ul-Hind and Mahabharata are two names for the same foretold event, and this war has not happened yet — it will occur in the end times.

He writes:

"This Ghazwat-ul-Hind is what was called Mahabharata in the Vedic language — a battle that is yet to come, but people mistook it for a past event and turned it into a legend."

(See his book Agar Ab Bhi Na Jaagey To)

It is true that the original meanings of ancient religious texts have been distorted over time. But the main lesson of Mahabharata remains clear: it was a principled war — a conflict between kinship and principles, between destruction caused by ego and greed, and the victory of truth and justice.

This war was fought between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. The Kauravas were a hundred brothers (symbolizing the world united on one side), while the Pandavas were five brothers (seen by some as symbolic of Pakistan's five regions: Punjab, Afghanistan, Kashmir, Sindh, and Balochistan). The Pandavas stood for truth, and the Kauravas represented falsehood. The Pandavas were tricked and sent into exile, but in the end, they were the ones who won.

Now let us turn to the Hadiths of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

It is narrated by Thawban (RA) that the Prophet ﷺ said:

“A group from my nation will attack India. Allah will grant them victory. They will bring the kings of India in chains. Allah will forgive their sins. Then they will return to Syria and remain there.”

(Musnad Ahmad, Hadith 22396, Vol. 37, Pg. 81; Sunan al-Kubra al-Nasa’i: Hadith 3175, Book of Jihad, Chapter: Ghazwat-ul-Hind)

Hazrat Abu Huraira (RA) narrated that the Prophet ﷺ said:

“Two groups of my nation will be saved from the fire of Hell: one group that will attack India, and another that will be with Jesus, son of Mary.”

(Same sources)

Both of these Hadiths are graded as “Hasan” (sound).

Now the question arises: Is the current Pakistan-India conflict the same as Mahabharata and Ghazwat-ul-Hind, or are we still waiting for a bigger war?

Recently, Pakistani scholars made a historic unanimous declaration:

“Jihad for Al-Quds and Palestine has now become obligatory upon us (the Pakistani state).”

Even before this, religious scholars have come together on national issues by setting aside sectarian differences — a bright chapter in Pakistan’s religious history.

Following this fatwa, the public also raised their voice and demanded action from the state. The leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, strongly supported this call. Millions of people across Pakistan took to the streets in historic protests for Palestine — a level of awareness rarely seen elsewhere in the world.

At this point, Israel played its role. In an effort to divert Pakistan’s attention from Palestine, a conspiracy was hatched to entangle Pakistan and India in a two-nation war. This didn’t start with the 22 April 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, but earlier — on 11 March 2025, when the Jaffar Express was attacked in Bolan district, Balochistan. In that attack, 26 men were martyred, while women and children were spared. A similar pattern was followed in the Pahalgam incident — 26 men killed, women and children unharmed. Both events appear to be linked parts of the same conspiracy.

On the night between 6 and 7 May, India attacked civilian targets in Pakistan under the pretext of fighting terrorism. Masajid were destroyed, Qur’ans were burned, and innocent men, women, and children were martyred. In response, Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets and several drones.

Now, Pakistan and India stand at the edge of war. Is this just a brief skirmish or the start of a long conflict? If we look beyond just military strength and victory or defeat, it seems likely that this war may escalate — and could fulfill the prophecy of Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

It is important to remember: we should not fear the term Ghazwa (sacred battle). It refers to a just war — a war between truth and falsehood — where innocent lives will not be harmed. Even on the battlefield, women and children will be protected.

The famous historian of Prophet’s biography, Dr. Hamidullah, wrote that the Prophet ﷺ always aimed for maximum success with minimal loss of life. Throughout his blessed life, there were a total of 74 battles and military expeditions, in which only 250–300 companions were martyred, while enemy losses were around 1,000–1,500 — itself a miracle.

If Ghazwat-ul-Hind and Mahabharata are truly unfolding now, then it proves that we are entering the end times — and the people of this region (Indo-Pak-Bangladesh Subcontinent) will play a key role alongside Imam Mahdi and Prophet Jesus (AS) in Syria, Palestine, and the Arabian Peninsula. After that, the world will enter a new era of justice and peace.”

So many questions come from such prophecies.

However, I note many expressions of end times by Christians online and from unconnected sources.

It should be interesting to Christians, Muslim, Hindi, atheist, Jews all alike to consider there are more than one religious group who might see evidence in their texts of a prophecy for end times- and evidence that might align now.

I view the technocratic state with increasing suspicion - not merely for the amorality of the permanent autocratic state of control it would impose- but for its possible manifestation as an antichrist itself. Once the city is an ai cognitive city administration of man into beast status and perma slave is easily obtained.

Of course many questions follow from learning of other religions prophecies.

https://www.as-seerah.com/news-articles/mahabharata-ghazwat-ul-hind-and-the-pakistan-india-war

Isaiah 53 old Testament

53 Who has believed our message

and to whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed?

2 He grew up before him like a tender shoot,

and like a root out of dry ground.

He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to him,

nothing in his appearance that we should desire him.

3 He was despised and rejected by mankind,

a man of suffering, and familiar with pain.

Like one from whom people hide their faces

he was despised, and we held him in low esteem.

4 Surely he took up our pain

and bore our suffering,

yet we considered him punished by God,

stricken by him, and afflicted.

5 But he was pierced for our transgressions,

he was crushed for our iniquities;

the punishment that brought us peace was on him,

and by his wounds we are healed.

6 We all, like sheep, have gone astray,

each of us has turned to our own way;

and the Lord has laid on him

the iniquity of us all.

Well both India and Pakistan are formidable, in size, population, and because of nuclear possibilities.

I would not necessarily have looked at a war between these nations in the context of end times. However the prophecies add a new dimension.

Of course the CIA or similar et al intelligence can know intimately all religious texts and abuse their prophecies as games. Of course they could.

We always benefit from learning more.

Perhaps THERE IS a curiosity in Muslims to know the New Testament -in that they save themselves from hell by fighting alongside Jesus.

We are close to a possible technocratic state especially in the “New world."

People have suffered for centuries in war or oppression and did they wonder about end times because of that suffering. Just because we face evil in this technocratic state doesn't mean we know it is end times. But the CBDC, the technology developed for surveillance and control, it does have implications. Doesn't it.

What do you think?

Are you concerned about India Pakistan widening conflict? Or do you thinked its another gamed conflict to profit the war mongers, depopulate, and seed chaos? Or instill Marshall law?

Isn't the conflict mostly gamed at the top. All hegellian dialectic to move us towards their vision.

But then there is the rub. Their vision of technocratic governance is lookong awfully prophecied.

What parts of the Bible do you read that give weight to these times?

sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

Matthew 25

and give it unto him which hath ten talents.

29 For unto every one that hath shall be given, and he shall have abundance: but from him that hath not shall be taken away* even that which he hath.

30 And cast ye the unprofitable servant into outer darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.

31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:

33 And he shall set* the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:

35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.

46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.”

In school when children are taught about world religions, I bet it isn't- and what end times prophecies line up with current events? Or what evidence do you have of the occult in our our institutions?

We are about to witness more suffering homelessness hunger despair under this liberal government.

We will be tested won't we.

