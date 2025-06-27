Ok. Let's get into this expose.

Here's where I started. You may know my expose on Mark Carney as a member of the group of thirty. (I will stick it the comments.) Carney's bio basically gets removed March 2025 right before the election. How coincidental. There is no conflict with him being on this BIS top dog organization.

So I got to thinking I would delve into the group of 30 a bit more.

How about I look at the staff I thought.

So I pull up Stuart here.

He likes biking.

But also more.

What else?

Bright fellow. At least so far.

He wrote a thesis in 2014 worth reading if you want to understand central banking. I'm not including it.

Found on his road? What does that mean?

He writes a climate crisis book.

So I'm interested in that.

Ok well Google has a preview function.

Look the first chapter has crisis as a crucible for change. Oh brother. They put this stuff in writing…

Here you go nationalists. The globalists and climate play book.

Turns out we don't need to go too far to run into the absurd.

Climate realists would have a field day with this. And they absolutely should.

All their ridiculous plans set out.

Ok duly noted.- Definitely not all.

Let's check out the first chapter shall we?

Oh so a crisis is a GOOD thing.

Mark Carney- could it be him alongside the green imp Messiah ?

Is there another Carney? Must be.

“Scientific Imperative”??????

It gets worst.

The dawn of mankind in 1960 to present ( it was hotter in 1930 but then the scale wouldn't go straight up)

Guess these guys are the real creationists. We came out of Gaia in 1960 waiting for their thumbs on us. Pleading for a crisis so they could do just that. Look hail. And an orange weather map. Please oppress us ( sarcasm for demonic sorts looking for consent. I do not consent)

“Such, repeated, relentless record-breaking numbers portend a terrible future climate for us all if we fail to act and pursue net-zero carbon emissions, which is a scientific imperative (Carney 2020).”

Looks like the science was settled by this Carney scientist. He must be a rigorous scientist carbon dating ice cores and pooring over…

It couldn't be - gasp- Canada's prime minister?

In place for..

Stuart the manager of central bankers quotes himself here. That's cute.

And look covid crisis was fabulous. Climate crises make anything possible! Oh wow. “MASSIVE USE OF STATE POWER.”

I don't know what to look forward to more. Massive use of state power? Or the climate crisis? State power? Climate crisis? Do you think they could light fires and call it.

Gasp … the juice for applying authority?

Also in the running?

them quoting each other to justify it.

So difficult to choose.

Central pivotal role governments play…in crises.

indeed

Authority. Another good word.

So book is basically this. Crisis because climate physicist said do, then authority and central planning comes in. Oh yeah!!!

Oh look the Carney 2020 quote was written by a guy whose first name starts with M.

Maniac?

Marx?

Madman?

Moron?

Misfit?

malignant-narcissist?

Could be anyone this mysterious M Carney scientist.

Btw the other scientific heavy weights referenced are Greta and Pope Francis. Wow what. Who knew! Im only surprised they left out Whoopi Goldberg, and some bug eating cia operative Hollywood a listers.

Let's find this mystery M for ( will it be Moron Carney?)

I really think it's the guy who chills with the Epstein island madam.

Shall we?

In this final lecture, Dr. Carney turns his attention to climate change, arguing that the roots of our environmental emergency lie in a deeper crisis of values. He suggests how we can create an ecosystem in which society’s values broaden the market’s conceptions of value. In this way, individual creativity and market dynamism can be channelled to achieve broader social goals including inclusive growth and environmental sustainability.

Originally recorded on December 23, 2020.

(This content belongs to BBC Radio 4, and was uploaded to YouTube for the convenience of those who would prefer to consume it via YouTube's player. Original content can be found at https://www.bbc.co.uk/...​)

So this talk is the basis for the quote. Oh this is a doozy.

Anita Anand introduces him as Dr Mark Carney. So it’s more science-y.

Minute 7:56 net zero is an imperative of climate physics.

There. Ok he's a climate physicist. Got it. Ooooh.

Does it get worse?

At minute 8:34 MARX CARNEY talks about global citizens getting lifetime carbon budgets.

CBC and boomers liked him though.

Just lovely. You can't tell a boomer what to do. They all turn into Karen's. Maybe boomers will elbow Carney. They will need people getting them this.

More analysis coming.

Please share, like comment and subscribe. We need the world to shame Dr Carney ‘s marxist folly requoted as scientific proof of climate physics.

Also my book is only 8 usd on Amazon. WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. Find it. Buy it.

I would love your support. You can't get it after the cbdc. I'm pretty sure it won't work on those words but I'm no climate physicist like Dr. CARNEY.

ACTUALLY for the record, I have an environmental science degree, with a minor in chemistry prior to law.

Share