DRUTHERS READERS IMPORTANT. THEY'RE EATING THE DOGS THEY'RE EATING THE CATS. EAT THE DOGS. EAT THE CATS. ALSO BE LIKE FLORIDA MAN.
If you have the DRUTHERS issue with zero meat by 2030, please bring it to the following places systematically in your community:
pet stores;
vets;
kennels;
dog walking businesses;
dog parks;
IF WE DON’T GET MEAT, you think there’s any for the pets? people (including on the left) will take down the globalists for their pets.
If you don’t have the DRUTHER’S ISSUE, please send this document to your vets, pet stores etc. tell them to go to Chapter 6 and look at the charts.
We need a system to win. Be systematic!!
SEE FLORIDA MAN TAKE ON GLOBALIST UN REPTILE, IN SWAMP FULL OF GLOBALIST UN REPTILES TO SAVE PET.
Thank you, the YT video demonstrated your point wonderfully. Inspiring!
And here in BC they are culling millions of chickens to the Gods of bird flu.
We seem to be regressing as a species…………but on the bright side we can use those chicken bones to predict “climate change models”🤷🏽♂️😂