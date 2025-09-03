Well the Free Press the free press the free press is something we don’t have.

I have long thought that the only hate speech will be dissent with one’s government. I wrote an entire book on the mechanisms it is entering our society.

Become regulated? Become a global citizens.

Speech Committee? Social Credit and the Courts of the globalists.

I think of it as the globalists in our nations systems inverting the nation state while we are silent. What a trick.

Get the book on Amazon please.

https://www.amazon.ca/WORLD-MUTE-Committees-Destroying-Eliminating/dp/B0F9TQYKHC/ref=sr_1_1

You cannot keep up with the criminalization of speech in the UK, Germany or Canada. Lick your lips and a prison cell is being emptied of a violent criminal for someone who doesn’t want to have a trans identified man sleeping in the daughter’s dorm room and made the mistake of saying so to their municipal council member.

Here Juno News is being investigated for their legit non-CBC reporting. Well well well. You need a government Stalin Mao license and grotesque tax payer funding to report the facts. It can never be just the facts sweetheart. Either you endorse the globalist takeover or you do not.

5 years jail is being threatened for the non-globalist non pro-Carney brothers reporting:

“I am under criminal investigation for my election reporting.

After Juno News published sourced reports containing allegations about Liberal candidate Thomas Keeper — and after the Liberal Party dropped him from the ballot — Ottawa moved to use section 91(1) of the Canada Elections Act against me, a law Elections Canada’s own former Chief Electoral Officer recommended repealing for being vague and chilling to political speech.”

The Elections Act is now some kind of trap system. I had a call because one approximate 8 cent flyer showed up on a Calgary house during the election. The Killbill293.com website allowed you to print your own material.

The bill itself died on the floor of the house when the election was called. It was set up as a pre-election activity. It asked the Canadian public to become informed about Bill c-293 and asked them to write their senate as the bill was at the senate. It was created to oppose the Bill something that our MPs should have vociferously done.

The liberals and ndp voted for this bill.

Here is why they should have opposed it. Some rightly called it the vegan act.

Permanent emergency act is what it was.

Should we actually be lifting the kimono and see the totalitarian regimes the globalists were implementing? Anyone who could put this together was setting up a very evil regime.

Yet I had a call from Mr. Couture of Elections Canada (is he still employed? I hope he didn’t lose a job to the Carney cuts) asking me whether I should have registered as a “third party.” He said if you spent 5k during the election I needed to register.

One 8 cent door knocker on a globalist door knob and I get an “investigation.” I now see that they were trying to drum up a jail time offense for me too.

The call to me seemed absurd. The official noted that you could print the material anywhere. Again calling me- absurd. I had not seen any alleged flyer. It was not traced to me. He didn’t know the address.

He gets a complaint. and Has to follow up.

SHOULD WE THEN ALL COMPLAIN TO ELECTIONS CANADA ABOUT SOME OF THE ITEMS I HAVE SET OUT.

Just a randomn complaint and they wanted me looped into an election Canada Offense.

I have reproduced the third-party election provisions that ATTRACT JAIL TIME. and they seem pretty sketch. Like fishing with dynamite.

Consider that the Trudeau Dictatorship with the government prorogued grabbed NEARLY 41 BILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDS from the coffers.

HERE’S SOME QUESTIONS FOR ELECTION’S CANADA FOLLOWING MY POSTS;

WHERE DID THAT MONEY GO. since it seems like more than 5k (41 billion) can you see whether JUSTIN TRUDEAU AND the Governor General should have been registered as a third party. There was no one sitting in parliament when that check was struck.

OK HEAR ME OUT HERE. But was Trudeau and the Governor General acting like Third parties for the purpose of the Elections Act? I mean taking those funds while Parliament was prorogued was outside of the Parliamentary debate. Parliament was prorogued! There was no approval by MP vote for all that expenditure RIGHT BEFORE THE ELECTION.

It was clearly outside the scope of their roles. It by passed Parliament. So I think the Canadian public should ask for an accounting of all those funds and if any of those funds were used say at CBC or for any other election purpose - THEN THE GOVERNMENT ITSELF SHOULD HAVE REGISTERED AS A THIRD PARTY IN THE ELECTION.

WOW MY BRAIN HURTS. how about you.

Was striking those funds from our coffers while Parliament was not sitting some kind of elections fraud? Fraud fraud? I mean there must be criminal and elections act lawyers watching this.

Link found at bottom

so this is the money they pulled while Parliament wasn”t sitting. wasn’t in session. kind of sketch - or total theft and corruption.

Administrative Tribunals Support Service of Canada $17,212,097

We getting ready for speech committees for Bill 36 in BC? Don't you criticize a vaccine and think you will work?

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency $49,397,880

Liberal slush fund?

Atomic Energy of Ca9nada Limited $243,206,941

Because are we shutting down gas electricity generation …lots going offline for refurbishment in Ontario. How odd.

Canada Border Services Agency $338,710,951

I doubt its to hurt the cartels.

Canada Council for the Arts $45,017,770

crap rap songs to extol trans netzero tampon goals? Wall to wall rainbow crosswalks?

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation $778,646,870

??

Canada Revenue Agency $663,245,542

employees to harass us?

Canada School of Public Service $9,096,476

Oh gee is this the antifa paid rainbow Tesla protest funds?

Canada Water Agency $10,111,737

Fluoride? Bromine?

Canadian Accessibility Standards Development Organization $2,535,852

What standards? Drag queen story hour inside pubs vs libraries?

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority $150,240,556

To lose the gold bars?

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation $178,154,676

iS that for next pandemic coverage ? Election coverage? Or both?

Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety $790,072

Canadian Commercial Corporation

$1,724,018

Canadian Dairy Commission

$636,025

Funds to oversee the spilling of milk?

Canadian Energy Regulator

$13,510,251

That’s got to be to get the smart city up?

Canadian Food Inspection Agency $88,296,380

The culling funds?

Canadian Grain Commission $774,444

I don't know. These are mostly satirical guesses

Canadian High Arctic Research Station

$5,033,666

Canadian Human Rights Commission

$4,307,698

(oh no. What woke travesty is happening here - because it isn’t human rights anymore. It is some racist anti-religious crap on roids now.

Canadian Institutes of Health Research $242,224,516

Oh funding the next papers for the next demic. That org is a satellite office of the WHO.

Canadian Intergovernmental Conference Secretariat $913,761

That’s a lot of muffins

Canadian Museum for Human Rights $3,363,349

Is this about the bodies we have not dug up - the ones that are claimed to be there because identified ground disturbances? RCMP you know should really do their jobs and dig up the bodies. Identify how long they have been there. Determine their gender, race grab DNA then see if foul play has occurred. And reunite them with their families so grieving can take place. that for some reason doesn’t happen.

Canadian Museum of History $9,757,571

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 $1,099,922

we have a homelessness crisis. Should they move in?

Canadian Museum of Nature $3,610,877

is that for more net zero propaganda?

Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency $8,014,600

?

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission $16,747,007

Canadian Race Relations Foundation $1,500,000

Division here we come?

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

$7,000,000

More youtube censorship?

Canadian Security Intelligence Service

$127,464,325

Lie down efforts for cartel and ccp interference? Employee terminations of those csis employees loyal to to Canada?

Canadian Space Agency $104,882,743

Oh its the moon landing trip for the liberals and their cabinet?

Canadian Tourism Commission

$15,628,475

Is that the liberal vote tourism?

Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board

$4,561,737

Anrifa Tesla protest funds again?

Canadian Transportation Agency

$6,027,955

I'm guessing the Department to get you walking or biking? No car for you!

Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

$1,890,985

Another speech committee for memes task force?

Communications Security Establishment

$142,633,676

Spying on Canadians funds?

Copyright Board

$530,533

Maybe legit.

Correctional Service of Canada

$377,622,130

For the new jail for speech Department?

Courts Administration Service

$24,715,466

To administer the jail for speech?

Department for Women and Gender Equality

$92,288,381

THAT'S A LOT of tampons for men, sterilizations for kids, or pronoun Police? Or transhumanism?

Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food $211,195,671

Let's all eat lentils?

Department of Canadian Heritage $238,238,867

Commercials to tell us we're racist?

Department of Citizenship and Immigration $845,816,913

More hotel for fast track votes?

Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

$6,712,428,234

Lots of money for never having good drinking water and being shoved full of cartel fentanyl. Is that for new treaties that eventually go to the ccp?

Department of Employment and Social Development

1,712,060,871

Sounds very communist. Re-education camps for heterosexuals?

Department of Finance

$25,343,188

Lots of cpp with calculators on how to misspend all this?

Department of Fisheries and Oceans

$879,565,500

Lots of money to tank the industry for the holomodor?

Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development

$1,067,103,959

USAIDreplacement funds for gavi?

Department of Health

3,358,888,144

Abortions? Sterilizations? Euthanasia? Insert your depopulation guess?

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

$823,666,224

Department of Indigenous Services

$6,257,916,341

?????

Department of Industry

$1,301,166,997

Guesssing nothing industrious. Its the liberal gift. Net zero probably.

Department of Justice

$225,675,863

For what.

Department of National Defence

$4,511,034,415

The winner of the election should be in charge of defence.

Department of Natural Resources

$451,206,133

Its likely ONE HEALTH nightmares.

Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

$233,498,125

That there is bill c293

Department of Public Works and Government Services

$1,167,850,346

15 minute city infrastructure?

Department of the Environment

$289,767,592

net zero nonesense?

Department of Transport

$377,053,021

Bike lanes only?

Department of Veterans Affairs

$858,311,994

Sigh. Is this to offer them euthanasia?

Department of Western Economic Diversification

$37,680,880

The CPP!!!?

Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

$40,637,020

Heat pump installation? More euthanasia in funeral homes? Getting ready to curfew their population?

Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

$9,367,595

?

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

$36,884,656

Grift.

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada

$5,481,552

Oh is this the new CBDC CENTRE?

House of Commons

$81,279,304

MUST be to replace the chair Turdo stole.

Immigration and Refugee Board

$38,619,423

Oh jeez. The votes?

Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

$13,393,219

Yes the climate alarmist quantification?

stop that eating you plebe.

International Development Research Centre

$19,919,972

Net zero nonsense, infinity vaccines from toilet paper, how to be deprave to citizens so they give in?

International Joint Commission (Canadian Section)

$849,398

?

Invest in Canada Hub

$2,433,000

Flags and grift

Law Commission of Canada

$463,223

Leaders’ Debates Commission

$2,156,897

For the softball questions

Library and Archives of Canada

$24,000,000

For history destruction? ??

Library of Parliament

7,504,534

Ok then.

Marine Atlantic Inc.

$22,725,000

I will look this up.

Military Grievances External Review Committee

$939,345

Speech committees?

Military Police Complaints Commission

$663,497

More speech committees

National Arts Centre Corporation

$7,140,340

Are people still buying Hunter Biden art?

National Capital Commission

$30,598,332

Sounds like the UN or WHO police force?

National Film Board

$8,772,000

Oh gee. Imagine the child porn for educational purposes they will make

National Gallery of Canada

$7,053,062

Are we having satanic masses here now?

National Museum of Science and Technology

$3,891,587

To put on displays of climate alarmism

National Research Council of Canada

$175,064,970

?

National Security and Intelligence Review Agency Secretariat

$2,212,126

The department of propaganda or the department of who doesn't believe their propaganda?

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council

$246,072,332

Don't trust anything that comes funded from government. Propaganda or trans surgeries on hermaphrodite worms?

Northern Pipeline Agency

$25,000

That is for no pipeline. Got it

Office of the Auditor General

$15,154,151

So they stand down on this and other crap?

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer

$8,301,663

What the hell is this for?

Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs

$1,755,123

The speech committees for judges who make the wrong decision?

Office of the Commissioner of Lobbying

$671,562

Globalist ccp are theLobbyists.

Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

$2,978,918

Say the wrong thing in French. Got you there too!

Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner

$1,019,034

Bahaha.

Office of the Correctional Investigator of Canada

$901,460

To empty out the prisons so meme criminals?

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions 25,346,200

For meme prosecution?

Office of the Governor General’s Secretary $2,759,725

That looks like a new ski challet?

Office of the Intelligence Commissioner $306,576

I'll save you the money. No intelligence in the liberal government.

Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer $1,591,285

Snacks?

Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner $788,663

Can't fool me!

Office of the Senate Ethics Officer $185,661

https://orders-in-council.canada.ca/attachment.php?attach=47207&lang=en

The Governor General okayed this spending right before dissolution.

Share

Leave a comment

Could we make complaints to Elections Canada about third-party activities. I’d like to see Elections Canada used to trace all the 41 billion funds because Justin Trudeau did not have the power to strike that money. So Justin Trudeau - he should be investigated for failing to declare himself a third party. Same with the Governor General Mary Simon. She should not have accepted the striking of those funds. Seems like outside her legit mandate. So that is what then? Some kind of election fraud?

What about the CCP should they have registered in our elections as a third party. maybe yes.

You know did the CCP register as a third party when they put a bounty on a conservative candidate Joe Tay. I mean think about it. A million dollar bounty should qualify as election interference. ya that seems like third party activity of a SPECIAL KIND.

Bounty on Conservative Nomination Candidate Signals China’s Election Interference, Rights Advocates Say

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/bounty-on-conservative-nomination-contestant-signals-chinas-election-interference-rights-advocates-say-5786018

In a nutshell the PCR issues a 1 million dollar bounty on Joe Tay who was running as a conservative candidate in Markham. IMAGINE FREEKING THAT. And the Liberal Candidate running against him broadcast the bounty. VERY LEGIT GOVERNMENT AND ELECTION WE MUST HAVE.

ya my 8 cent door knocker.

It is clear that the CCP and President Xi wanted the liberal candidate to win, and likely we can deduce wanted the conservatives to lose.

well well well.

Maybe they should have registered as a third-party. Maybe that is the elections Canada charge - rather than disinformation. Maybe the CCP should open their books on the spending they might have spent in Canada’s 2025 elections. Hahaha. Holy crap that would be interesting. I astound myself with my ideas sometimes.

Imagine what would happen to Canola farmers then.

Now Unions often direct their members to vote certain ways, to show up at political protests. Are they third parties too for purposes of the Elections Act? Are the using members dues to influence the elections of candidates? whistle blowers???? How many protests or rallies did they make their members attend - yep maybe unions are third parties. I mean they left the orange and went the globalist red hellfire.

What do you think of my ideas.

Here are the provisions. Anyone want to lay a private information on any of these?

“Offences under Part 17 (Third Party Advertising, Partisan Activities and Election Surveys)

Offences under Division 0.1 of Part 17 (Prohibition on Use of Foreign Funds by Third Parties)

Marginal note:Strict liability offences — summary conviction

495.21 (1) Every third party is guilty of an offence who contravenes (a) section 349.02 (use of foreign contributions); or (b) paragraph 349.03(a) (circumventing prohibition) or 349.03(b) (colluding to circumvent prohibition).

Marginal note:Offences requiring intent — dual procedure (2) Every third party who knowingly contravenes any provision referred to in subsection (1) is guilty of an offence.

Offences under Division 1 of Part 17 (Partisan Activities, Partisan Advertising and Election Surveys During Pre-election Period)

Marginal note:Strict liability offences — summary conviction

495.3 (1) Every person is guilty of an offence who, being a third party, contravenes (a) any of subsections 349.1(1) to (3) (exceeding pre-election period expenses limits); (b) section 349.4 (foreign third party incurring pre-election period expenses); (c) section 349.5 (failure to identify self in advertising); (d) subsection 349.6(1) (failure to register); (e) section 349.7 (failure to appoint financial agent) or subsection 349.8(1) (failure to appoint auditor); (f) subsection 349.91(1) or 349.92(1) (failure to file interim third-party expenses return) or 349.91(10) (failure to provide documents evidencing expenses on request); (g) paragraph 349.93(b) (filing interim third-party expenses return that is substantially incomplete); or (h) section 349.94 (use of anonymous contributions).

Marginal note:Offences requiring intent — dual procedure (2) Every person is guilty of an offence who (a) being a third party, knowingly contravenes any of subsections 349.1(1) to (3) or section 349.2 (exceeding or circumventing pre-election period expenses limits); (b) being a third party or registered party, knowingly contravenes subsection 349.3(1) (colluding to influence third party); (c) being a third party or potential candidate, knowingly contravenes subsection 349.3(2) (colluding to influence third party); (d) being a third party or official agent of a potential candidate, knowingly contravenes subsection 349.3(3) (colluding to influence third party); (e) being a third party, knowingly contravenes section 349.4 (foreign third party incurring pre-election period expenses); (f) being a third party, knowingly contravenes subsection 349.6(1) (failure to register); (g) knowingly contravenes subsection 349.7(2) or 349.8(3) (ineligible person acting as financial agent or auditor); (h) being a third party, knowingly contravenes subsection 349.91(1) or 349.92(1) (failure to file interim third-party expenses return); or (i) being a third party, contravenes paragraph 349.93(a) or knowingly contravenes paragraph 349.93(b) (filing interim third-party expenses return that contains false or misleading information or one that is incomplete).



Offences under Division 2 of Part 17 (Partisan Activities, Election Advertising and Election Surveys During Election Period)

Marginal note:Strict liability offences — summary conviction

496 (1) Every person is guilty of an offence who, being a third party, contravenes (a) any of subsections 350(1) to (4) (exceeding election period expenses limits); (a.1) section 351.1 (foreign third party incurring election period expenses); (b) section 352 (failure to identify self in advertising); (c) subsection 353(1) (failure to register); (d) section 354 (failure to appoint financial agent) or subsection 355(1) (failure to appoint auditor); (d.1) subsection 357.01(1) or 357.02(1) (failure to file interim third-party expenses return) or 357.01(10) (failure to provide documents evidencing expenses on request); (d.2) paragraph 357.03(b) (filing interim third-party expenses return that is substantially incomplete); or (e) section 357.1 (use of anonymous contributions). (f) [Repealed, 2018, c. 31, s. 337]

Marginal note:Offences requiring intent — dual procedure (2) Every person is guilty of an offence who (a) being a third party, knowingly contravenes any of subsections 350(1) to (4) or section 351 (exceeding or circumventing election period expenses limits); (b) being a third party or registered party, knowingly contravenes subsection 351.01(1) (colluding to influence third party); (c) being a third party or candidate, knowingly contravenes subsection 351.01(2) (colluding to influence third party); (d) being a third party or official agent of a candidate, knowingly contravenes subsection 351.01(3) (colluding to influence third party); (e) being a third party, knowingly contravenes section 351.1 (foreign third party incurring election period expenses); (f) being a third party, knowingly contravenes subsection 353(1) (failure to register); (g) knowingly contravenes subsection 354(2) or 355(3) (ineligible person acting as financial agent or auditor); or (h) being a third party, knowingly contravenes subsection 357.01(1) or 357.02(1) (failure to file interim third-party expenses return); or (i) being a third party, contravenes paragraph 357.03(a) or knowingly contravenes paragraph 357.03(b) (filing interim third-party expenses return that contains false or misleading information or one that is incomplete).



Previous Version

Offences under Division 3 of Part 17 (Third Parties’ Bank Accounts, Registry of Third Parties and Third-Party Expenses Returns)

Marginal note:Strict liability offences — summary conviction

496.1 (1) Every person is guilty of an offence who, being a third party, contravenes (a) section 358.1 (failure to satisfy bank account requirements); (b) subsection 359(1) (failure to file third-party expenses return) or 359(9) (failure to provide documents evidencing expenses on request); (c) paragraph 359.1(b) (filing third-party expenses return that is substantially incomplete); (d) subsection 361(3) (failure to provide corrected or revised return within specified period); or (e) subsection 361.2(3) (failure to provide corrected or revised return within 30-day period or any extension of that period).

Marginal note:Offences requiring intent — dual procedure (2) Every person is guilty of an offence who, being a third party, (a) knowingly contravenes subsection 359(1) (failure to file third-party expenses return); (b) contravenes paragraph 359.1(a) or knowingly contravenes paragraph 359.1(b) (filing third-party expenses return that contains false or misleading information or one that is incomplete); (c) knowingly contravenes subsection 361(3) (failure to provide corrected or revised return within specified period); or (d) knowingly contravenes subsection 361.2(3) (failure to provide corrected or revised return within 30-day period or any extension of that period).



SO WHAT IS THE THIRD PARTY PUNISHMENTS FOR THIS SUMMARY CONVICTIONS.

Punishment — strict liability offences

500 (1) Every person who is guilty of an offence under any of subsections 484(1), 489(1), 491(1), 492(1), 495(1), 495.1(1), 495.2(1), 495.21(1), 495.3(1), 496(1), 496.1(1), 497(1), 497.1(1), 497.2(1), 497.3(1), 497.4(1), 497.5(1), 498(1) and 499(1) is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than $2,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than three months, or to both.

Marginal note:Punishment — strict liability offences (1.1) Every person who is guilty of an offence under section 497.01 is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than $1,000.

Marginal note:Punishment — offences requiring intent (summary conviction) (2) Every person who is guilty of an offence under any of subsections 484(2) and 486(2), paragraph 487(1)(a), subsections 488(1) and 489(2), sections 491.1 and 493 and subsections 495(2) and (3), 497.1(2) and 497.2(2) is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or to both.

Marginal note:Punishment — offences requiring intent (summary conviction) (3) Every person who is guilty of an offence under subsection 485(1) or paragraph 487(1)(b) is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than $10,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than one year, or to both.

(3.1) [Repealed, 2014, c. 12, s. 100]

Marginal note:Punishment — offences requiring intent (summary conviction — fine only) (4) Every person who is guilty of an offence under subsection 495(4) is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than $50,000.

Marginal note:Punishment — offences requiring intent (dual procedure) (5) Every person who is guilty of an offence under any of subsections 480(1) and (2), 480.1(1), 481(1) and 482(1), section 482.1, subsections 484(3), 485(2), 486(3) and (4), 487(2), 488(2) and 489(3), section 490, subsection 491(3), section 491.2, subsection 492(2), section 494, subsections 495(5), 495.1(2), 495.2(2), 495.21(2), 495.3(2), 496(2), 496.1(2), 497(2), 497.1(3), 497.2(3), 497.3(2), 497.4(2), 497.5(2), 498(2) and 499(2) is liable (a) on summary conviction, to a fine of not more than $20,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than one year, or to both; or (b) on conviction on indictment, to a fine of not more than $50,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, or to both.

Marginal note:Additional punishment — third parties (5.1) Every third party that is guilty of an offence under paragraph 495.21(1)(a) or (b) or subsection 495.21(2) is, in addition to the punishment provided under subsection (1) or (5), liable to a fine of up to five times the amount of the funds whose source was a foreign entity that were used, or the amount of the funds that were used to circumvent the prohibition on using funds whose source is a foreign entity.

Marginal note:Additional punishment — third parties (5.2) Every third party that is guilty of an offence under paragraph 495.3(1)(a) or (2)(a) is, in addition to the punishment provided under subsection (1) or (5), liable to a fine of up to five times the amount by which the third party exceeded the pre-election period expenses limit in question.

Marginal note:Additional punishment — third parties (6) Every third party that is guilty of an offence under paragraph 496(1)(a) or (2)(a) is, in addition to the punishment provided under subsection (1) or (5), liable to a fine of up to five times the amount by which the third party exceeded the election period expenses limit in question.

I have a lot of posts I am part way through. It seems life is busy.

Thanks for your support and reading to the end.

You can subscribe comment like and get people involved in the poll.

Remember it was the RICO act that got the mob.

Share

Leave a comment