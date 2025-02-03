Please send this video to your municipal councilors and mayors, MPs, senators, school board representatives, teachers, and school administrators.

Here is a suggested letter.

Dear so and so

I would ask that you take the time to watch the attached video. It is important when making decisions on others behalf as our elected representatives that you not be swayed by agenda narrative and “models". Too much is presently at stake in our world for current government representatives to remain myopic.

Or

When in charge of educating the next generation. that you not be swayed by agenda narrative and “models". Too much is presently at stake in our world for those in charge of educating our children to remain myopic.

Thank-you. I appreciate you taking the time to not only review this video but to share it among your colleagues.

Yours truly,

Insert name and postal

Copy members of the press in your local community.

Lot's of times I hear, but what could I do.

Apparently lots. We must work systematically.

Now for those suffering economically, consider sharing your space with someone you trust to halve your bills. I know an active senior who just moved in with an adult couple. It's not time to be proud. Look at your space and think outside the box. Better to share warm secure space than risk default on mortgage and rent and become homeless. Share with someone you know and trust. Sharing all bills between two or more people leaves more room for any rising costs. Cooking and shopping together also helps out. Think in advance of deep difficulty.

