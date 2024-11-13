Share this postDr Drew! and Lisa and Debbie Lermanlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr Drew! and Lisa and Debbie LermanLawyerLisaNov 13, 202412Share this postDr Drew! and Lisa and Debbie Lermanlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Sharehttps://drdrew.com/2024/election-day-counter-programming-w-debbie-lerman-lisa-miron-ask-dr-drew/What a great opportunity to speak with Dr. Drew.Thanks to one of my readers putting this together.SubscribeShareLeave a comment12Share this postDr Drew! and Lisa and Debbie Lermanlawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share
Update from Australia, last week they held some sort of conference with a man they were calling “the virus hunter”. The MSM clip showed him with multiple pictures of monkeys stating it’s only a matter of time- apparently there are literally thousands of zoonotic viruses just wait g to jump into humans - yeah right. In March last year Gates was here, and announced that Australia was to be the world centre of pandemic response. Coincidence I think not.