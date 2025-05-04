Are you sure we are diligent on safe and effective?

Are you sure the resources are appropriately used looking at the green house gas component of drugs?

Here is an excerpt from the FDA document:

Incineration: As we anticipate incineration of articles containing the FCS, and because the FCS, which has the molecular formula (C3H4O2), contains carbon and oxygen, we expect the release of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas (GHG).

The GHG emissions resulting from the use and disposal of the FCS relate to the incineration of materials containing the FCS in MSW combustion facilities. Such facilities are regulated by the EPA under 40 C.F.R. Part 98, which “establishes mandatory GHG reporting requirements for owners and operators of certain facilities that directly emit GHG.” Part 2 of this regulation (40 C.F.R. § 98.2), describes the facilities that must report GHG emissions and sets an annual 25,000 metric ton carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) emission threshold for required reporting.

To evaluate the significance of the environmental impact of these GHG emissions, we consider whether the action threatens a violation of Federal, State, or local law or requirements imposed for the protection of the environment.

In this context, the U.S. EPA, under 40 C.F.R. Part 98, “establishes mandatory GHG reporting requirements for owners and operators of certain facilities that directly emit GHG.” This regulation describes that facilities must report GHG emissions and sets an annual 25,000 metric ton CO2-e threshold for required reporting (40 C.F.R. § 98.2) and identifies MSWCs as an included stationary fuel combustion source under 40 C.F.R. § 98.30(a). As the estimated GHG emissions are below the threshold for mandatory reporting, no significant environmental adverse impacts are anticipated resulting from combustion of the FCS in MSW combustion facilities. Therefore, incineration of the FCS will not cause MSW combustors to threaten a violation of applicable emission laws and regulations.”



just bizarre.

