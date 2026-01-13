We win by making them redundant.

They influence us through media. Shut it off!

Don't hate who they tell you to. It's a military scam. Divide and conquer.

Here are a couple of examples of people deciding to help others (that got royally screwed by fiscal, monetary policies, end the larger community and family nodes that represent true survival.)

This guy decided to start building small shelters and haul them to Toronto. He builds one a week. Wish we could interview him.

It broke his heart that Canadians had to live in tents in Canadian winters. I've seen a few of his little homes. He builds one a week.

Watch.

https://youtube.com/shorts/9L7kFlmrCwo

We have policies that are breaking us up into data.

And people with hearts the size of Carney's ego are fixing the heartbreak in the world.

Waking people up is great. But do you see the “NOT WAITING FOR GOVERNMENT” to take action attitude? These government actors are destroyers and deceivers

Should we trust what talking heads say?

Hebrews 5:14

14 But solid food is for the mature, for those who have their powers of discernment trained by constant practice to distinguish

Do you TRUST what we are told. What is the Real purpose of bill c-9. Can a bad tree Ever produce good fruit?

Matthew 7:15-20

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

Reclaim your communities.

1 John 4

4 Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. 2 By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, 3 and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you heard was coming and now is in the world already. 4 Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world. 5 They are from the world; therefore they speak from the world, and the world listens to them. 6 We are from God. Whoever knows God listens to us; whoever is not from God does not listen to us. By this we know the Spirit of truth and the spirit of error.

God Is Love

7 Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. 8 Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love. 9 In this the love of God was made manifest among us, that God sent his only Son into the world, so that we might live through him. 10 In this is love, not that we have loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins. 11 Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. 12 No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.

13 By this we know that we abide in him and he in us, because he has given us of his Spirit. 14 And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world. 15 Whoever confesses that Jesus is the Son of God, God abides in him, and he in God. 16 So we have come to know and to believe the love that God has for us. God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God, and God abides in him. 17 By this is love perfected with us, so that we may have confidence for the day of judgment, because as he is so also are we in this world. 18 There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love. 19 We love because he first loved us. 20 If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot[a] love God whom he has not seen. 21 And this commandment we have from him: whoever loves God must also love his brother.

Dismantle the fear cycle. Start acting, by providing solutions of love into your communities.

Some have never heard scripture. So they do not know the voice of the Sheppard.

Imagine when the body of Christ moves instead of stays silent.

Send your MPs a verse a day. No to bill C-9. And work to make your communities great through action.

When I was young I remembe learning, that the world should recognize you are God's child by your actions.

James 1:22 : “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.”

1 John 3:18 : “Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.”

Micah 6:8 : “And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

Ephesians 2:10 : “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

We could be unstoppable. It's a matter of perspective.

Some are Christ like in their actions without knowing the Lord. We who do, or who want to know the Lord must act, with good deeds.

We are not in a popcorn moment. We were placed here and can meet this moment with increasing our circle of good.

If someone tells you you need to bomb a nation, a family, a child, and further Jesus wants this, ask for discernment with a prayerful heart.

