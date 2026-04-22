Director of education Cleaveland clinic drops vaccine truth bombs
This is antisemitic hate speech according to Peter Hotez. ( who will actually protect Jewish people from adverse events)
Bill c-9 has made hate speech a capital offense
https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/this-is-a-worldwide-sos-canada-institutes
Truth is supposed to be uncomfortable. If your heroes aren't telling you the truth about bill c-9. Ask yourself if they are your heroes?
What makes you think system subversion and infiltration which occupies all levels of society would have the glaring hole of the DISSENT?
In my humble opinion, the DISSENT would be the most integral place for occupation by the beast.
The more I hear medical professionals speak out, it solidifies the dangers involved. It becomes evident that most people have been scammed by the medical system, at sometime in their life. There is no way around this critical point about vaccinations. Vaccinations are an intentional health destroyer and depopulation tool designed for profiteering.
I'd like to see all the conflicts of interest of Hotez. I'd like to see his net worth, patents he profits from and a list of, not the misinformation, but the lies he probably spits out regularly. Wasn't his special needs child harmed by a vaccine?