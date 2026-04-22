This is antisemitic hate speech according to Peter Hotez. ( who will actually protect Jewish people from adverse events)

Bill c-9 has made hate speech a capital offense

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/this-is-a-worldwide-sos-canada-institutes

Truth is supposed to be uncomfortable. If your heroes aren't telling you the truth about bill c-9. Ask yourself if they are your heroes?

What makes you think system subversion and infiltration which occupies all levels of society would have the glaring hole of the DISSENT?

In my humble opinion, the DISSENT would be the most integral place for occupation by the beast.

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