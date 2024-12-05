Below is his press release.

Press Release:

On December 1st, 2024, psychotherapist, Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD filed a new case in Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida (2024-CA-001977) seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and clearly violate Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

In Official Bulletins, the Florida Department of Health has previously called for a halt to the mRNA injections, advising that they are unsafe for humans and a threat to the human genome. Surgeon General Ladapo has publicly described the mRNA injections as the ‘Anti Christ’ of drugs.

Sansone says the mRNA nanoparticle injections deployed against 23 million Floridians cause multiple disorders and diseases, including death, “Heart attacks, strokes, cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, are just a few of the devastating results of these weapons of mass destruction”.

On March 3rd of 2024, Dr. Sansone filed a writ of mandamus in the Florida Supreme Court seeking to compel Governor DeSantis to prohibit the mRNA nanoparticle injections and Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis. The case was transferred to the Circuit Court in Leon County where it was dismissed in April. Sansone filed an appeal in May that was eventually denied in October.

Dr. Sansone said, “It is time to mount up and ride to the sound of the guns. If you are not in this fight, get in it”. He continued, “It is time that Governor DeSantis listen to the Florida Department of Health and prohibit these mRNA nanoparticle injections in the state of Florida.” He went on to say, “Each time someone gets an mRNA nanoparticle injection, there is a danger of harming others through shedding of this technology. We are informed and we do not give our consent”

Sansone’s 80-page complaint includes an additional 50 plus pages of affidavits from legal, medical, and pharmaceutical industry experts asserting that the COVID 19/mRNA injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.

The affidavits list a wide range of disorders and diseases caused by the COVID-19/mRNA injections. The affidavits include stunning statements that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons and cause a host of disorders.

Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act., which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, provided an affidavit that states:

“It is my expert opinion that, `COVID-19 nanoparticle injections' or mRNA nanoparticle injections' or `COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Dr. Ana Mihalcea, an early whistle blower on the nanotechnology and dangers of the CVOID 19 shots, who recently published a two volume book on her research on the topic called Transhuman, provided a comprehensive affidavit stating:

“The Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Self assembly nanotechnolology has been found in the injections and subsequently in human blood, initially the vaccinated, later the unvaccinated as well, from shedding.”

Another early whistle blower on the bioweapon injections, biotech analyst/med legal advisor, Karen Kingston, who wrote the literature review in the Statement of Facts in Sansone’s prior mandamus last March, provided an affidavit stating:

“the COVID-19 mRNA injections do not meet the FDA's own criteria for 'safe and effective vaccines,' but in fact, meet the criteria of a bioweapon under 18 USC 175 and FL 790.166.”

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, who along with Dr. Marivic Villa and Dr. Sansone, spoke alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at a medical freedom vs. medical tyranny forum back in July, provided an affidavit stating:

Based on my considerations of the scientific data, and my experience as a clinician/practitioner and researcher, I believe that the Covid 19 injections, and all mRNA injections, are biological and technological weapons designed to harm. They have been the cause of and/or a major contributing factor to, a wide range of diseases, including, but not limited to: neurocognitive issues such as MECFS, dementia, psychosis, brain fog; cardiovascular concerns such as arrythmia, stroke, myocardial infarction; obstetrical and gynecological concerns like uteroplacental insufficiency, spontaneous abortion (miscarriage), irregular menses, heavy bleeding; systemic problems like multisystem inflammatory syndrome, chronic fatigue and pain; hematological and oncological concerns such as coagulopathy and increased/advanced cancer development; and much more.

Nationally and internationally recognized psychiatrist, Dr. Rima Laibow, who predicted the bioweapons attack under the guise of a ‘vaccine’ back in 2009, signed an affidavit that states:

“I believe that all mRNA and DNA injections, including those deployed specifically for Covid 19 , are biological and technological weapons designed to harm”.

Dr. Rima Laibow continues:

Given that DARPA and the Department of Defense were deeply involved in their development and both Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna merely added their names and brands to the injections developed specifically to serve as bioweapons and antifertility agents, there is no doubt as to their origin or purpose.

They are consistent, in fact, with the official United States doctrine of depopulation, as articulated by Henry Kissinger in his December 10, 1974 National Security Study Memorandum 200 and adopted by the United States in collaboration with the United Nations.

Dr. Marivic Villa who has publicly stated the COVID injections are bioweapons, affidavit states:

“I have encountered approximately 3,000 cases of vaccine injuries. These individuals are afflicted with a range of conditions”.

Dr. Villa then provides a long list of disorders her patients are suffering from as a result of the COVID-19 injections.

Dr. Avery Brinkley Jr., another Florida medical doctor’s affidavit states:

We know that these are not only gene altering agents, but also produce the harmful Spike protein throughout the body, resulting in immune reactions against the recipients' own cells resulting in cell-death, and accompanying diseases or conditions to include: autoimmune diseases; cardiovascular diseases such as myocarditis, heart attacks and strokes; cancers, particularly in younger populations; infertility and fetal loss. It is obvious that the FDA and CDC along with mainstream media continue to ignore these serious issues, and thus MUST be removed from the market immediately.

Sansone says he hopes to obtain more affidavits from prominent doctors and scientists that have the courage to state the truth that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are weapons of mass destruction.

Updates will be posted at JosephSansone.Substack.com

Other lions may copy the materials for their own efforts.

