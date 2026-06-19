Elizabeth Glass Reform Jew,former NY Senate candidate and anti-NOAHIDE Law activist has detailed a little known genocide of German women in children that cleared the lower east side.
White Elephant is a pejorative term for European usually German woman in demon sphere.
Christians are massacred and you never learn of it.
This work she did pulling the historical records and evidence is not taught.
This is a slaughter.
I am tracking an evil. It is the secret pejorative term of white elephant for a German ( or European) , usually woman, and her rape, torture and demonic utilization and elimination. Art depictions include shorter statue demons on larger ( not fat but tall) women. You'll never guess where I find this art. Or you will.
Please watch Elizabeth's stack detailing the murderous genocide of Christian Germans in New York.