If you have the DRUTHERS issue with zero meat by 2030, please bring it to the following places systematically in your community:

pet stores; vets; kennels; dog walking businesses; dog parks;

IF WE DON’T GET MEAT, you think there’s any for the pets? people (including on the left) will take down the globalists for their pets.

If you don’t have the DRUTHER’S ISSUE, please send this document to your vets, pet stores etc. tell them to go to Chapter 6 and look at the charts.

We need a system to win. Be systematic!!

C40 Cities The Future Of Consumption In A 1 20.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SEE FLORIDA MAN TAKE ON GLOBALIST UN REPTILE, IN SWAMP FULL OF GLOBALIST UN REPTILES TO SAVE PET.

Share

Leave a comment