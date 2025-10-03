Gospel of Thomas. the alleged secret sayings and secret gospel . Get it. Secret. Hidden. it is theirs. not ours. and claims Jesus wanted to turn women into men so they could get into heaven. NI-ice.

None of the Gnostic Gospel of Thomas (not found in the New Testament) reads like Jesus at all. It is a poor cobbling butchery of the New Testament.

Here is some of the crap in this secret society text

He said to them: “Whoever hears these words shall never taste death.

Here’s another nutter bastardization.

Jesus said, “Do not lie, and do not do what you hate, for all things are disclosed before truth. For there is nothing hidden which shall not be shown forth.”

As if. The road is narrow to the Kingdom of Heaven.

The Bergman.

Matthew 7:13

13 Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat:

14 Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.

Jesus said: “Unless you fast to the world, you shall in no way find the Kingdom of God; and unless you sabbatize the Sabbath, you shall not see the Father.”

NOPE. The New covenant was not food laws or keeping the Sabbath.

Matthew 12

“12 At that time Jesus went on the sabbath day through the corn; and his disciples were an hungred, and began to pluck the ears of corn and to eat.

2 But when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto him, Behold, thy disciples do that which is not lawful to do upon the sabbath day.

3 But he said unto them, Have ye not read what David did, when he was an hungred, and they that were with him

;

4 How he entered into the house of God, and did eat the shewbread, which was not lawful for him to eat, neither for them which were with him, but only for the priests?

5 Or have ye not read in the law, how that on the sabbath days the priests in the temple profane the sabbath, and are blameless?

6 But I say unto you, That in this place is one greater than the temple.

7 But if ye had known what this meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice, ye would not have condemned the guiltless.

8 For the Son of man is Lord even of the sabbath day.

9 And when he was departed thence, he went into their synagogue:

10 And, behold, there was a man which had his hand withered. And they asked him, saying, Is it lawful to heal on the sabbath days? that they might accuse him.

11 And he said unto them, What man shall there be among you, that shall have one sheep, and if it fall into a pit on the sabbath day, will he not lay hold on it, and lift it out

?

12 How much then is a man better than a sheep? Wherefore it is lawful to do well on the sabbath days.

13 Then saith he to the man, Stretch forth thine hand. And he stretched it forth; and it was restored whole, like as the other.

14 Then the Pharisees went out, and held a council against him, how they might destroy him.

15 But when Jesus knew it, he withdrew himself from thence: and great multitudes followed him, and he healed them all;

16 And charged them that they should not make him known:

17 That it might be fulfilled which was spoken by Esaias the prophet, saying,

18 Behold my servant, whom I have chosen; my beloved, in whom my soul is well pleased: I will put my spirit upon him, and he shall shew judgment to the Gentiles.”

Jesus said: “Where there are [two, they are not] without God, and when there is one alone, [I say,] I am with him. Raise the stone, and there you will find me; cleave the wood, and there I am.”

NOPE. not Gaia worship. Mathew 18;20

20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.

Jesus said: “A prophet is not acceptable in his own country, neither does a physician work cures upon those that know him.”

NOPE. Jesus never called himself a prophet.

John 14 6

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

So I am convinced the Gnostic esoteric knowledge has nothing to do with the New Testament. There’s more nonsense in it. But let’s say you follow the gnostic esoteric knowledge all the way and are told this is the ultimate knowledge. This is where you finally get to.

AND FINALLY THE TRANS VERSION OF THE GNOSTICS:

Simon Peter said to Him, “Let Mary leave us, for women are not worthy of Life.” Jesus said, “I myself shall lead her in order to make her male, so that she too may become a living spirit resembling you males. For every woman who will make herself male will enter the Kingdom of Heaven.”

I will put the “hidden knowledge” up on the elite religions. But I for one consider this a complete bastardization of the New Testament.

Jesus did not say he would lead women to become men.

This is hidden esoteric knowledge and but one.

https://web.archive.org/web/20250907085726/https://sacred-texts.com/chr/thomas.htm

Reading the gospel of Thomas will make you so sad. Don’t read it all first without shouldering yourself first with John, Luke, Matthew or Mark. I challenge you to read the new testament then the gnostic. What a sadness comes upon you in the words of emptiness. What a fullness in contrast with the Bible.

Anyways. the esoteric hidden knowledge of our elite thinks women are hated and must become men.

See that anywhere.

watch

Leave a comment

Share