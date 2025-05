Date: Sunday, July 1

Time: 2:00 PM PDT/5:00 PM EST

Duration: ~1 hour

Also, if you would like others to watch the episode live, you can share this YT link

All the best,

Peyman Askari

PPC Candidate – West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country





www.peymanaskari.ca



This is a one minute review from Dr. Willoughby

Share

Leave a comment

Love you dear readers. We have something evil will never have. Good will rise like a fever from a Wuhan lab.

Remember that.