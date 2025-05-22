This Dr. Roberto Petrella is a gynacologist and lost his medical license after warning the public about the HPV vaccine. He had nothing to lose when he made this video:
WATCH VIDEO!!!!
BUT THINK of it. 5 years ago.
And here is Peter McCullough
JUST a reminder to share
WORLD ON MUTE . 8usd for the digital version.
Don’t you want to know how Dr. Petrella knew?
I remember these video’s…..may we all remember what took place 5 years ago and never forget….if people didn’t pay attention back then I pray they pay attention now.
Thank you Lisa for posting these…
The culling of the population is well under way.
Looking back on the rollout you can now understand why religious exceptions etc were not accepted.. it was an aggressive campaign to get everyone vaccinated.