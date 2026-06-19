Christians are massacred and you never learn of it.

This work she did pulling the historical records and evidence is not taught.

This is a slaughter.

I am tracking an evil. It is the secret pejorative term of white elephant for a German ( or European) , usually woman, and her rape, torture and demonic utilization and elimination. Art depictions include shorter statue demons on larger ( not fat but tall) women. You'll never guess where I find this art. Or you will.

Please watch Elizabeth's stack detailing the murderous genocide of Christian Germans in New York.

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