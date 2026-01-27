Regardless if it's speech you like or not, it will cut all our civil liberties.

I've long thought Gaza was a mass programming event for our surrender into smart cities.

Gaza is a clock.

We build the smart city around us on an escapeless foot print.

Consider if tunnels are smart cognitive city compliant.

Our master and slave plan goes up, just like Gaza's. Only we aren't bombed first.

Unless the shots and fiscal dei policies are factored in.

When will all smart cities full capabilities go live.

Gaza is the clock. It is programming like a hunger games live system.

Our smart city dystopic existence is Gaza. Irony is that Israel's surveillance state is perfected. Inclusion in dei, smartbiometric dystopia is borderless.

Dissent? Not your dissent? Then you are a fruitcake pawn. Biased by your preconceptions of what your dissent is.

Program to watch trapped people die.

Covid scam is the only play? Or you can recognize globalist satanic plays elsewhere…

Trans polarization and pedo trafficking army.

Climate…euthanized for air.

Now the current polarization is war scam. Www3 is a depop play. Have you been given your “side”.

We build an alter to death unless we learn to stand together against polarization.

I'm Christian. It means I love my brothers and sisters. Who is anyone to say..

And that can't be a Palestinian.

What will bill c-9 add.

Well for one the forfeiture clause. Read it slowly.

It is read as a capital punishment.

iF you say impossible. You are in a weird denial. First because, if you're my reader we’ve been through alot together. Second what happened to the ostriches

While there is a proclaimed pause, it isn't a cease fire or true peace.

While it is legal to email public officials to tell them to shove their bill c-9, do it.

Love you dear readers. Peace is not military announcements. It's what happens to your heart when you love those you are taught to hate.

This battle is spiritual.

