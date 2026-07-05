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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
4h

I agree that it is politics in the name of technocracy. The people are at a complete disadvantage, while selected people, corporations and organizations will hold all the cards in the game. It will amount to forced destruction of current institutions and the social and political fabric. In its wake, the people will be left with a surveillance state of servitude.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

"Interview with Flemming Blicher, June 29, 2026 - Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State, Part 3

George Kennan, the dual state; the CIA as parallel government; the Grand Area; Operation Gladio; reappraising the "Cold War"; Wall Street ties to the USSR (which was not an existential threat)"

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/interview-with-flemming-blicher-june-111

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