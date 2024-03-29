If you read the AI act passing in the EU what DO you notice? See tehdas.eu for all the nonsense. First the anacronym worked hard to get every letter. T owards...the E uropean H ealth DA ta S pace. Dumb sounding organization But YOU scramble that to DEATHS off kilter cross. Sixes without their tails. (Most logos today would make detectives of the 90s twitch ..occult) Notice or don't. Let's get in shall we. 1 HEALTH is defined as one of 9 sectoral data spaces.WHAT!!!!! The frame work mentions a last resort face to face service. But there is no mention of #doctor patient relationship. There are administrators of tech. Patients? Are DATA SUBJECTS. The natural person (as opposed to transhumani?) IS NO MORE THAN A DATA SUBJECT. Data is collected for primary purposes utilized for secondary purposes (for stakeholders, read GAVI NGO WHO) AND collected for a primary purpose AND while the data subject is going about day to day activities. SO YOUR WHOLE LIFE. So Essentially the Smart City Infrastructure. All the Liberal bills passing in Canada. They make us DATA SUBJECTS as well The OECD has a current list of legislation to make us all seemless. What needs to pass what NATIONAL PROTECTION LAWS NEED to fall. OECD and TEHDAS the DEATHS people are setting about to provide the data interoperability, the organizational interoperability, the tech interoperability, the legal interoperability. FREEDOM? well its not accidental globalist leaders threw over the #constitution 5 FREEDOMS.?? May i introduce them? #FREEDOM of MOVEMENT of 1 GOODS 2 SERVICES 3 CAPITAL 4 PEOPLE AND 5 HEALTH DATA. Let that sit there.You need me on a podcast to explain. But in this scenario this evil vision do the health-care workers need to be in place??? Are we watching the last vestiges of a legal and medical or even human rights based system. Doctor shortages. Really. Cough By my reading there is a glut. Ask yourself why the mandates are in place still and relentless for the medical world. Your silence doctors? If you side with a system that doesn't prioritize life, but at all levels sets up a death structure, you are part of the decimation of what has been beautiful about Western society. Human rights. Not humanistic. We create geographical no constitution zones. Until like these satanic circles of power in your logos, they all join. if you don't read what is passing you are stuck with some person on TV telling you about SAFETY when you do. Well I. Am. What happens. I am grateful to the Lord for whatever intellect or gifts He provided me. I am grateful too for courage to speak when many smarter or further in their careers stay silent. There is a vision for the world. If you are silent you are complicit for all history. Imagine being alive when your voice matters this much. Doctors wake up. Lawyets wake Up. I'm not a chart, a series of data, a bunch of block chain. And I love so much our world.

Share

Leave a comment