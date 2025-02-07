Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackDoug Ford's Daughter references her husband was punished as a police officer for his views on the vaccine Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDoug Ford's Daughter references her husband was punished as a police officer for his views on the vaccine LawyerLisaFeb 07, 202511Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackDoug Ford's Daughter references her husband was punished as a police officer for his views on the vaccine Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Sharekrista.haynesA post shared by @krista.haynesSubscribeShareLeave a comment11Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackDoug Ford's Daughter references her husband was punished as a police officer for his views on the vaccine Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Share
Nice catch.
With the Ontario UNNECESSARY election coming up soon I figure Doug Ford has something we won't like that he is hiding. Could it be that DOGE in the US will uncover some dirt tracing back to Doug Ford?
I am suspicious of Ford's motives. I don't find him honest. I will be voting New Blue this election if they can get their campaign machine up and running. Their Leader Jim Karahalios is a far better conservative than Ford and has been proven right more often than Ford's party. Jim also opposes the Covid mandates and response.
Krista - It may prove helpful to review the case against Lytton BC Dr Charles Hoffe by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC (CPSBC). It was reported Feb 5-25 (see link below) that this case was dropped after dragging on since 2021. Reasons for this action were not disclosed but an abvious possibility is that the CPSBC were told that they did not have a case!
This is a summary of how the case proceeeded from 2021 from what I understand.
In 2021 Dr Hoffe sent a letter to BC medical officer Dr Bonnie Henry notifying her a larger than expected number of his Lytton patients, many of whom First Nations, had suffered adverse events from the Moderna C-19 mRNA vaccine. But rather than investigate is appears that the CPSBC had tried all means to intimidate him with legal actions to silence and then punish Dr Hoffe for speaking out and simply asking questions. This included necessitating him to take on massive legal expenses to defend himself against what could be considered spurious charges given the growing body of medical evidence calling into question and safety of said vaccine.
Dr Hoffe was told to cease and desist and when he refused and make the issue public, the College began to what can only be described as a deliberate attempt to bankrupt him. They even attempted to have the CPSBC case ruled "Judicial Notice" by the Court thereby meaning that it was established fact that these experimental vaccines were in fact "safe and effective" and this fact could not be argued in court or experts defense witnesses called to defend Dr Hoffe.
Thankfully, the Court did not accept this premise which meant that Dr Hoffe would have the opportunity to call his long list of very credible medical experts to argue in support of his actions.
