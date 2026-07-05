If I were a US citizen I would look closely at the peace board.

First peace in the occult is the end of Christianity and the insertion of the now communist commandeered ( in my opinion having looked at Rabbi Antelman's concerns with the movement) noahide laws.

Peace ✌ ☮ is the broken upside down cross. The end of Christianity. But it requires all Abrahamic texts including those that show Jesus fulfilled prophecies. And those that saw Isa ( Jesus) as the Messiah.

Note Rabbi Antelman further viewed Sabbattian satanic infiltration aimed at religious jews as well.

The peace board got its charter from the UN. So out of the UN? No spring board off the UN.

An overview of the UN beast the Peace Board.

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Newsroom / Blog

02/19/2026

The Board of Peace: What We Know About Its Role, Reach and Limits

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This piece was originally published on January 30, 2026, and is being updated regularly. The inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace was held at the Donald Trump Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026. The meeting can be viewed in its entirety .

A new international body known as the Board of Peace was formally launched in January, following a November vote by the UN Security Council through Resolution 2803 that welcomed a U.S.-brokered, 20-point framework to end the war in Gaza. The initiative gained decisive momentum on January 22, when President Trump signed the Board’s charter at the 57th World Economic Forum in Davos.

On February 19, President Trump convened the first meeting of the new Board in Washington, DC, announcing billions in pledges from select member countries to rebuild Gaza, while offering few details on how this will be achieved in practice. In addition, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that the Board’s scope may expand, saying, “We hope that this can serve as a model for other complex and difficult situations, so they can be solved in the same way.”

Supporters of the Board describe it as a nimble alternative to collective action by the Security Council to facilitate reconstruction planning in Gaza. Skeptics, including close U.S. allies such as France and the United Kingdom, have raised concerns that the initiative could sidestep the existing multilateral system or be used to channel funding away from broadly supported UN organizations. For example, a spokesperson for France’s foreign ministry recently highlighted the “ambiguity” of the board’s scope, stating that it must “refocus on the situation in Gaza.”

As of now, there’s still much we do not know, and we will continue to fine-tune our analysis in the weeks and months ahead. But for now, let’s look beyond the headlines to examine the Board of Peace on its own legal and institutional terms.

What the Board of Peace Is

At its core, the Board is a selective coalition of willing states organized outside the UN system. While its establishment was endorsed by the UN Security Council -specifically as a “transitional administration” in Gaza for the purpose of coordinating reconstruction efforts – that endorsement does not extend to any operational plans or its governance.

Unlike the United Nations, it is not a universal body and does not rely on broad multilateral consensus to act. Instead, it is structured as a stand-alone organization designed to move quickly among a limited group of aligned participants.

The Board’s governance model is explicitly centralized. Its charter establishes a chairman-centered structure under which President Trump, as Chairman, holds sweeping authority to invite or exclude members, break ties and approve or veto all Board resolutions.

Membership is invitation-only, with three-year terms that are renewable at the Chairman’s discretion rather than through collective decision-making.

Financially, the Board relies entirely on voluntary contributions. Long-term participation currently requires a reported $1 billion financial commitment, reinforcing its character as a high-threshold, opt-in forum rather than an inclusive institution.

While its immediate focus is intended to be the Gaza ceasefire framework, the charter grants the Board authority to expand to address conflicts in which it determines that stability or lawful governance is at risk. Of note, the current charter for the board makes no direct mention of Gaza.

Is the Board Replacing the UN or the Security Council?

This is a key question, which is still not answerable, in part because of the conflicting signals sent from the Administration. During the inaugural meeting of the Board, President Trump suggested it may one day supersede the UN, saying, in the future, “the Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly.” Nevertheless, the President also spoke positively about the global body, noting, “We’re going to make sure the United Nations is viable,” and promising to “help them, moneywise.”

More broadly, it is important to know that, although the Board of Peace is often discussed in the same breath as the Security Council, the two bodies operate on fundamentally different legal foundations.

The Security Council derives its authority from the UN Charter, a treaty ratified by UN Member States that explicitly assigns it primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. That mandate was conferred collectively by the international community and cannot be replicated by a separate organization asserting a similar mission.

Equally important is the question of binding authority. Under Article 25 of the UN Charter, UN Member States are obligated to carry out decisions of the Security Council. The Board of Peace has no comparable mechanism. Its decisions apply only to those states that choose to participate and carry no legal force for non-members.

The distinction becomes most consequential when it comes to enforcement. Only the Security Council possesses unique Chapter VII powers, including the authority to impose sanctions and authorize the use of force in ways that are recognized across jurisdictions.

The Board of Peace, by contrast, can coordinate political positions and financial support but cannot create enforcement regimes that bind the international system as a whole.

The Takeaway: Coordination Versus Authority

Read on its own terms, the Board of Peace is best understood as a coordination platform – a mechanism for like-minded states to act quickly around a specific political objective, initially Gaza, without the procedural constraints of universal multilateralism. In that sense, it could theoretically offer speed and flexibility where the UN system is deliberately cautious.

What it cannot offer is legal legitimacy on a global scale. The ability to authorize peacekeeping missions, impose sanctions that endure across changing governments and anchor ceasefires in recognized international law remains exclusive to the UN Security Council. These are not abstract distinctions. They are the reason UN-backed decisions carry weight beyond the moment and beyond the membership of any single coalition.

Bottom line? If the Board of Peace succeeds in its mission, it may ultimately complement multilateralism by functioning as a rapid-response forum. As it currently stands, however, it cannot replace the foundations of a system grounded in treaty law and universal membership.

Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok

Current Membership

Chairman

President Donald J. Trump

Board of Peace Members

60 invited, seats are represented by heads of state

Argentina

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bulgaria

El Salvador

Hungary

Indonesia

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Mongolia

Morocco

Pakistan

Paraguay

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

Uzbekistan



Focused on diplomacy and investment

Nickolay Mladenov

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Tony Blair

Marc Rowan

Ajay Banga

Robert Gabriel, Jr.

Directs the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza

Steve Witkoff

Jared Kushner

Hakan Fidan

Ali al-Thawadi

Hassan Rashad

Tony Blair

Marc Rowan

Reem Al-Hashimy

Nickolay Mladenov

Yakir Gabay

Sigrid Kaag

Related News

https://betterworldcampaign.org/peace-and-security/the-latest-on-the-board-of-peace-what-we-know

But how will it work? Because I'm guessing Christianity ✝️ is systematically out. Well..

And it's set up on a digital control infrastructure.

Uber zionist some say fascist Jilian Michaels

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2372172116622442/?app=fbl

DIGITAL slave cast. A business model. The business of ownership of humans.

Who's the biggest loser now? You have a brow ridge queen.

And FYI the useful idiots and collaborators in communist takeovers are always eliminated first. Because they are most profoundly dissatisfied with the outcome and their bitterness makes a bad enemy. Poor Julian or Jules or jube or Jillo or whatever. S-he is so irrelevant now that she likes digi slave caste made by creeps. For me her mouth makes that Charlie brown teacher noise.

The statetism that enters is totalitarianism that fits the fascist and communist bill. It is both. It is neither. It disguises itself so you can be busy in the left right paradigm pointing at the otherside while it slime consumes us all.

UN. Left world charters the right. Peace board. It's an organization of globalists just pitting us against each other. Wait till Israelis figure out they are Palestinian too.

All are owned as collaborators or participants. If you lose dissent you are some algorithm’s bitch Queen Julian

She's a Palestinian in world technocracy and hasn't discovered it yet. all thrumbing their thumbs you are all Palestinians.

So. Bomb it. Take it all down.

Where the eff are the 2.3 million people???? They're not put up in tel Aviv. Where are they.

They were packed in like sardines.

Tents on the same surface cannot accommodate them. I'm a logician. I math the world. The neural lingual programming is that thousands are dead 50 per cent of which are children.

Where are 2.3 million displaced people? Don't give me Christian and zionist as an oxymoron word game. WHERE ARE THOSE PEOPLE. THE WHOlE STRIP HAS COME DOWN OR IS COMING DOWN. where is the water. Do you think taps turn on.

Julian jillo why don't you fitness routine yourself in the rubble.

Let's look at Patrick Wood's take on this “peace” thing.

“Trump founded the Board of Peace as a private citizen, not as the President of the United States. Then he unilaterally signed an Executive Order declaring it a "Public International Organization" under the International Organizations Immunities Act of 1945, which grants immunity from lawsuits and the judicial process, immunity from search and seizure, tax exemption, and personal immunity, among others.”

https://www.technocracy.news/state-department-sends-1-25b-from-other-programs-to-board-of-peace/

Is the peace board anything other than a Klaus shwaab endeavor?

“On January 22, 2026, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Donald Trump signed the Charter of the Board of Peace before a room of world leaders, cameras, and a step-and-repeat backdrop plastered floor to ceiling with a repeating pattern that should have stopped every journalist in the room cold.”

https://www.technocracy.news/the-strange-case-of-trumps-board-of-peace/

It runs on the DIGITAL SLAVE SYSTEM.

PER GOOGLE THE PROLOVE DIGISLAVE SEARCH ENGINE.

The “Board of Peace,” a U.S.-led coalition chaired by Donald Trump to oversee post-conflict Gaza’s reconstruction and economic transition , is exploring the launch of a U.S. dollar-pegged cryptocurrency (stablecoin). The initiative aims to provide a digital payment system for Gazans while removing cash from circulation to restrict funding to Hamas. [1, 2]

The proposal has sparked debate across several fronts: [1]

Financial Control: Proponents argue it will facilitate international aid and e-commerce directly into Gazans’ digital wallets. Critics warn it could be used for surveillance and limit Palestinian financial sovereignty, further decoupling Gaza’s economy from the West Bank. [1, 2, 3]

Implementation & Infrastructure: The plan is being developed alongside upgrades to Gaza’s internet network, which will provide free high-speed access to essential services. [1]

Distinction from Bank of Israel: This initiative is completely separate from the Digital Shekel CBDC, which is a Central Bank Digital Currency currently being studied and prepared for potential issuance by the Bank of Israel for the Israeli economy. [1, 2, 3, 4]

I call bull shit. Hammas funded through Quartar allegedly by bibi's government will he the excuse for a middle east digital shekel. So Israel duped by having been told they are hated for existing rather than for dropping on bombs on children babies ooopppss i mean future terrorists. I'm saying it. You're fooled by the divide and conquer. the shtick you've been given to follow is you are superior and God Yada Yada….

Look.

Here's what I'd be interested in if I were an American or a world Julio zionist.

What infrastructure goes up. How is that infrastructure already paralleled in Israel and other western nations through cognitive c40 smart cities. It rolls out on the murdered bodies of just how many.y

WHERE ARE THE 2.3 MILLION PEOPLE. SHOW ME 2.3 MILLION TENTS AND SHITTERS AND PLUMBING or the host families in tel Aviv.

Ok if one guy is rolling out this dystopia and he's taking money from the US to do it. And he is simtaneously president of the US? Highly relevant information.

Then can he say these people actual humans get this as living conditions and digital slave state AND it not be relevant????

Is there any conflict of interest. Wouldn't a hot blooded American say i’m coming Palestinians and I'm giving you LIFE LIBERTY AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS!!! Free speech and the first and second amendment.

Why wouldn't this be the opportunity to franchise democracy. No what is happening. The reverse franchise. Digital serfdom and zero value on human life. That is the globalist system. And anti globalists fakers it's coming with the noahide laws. Every tyranny needs a moral excuse to legitimize horror.

Ok. Julio zionisto let's see you do all your next reporting from the Palestinian tents. Do your motivation hype. So we can believe you aren't a crazy stepford bot.

Literally I had her Julio fitness dvds.

Sickos run the world. Do not adulate or fawn after them. Grow up and see it. You aren't special. You're getting the only possible play that might work on you. You're given the ends justifies the means role. Because … the old testament.

Here's the new biblical hate speech.

33 And if a stranger sojourn with thee in your land, ye shall not vex him.

34 But the stranger that dwelleth with you shall be unto you as one born among you, and thou shalt love him as thyself; for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.

35 Ye shall do no unrighteousness in judgment, in meteyard, in weight, or in measure.

36 Just balances, just weights, a just ephah, and a just hin, shall ye have: I am the Lord your God, which brought you out of the land of Egypt.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

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