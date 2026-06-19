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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

How's that possible? Anyway, things are pretty chaotic. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
1h

But it is for the greater good of God's chosen psychopaths.

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