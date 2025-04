From Lars Schernikau

โ€œ๐™‡๐™š๐™จ๐™จ๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™›๐™ง๐™ค๐™ข ๐™‚๐™š๐™ง๐™ข๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ฎ: ๐™ข๐™ž๐™ฃ. ๐™œ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™š๐™ง๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™›๐™ง๐™ค๐™ข ๐™˜๐™ค๐™ข๐™—๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™š๐™™ ๐™ฌ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™จ๐™ค๐™ก๐™–๐™ง ๐™ง๐™š๐™ข๐™–๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™จ ๐™ฃ๐™š๐™–๐™ง ๐™ฏ๐™š๐™ง๐™ค ๐™˜๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™จ๐™ž๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™ค๐™ซ๐™š๐™ง ๐™ฅ๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐Ÿ“ ๐™ฎ๐™š๐™–๐™ง๐™จ ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช When looking at the official #electricity

data in Germany from Agora Energiewendeโ€™s website, downloading it, playing with itโ€ฆ you get to see an amazing yet troublesome picture about Germany's energy security ---

The graph below depicts ๐ŸŸจ๐—ฌ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น๐—ผ๐˜„: the growing installed combined #wind and #solar capacity in Germany alone, over 170GW now

๐ŸŸฉ๐——๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ป: Germanyโ€™s monthly peak load (4h average), fyi the monthly minimum load is about half of peak loadโ€ฆ largely unchanged ๐Ÿ‹

๐ŸŸฉ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ป: Germanyโ€™s monthly best (max) 4h period of combined wind and solar generationโ€ฆ largely unchanged despite capacity increase

๐ŸŸฅ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ: Germanyโ€™s monthly worst (min) 4h period of combined wind and soar generationโ€ฆ consistently near zero --- Let me be clear, the this is the โ€œbest (max)โ€ and โ€œworst (min)โ€ wind+solar 4h period of any given month

So what are the consequences? โšกWind and solar combined (but alone) give practically zero value for #energysecurity ,

you always need a backup to make up for those lacking hours and sometimes days =>

storage will not suffice for 18h or days of "Dunkleflaute"โ€ฆ maybe it can overcome 2hโ€ฆ but needs to be charged firstโ€ฆ

also #storage does not exist in any meaningful way =>

the backup, coal and #nuclear is being reduced or destroyed (see in Hamburg last month)

โšกAs you increase the installed capacity, build more wind ๐ŸŒฌ๏ธ and #solarpower โ˜€๏ธ, nothing happens,

the same close to zero generation continues during the worst hours and days of each monthโ€ฆ even the max.

generation of wind and solar is largely unchanged!!! =>

Every new wind turbine or solar panel has less and less value. โšก

Going through days and even weeks of #Dunkeflaute (like in 1997) is what power systems have to prepare forโ€ฆ no battery storage will help you then

WHEN IT COMES TO ENERGY SECURITY, WHAT COUNTS IS THE WORST PERFORMANCE,

not the average or best... which happens to be depicted most in the media and reports

โžก๏ธwhat we need is investment in, not divestment from, reliable dispatchable thermal and #nuclear power capacity + all the #hydro and geothermal we can get - #biomass is great only if it comes from waste products โ€”-

fyi, I have also done the graph for the โ€œworstโ€ 8h period in any given monthโ€ฆ it looks practically the same => as usual, am happy to receive your feedback and commentsโ€

Please compose a letter to your municipal councillors enclosing the graph and his statements. Thatโ€™s where the infection is most dangerous.

โ€œGoing green is criminal. Adding green capacity does not add secure electrical generation or security. It is subversion to continue this hair brain idea. Voting for green policies can even be seen as a crime against humanity. We will judge you accordingly.โ€

