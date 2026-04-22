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Lisa Novakowski's avatar
Lisa Novakowski
3h

The more I hear medical professionals speak out, it solidifies the dangers involved. It becomes evident that most people have been scammed by the medical system, at sometime in their life. There is no way around this critical point about vaccinations. Vaccinations are an intentional health destroyer and depopulation tool designed for profiteering.

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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
44m

I'd like to see all the conflicts of interest of Hotez. I'd like to see his net worth, patents he profits from and a list of, not the misinformation, but the lies he probably spits out regularly. Wasn't his special needs child harmed by a vaccine?

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