Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Treason: NDAA and Intelligence Act Bill Implements Israeli Takeover of United States Through Military and Intelligence Integration

The alleged rift between Trump and Netanyahu over Israeli criminal bombings in Lebanon that assisted in derailing the peace process with Iran, appears to be political theater to distract from the current attempt by Israel to overthrow the United States government. If Trump and Vance were really upset with Israel, then President Trump would state clearly…