Life outside the womb.

Ectogenesis.

The great silence.

The promise that it was going to free women.

From their biology.

Think like the mafia would ya.

Once you can sell the world babies.

You don't make the little ones with wombs do you.

You make only the bigger stronger ones.

THE Terminator seeds.

And they are labor. The workforce.

And they have rfid. Nanotags.

But no womb humans. None with the bonus hole. None with two Xs.

And they have the rainbow to identify as. All genders are still there. More even than two.

In case.

Nostalgia.

Or something.

That's the program.

Share

Leave a comment