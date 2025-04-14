From Lars Schernikau

“𝙇𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙂𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙮: 𝙢𝙞𝙣. 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙧 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙣𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙯𝙚𝙧𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝟓 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨 🇩🇪 When looking at the official #electricity

data in Germany from Agora Energiewende’s website, downloading it, playing with it… you get to see an amazing yet troublesome picture about Germany's energy security ---

The graph below depicts 🟨𝗬𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄: the growing installed combined #wind and #solar capacity in Germany alone, over 170GW now

🟩𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻: Germany’s monthly peak load (4h average), fyi the monthly minimum load is about half of peak load… largely unchanged 🍋

🟩𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻: Germany’s monthly best (max) 4h period of combined wind and solar generation… largely unchanged despite capacity increase

🟥𝗥𝗲𝗱: Germany’s monthly worst (min) 4h period of combined wind and soar generation… consistently near zero --- Let me be clear, the this is the “best (max)” and “worst (min)” wind+solar 4h period of any given month

So what are the consequences? ⚡Wind and solar combined (but alone) give practically zero value for #energysecurity ,

you always need a backup to make up for those lacking hours and sometimes days =>

storage will not suffice for 18h or days of "Dunkleflaute"… maybe it can overcome 2h… but needs to be charged first…

also #storage does not exist in any meaningful way =>

the backup, coal and #nuclear is being reduced or destroyed (see in Hamburg last month)

⚡As you increase the installed capacity, build more wind 🌬️ and #solarpower ☀️, nothing happens,

the same close to zero generation continues during the worst hours and days of each month… even the max.

generation of wind and solar is largely unchanged!!! =>

Every new wind turbine or solar panel has less and less value. ⚡

Going through days and even weeks of #Dunkeflaute (like in 1997) is what power systems have to prepare for… no battery storage will help you then

WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY SECURITY, WHAT COUNTS IS THE WORST PERFORMANCE,

not the average or best... which happens to be depicted most in the media and reports

➡️what we need is investment in, not divestment from, reliable dispatchable thermal and #nuclear power capacity + all the #hydro and geothermal we can get - #biomass is great only if it comes from waste products —-

fyi, I have also done the graph for the “worst” 8h period in any given month… it looks practically the same => as usual, am happy to receive your feedback and comments”

See post here on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/larsschernikau_electricity-wind-solar-activity-7316103124778127360-QmVq

Please compose a letter to your municipal councillors enclosing the graph and his statements. That’s where the infection is most dangerous.

“Going green is criminal. Adding green capacity does not add secure electrical generation or security. It is subversion to continue this hair brain idea. Voting for green policies can even be seen as a crime against humanity. We will judge you accordingly.”

Leave a comment

Share