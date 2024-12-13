This is the Index. For people interested in reviewing the document, it is attached.
INTERIM REPORT: PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH AND DEMOCRACY DURING A POSSIBLE PANDEMIC ELECTION.
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
....................................................................................................1 Introduction................................................................................................................................1
i. Motion adopted by the Committee to study the Chief Electoral Officer’s special report......................................................................................................................1 Background.................................................................................................................................2
A. Overview of health data in Canada for COVID-19.................................................2
B. Summary of the Special Report of the Chief Electoral Officer .........................4
i. Anticipated challenges .............................................................................................5
ii. Proposed responses to challenges ......................................................................5
(a) Extend the voting period................................................................................5
(b) Long-term care voting.....................................................................................6
(c) Adjusting the Chief Electoral Officer’s adaptation power .................7
iii. Testimony of Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer................................................7
(a) Length of campaign period............................................................................7
(b) Recruiting election workers..........................................................................8
(c) Adjusting the Chief Electoral Officer’s adaptation power .................8
(d) Communication with voters..........................................................................9
(e) Voting by mail and integrity of the vote...................................................9
(f) Extend the voting period............................................................................. 10
(g) Reducing poll hours....................................................................................... 10
(h) Conduct of the election at the polls ......................................................... 10
(i) Increased cost of holding an election during COVID-19 ................. 11
(j) Royal prerogative of dissolution .............................................................. 11
Provincial Elections Held During the COVID-19 Pandemic.......................................... 12
A. British Columbia............................................................................................................. 12
i. General information............................................................................................... 12
viii ii. Health and safety protocols ................................................................................ 12
iii. Lessons of note......................................................................................................... 14
(a) Flexibility in administering electoral procedures ............................. 14
(b) Maintaining safe spaces and business continuity.............................. 14
(c) Voting by mail.................................................................................................. 14
(d) Increased in-person voting opportunities............................................ 15
(e) Duration of the election period................................................................. 15
(f) Administering the vote to specific groups............................................ 16
(g) Workforce recruitment................................................................................ 16
(h) Campaigning..................................................................................................... 16
(i) Voting on a weekend..................................................................................... 17
(j) Integrity of the vote....................................................................................... 18
(k) Royal prerogative of dissolution .............................................................. 18
iv. Changes or adaptations made to the electoral law.................................... 18
B. Saskatchewan .................................................................................................................. 19
i. General
information............................................................................................... 19
ii. Health and safety protocols ................................................................................ 20
iii. Lessons of note......................................................................................................... 21
(a) Voting by mail.................................................................................................. 21
(b) Duration of the election period................................................................. 22
(c) Recruitment of election workers ............................................................. 22
(d) Communication by Elections Saskatchewan with the public........ 22
(e) Maintaining a strong relationship between Election Saskatchewan and stakeholders .............................................................. 23
(f) Striking of an advisory body ...................................................................... 23 (
g) Increased number of polling places ........................................................ 23
(h) Directives for political parties about campaigning........................... 23 (
i) Electors who faced barriers ....................................................................... 24
(j) Integrity of the vote....................................................................................... 24
ix (k) Use of contact tracing ................................................................................... 24
(l) Royal prerogative of dissolution .............................................................. 25
iv. Changes or adaptations made to the electoral law.................................... 25
C. New Brunswick............................................................................................................... 27
i. General information............................................................................................... 27
ii. Health and safety protocols ................................................................................ 27
iii. Lessons of note......................................................................................................... 29
(a) Flexibility in administering electoral procedures for an election held during the COVID-19 pandemic..................................... 29
(b) Voting by mail.................................................................................................. 30 (
c) Duration of the election period................................................................. 30
(d) Administering the vote at long-term care facilities .......................... 31 (
e) Voting under quarantine ............................................................................. 31
(f) Increased cost of holding an election during COVID-19 ................. 32
(g) Royal prerogative of dissolution .............................................................. 32
iv. Changes or adaptations made to the electoral law.................................... 32
D. Prince Edward Island.................................................................................................... 33
i. General information............................................................................................... 33
ii. Health and safety protocols ................................................................................ 33
iii. Lessons of note......................................................................................................... 34
(a) Accessing supplies ......................................................................................... 34
(b) Additional workers in offices and polling places............................... 35
(c) Administering the vote at long-term care facilities .......................... 35
(d) Voting by mail.................................................................................................. 36
(e) Campaigning..................................................................................................... 36
(f) Integrity of the Vote ...................................................................................... 36
(g) Royal prerogative of dissolution .............................................................. 36
iv. Changes or adaptations made to the electoral law.................................... 36
Electors Facing Increased Barriers Due To COVID-19................................................... 37
x A. Persons with disabilities ............................................................................................. 37
i. Communications...................................................................................................... 37
ii. Impacts of health and safety protocols on accessibility........................... 38
iii. Vote by mail............................................................................................................... 38
iv. Vote by phone........................................................................................................... 39
v. Access to polling places ........................................................................................ 39
vi. Vouching..................................................................................................................... 40
vii. Election period......................................................................................................... 40
B. Residents of long-term care facilities..................................................................... 41
i. Entry restrictions into long-term care facilities.......................................... 41
ii. Difficulties for residents temporarily leaving facilities............................ 41
iii. Alternative voting methods................................................................................. 42
iv. Stress and anxiety on staff and residents caused by COVID-19............ 42
v. Duration of election period ................................................................................. 43
C. Indigenous electors ....................................................................................................... 43
i. Structural disenfranchisement.......................................................................... 43
ii. Barriers to Indigenous voters on reserve...................................................... 43
iii. Barriers to voting by Indigenous elders......................................................... 44
iv. General recommendations .................................................................................. 44
Discussion and Recommendations........................................................................................ 45
A. Recommendations from Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer.............................. 45
i. Extend the voting period...................................................................................... 45 i
i. Long-term care voting........................................................................................... 46
iii. Adjusting the CEO’s adaptation power ........................................................... 47
APPENDIX A LIST OF WITNESSES................................................................................................ 49
APPENDIX B LIST OF BRIEFS.......................................................................................................... 51 REQUEST FOR GOVERNMENT RESPONSE ................................................................................ 53
xi SUPPLEMENTARY OPINION OF THE LIBERAL PARTY OF CANADA............................... 55
SUPPLEMENTARY OPINION OF THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF CANADA................ 57
SUPPLEMENTARY OPINION OF THE BLOC QUÉBÉCOIS ..................................................... 63
SUPPLEMENTARY OPINION OF THE NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF CANADA..............69
LawyerLisa’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Its all a cover for Martial Law-exchanging freedom for state security!
Indeed, Dr. Hotez has a range of old and new viruses in mind that he could soon use on the population. He said so very conveniently. If RFK Jr. becomes the next Health Minister, let's hope this situation can be mitigated. If the next Canadian elections are held in October 2025, maybe we won't have to deal with any p[l]andemics. There are some glimpses of hope. But not much.[https://winteroak.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/the-single-global-mafia-cudenec.pdf?] [https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/on-shannon-joy-show-december-5?] [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD5gtM1A990] [https://rumble.com/v5xul8n-assisted-dying-today.-forced-dying-tomorrow-david-icke.html?start=142] [https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/12/13/gordon-brown-and-the-single-global-mafia/] [https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/covid-dissenter-doctor-william-bay?]