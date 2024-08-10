One thing is clear to me. They want us gone.

They want to bring forth the scenario of making only men. Only terminator seeds. That can never make a competitive society. Even if they escape.

See my post on Ectogenesis, Artificial placental technology.

And the weapon I see other than War and the shots, is the city itself.

Once the smart city has turned its key. That is the weapon.

Consider the empty cities in China, not as real estate plays,

BUT AS TESTING AND TRAINING OF THE WEAPON SYSTEMS CREATED, MOUNTED.

Why not.

That’s how i think, and what is would do, I assume Xi is smarter.

When I say get in your cities Now and start understanding the municipal deep state, I mean every town on this planet.

I mean even if there's an election noise, dollar war, pandemic, hurricane, bad skies.

Know.

The smart city infrastructure fund

ICLEI

Globalcovenantofmayors.org

C40.org.

I mean what's on the poles. Where do the camera images go. Who owns the 5G. Who tested that shit.

Is there additional beaming tech mounted.

What's in your climate plans.

Are your entry and exits changing. are your cars being eliminated. Are your construction plans always harming small businesses. Are bike paths changing egress. Are zones being set up.

Are your official plans altering density.

The norm is 2 members of city council are in charge of telling the whole council what needs implementation.

They get marching orders.

From someone or someplace and it's not citizens.

That's the battle. The whole battle. No border anywhere in world is as important. And do it before the draft starts.

Evil in darkness is full of glee.

Shut that cackle up.

Shine that light.

Take it down.

The municipal deep state is THE BATTLE.

As far as I know, no one else has proposed this theory on the empty cities.

Qr code to get in your house.

Qr code to leave.

Who comes in after you.

On the streets.

What's on the poles.

cameras everywhere.

where do you hide.

tech is marching to evil, for evil.

No military ops every practiced there?

Bull shit.

But this is just my unproven theory.

But exactly how I'd game a war against those I needed to replace.

I feel they are playing for keeps. Use the vestiges of our western architecture while it can ply to you

If this rings true to you let me know.

Weaponize international instruments. Weaponize law. Weaponize the city, homes and streets.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

