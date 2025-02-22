Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackEMF wakeup callCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEMF wakeup callLawyerLisaFeb 22, 20259Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackEMF wakeup callCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare9Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackEMF wakeup callCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24Share
Thank you for sharing!
Fibre Optic provides some protection from wifi!
Thirty two % of the industry funded studies showed effects!
This is insane, one third of the industries own studies clearly showed EMF effects!
Were these researchers stupid and dd they not cover up their results.
Oh, I get it, they are like Big Government, problem created, solution supplied. Or supposed solution supplied. Kinda like the "pandemic" where they supplied a problem, and a solution.