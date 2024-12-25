The government wants SOCIAL CREDIT.

In response to the postal “stop work arrangement between international big union and globalist wef patsy Canadian government”, they now float save money by getting rid of the postal service.

The 62 billion and counting deficit government will save anything with the word Canada in it? Pfft.

Oh its all online.

Letters?

Not as easy to read and spy on as your phone and electronic communications.

How does the Gates mafia ratchet the smart meter energy drip for your dissenting speech, if you put the words in a letter?

Next up.

Pen and paper?

Charcoal and toilet paper?

SCREW THE GLOBALIST AGENDA.

IT IS THE only tension of our times.

It absorbs the entire ability to preserve our rights.

We must defy their global slave system. that is an all humanity on deck call.

Do you hear what I hear.

Hear it? Then answer.

Be your authentic self.

this is WHO YOU ARE. JUST REMEMBER IT. REMEMBER who you are with. God made beautiful souls who will NOT give up.

We will need to dismantle the cages now won't we.

The ability to do so is already inside of us.

Let's go safe crackers, hackers, big dissent, electricians…. and former babies. Hint. That's all of us.

born free.

2025 needs your A game. Let's bring it.

I'm not waiting for AI toilet paper. Social credit requires no democracy, only the imagination of the designer of the algorithm. Why some want to assume the designers are altruistic, because…. they created DEI while ignoring trafficking in children, Or rainbows while denutting boys.

It took covid for me to understand fully the 2nd amendment and the design of the Bill of Rights.

We are leaving the world of gullibility and pushing back on every imposition.

Draw your ruller through any “messaging", know the end point, and you'll figure the objective of their psyop.

Go ask for paper bills for all your bills. Resist. Become oppositional.

Go on.

Get out of your cribs.

