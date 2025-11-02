Dr Sansone files a new affidavit in his Florida case seeking to Prohibit mRNA Injections as Bioweapons.
That’s what he is doing. Make sure you are doing your work to disseminate systematically paper print-outs of the AIN Order declaring mrna covid shots as bioweapons to Pharmacies, Schools and places of Worship. We win when we work together.
https://allianceofindigenousnations.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/AIN-Declaration-of-Bioweapons-8October2025-1.pdf
I’ve been following Dr. Sansone for some time, I think his work is admirable.