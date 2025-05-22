This Dr. Roberto Petrella is a gynacologist and lost his medical license after warning the public about the HPV vaccine. He had nothing to lose when he made this video:

BUT THINK of it. 5 years ago.

And here is Peter McCullough

JUST a reminder to share

WORLD ON MUTE . 8usd for the digital version.

Don’t you want to know how Dr. Petrella knew?

Share

Leave a comment