I have just been asked to show id to get back on LinkedIn. I mostly challenge climate narratives.

but I called Jagmeet a three letter acronym. He is holding Canada hostage with the worst ever government in Canada. So I, like how many others are angry.

Jagmeet is liked less than the Slime Minister, according to the by-election results.

Trudeau is tanking the country faster than any other OECD country

.

Yet there's also this. Canada becoming the 51st state. That looks awfully like globalisms gathering. (As much as I do prefer Trump to Trudeau)

Any of my posts on LinkedIn could be in the realm of off to jail.

Mostly I post on climate, or worrying authoritarianism.

People seem to be understanding climate is the same play as covid.

It even has the same cure. Quick to your allotment, and the Global government…. Your restrictions are needed..because of important study…published in important journal… must give up… and try communism…social credit…without meat..

Looks like a gulag… don't think too much…

All the things we cannot say in places across oecd countries and ccp China are worrisome. The same Mao identity politics…

If the Crime Minister succeeds with Bill 63, it's not LinkedIn jail, it's life in prison for calling JAGMEET a pos.

If bill 293 passes meat is gone. ( no live animal markets) expropriation, owning the economy etc.

I do accuse CCPthe UN mafia of wrong doings too.

And I attack racist, nut bar DEI. I might be the very counter authoritarian communists need to hear from so they don't impose our mutual starving.

I am sure most are repressing the overt signs of creeping authoritarianism. But it is all linked. I sense it will crack. It is all the same play, same cure and no matter who is at the helm personal responsibility is calling each of us to become the defiance.

I believe God is the last conspiracy. These luciferians are biblical. How cruel they are to have deprived so many of a relationship with God. The ridicule or God and religion is non accidental.

Are you witnessing a search for God with so much evil afoot? I have atheist and all religion adherents as readers. So please move on if you don't want to know my recent moment with God.

I felt this the other day so strongly, “I came because the world has such darkness, and people must know my Fathers love here where the darkness is.”

Many times as a Christian I have prayed for understanding and guidance. I have felt God sincerely in the form of the Holy Spirit. I do feel that guidance often and appreciate it. I am drawn to the Old Testament. But Jesus has been aloof with me. And then I was driving, and i was at once filled me with awe and love I knew suddenly the joy of his presence. “It is because of the darkness I was needed. It was to give the world the ability to feel love, in this darkness that I was needed.” his message to me again and again. It is the darkness here in this world that I am comfort for.

It was such comfort and bliss and joy that I felt. I had a vision of beautiful light. Even writing about I am drawn to tears. I am a fallible human with flaws. Like every one. If this message is for you, you will know.

I think there are some who need to hear this. The rest of you who are bothered please move on. I respect you all.

But many are facing the abyss, and are given a steady stream of death culture of meaningless, drugs, even euthanasia as the solution.

2025 will have many challenges for your mind. Cultivate self care ❤ and the routines of health that sustain you. The luciferians, the technocrats, the ccp, the ai mongers, the globalists… they will not give up. They need to be defeated.

Pick a poison and destroy it. You know their poisons, you know

Your strength.

You aren't alone. Millions of us are awakening. Do not comply is first level response war fare. Speak truth is second level response warfare. Give Hope is third level response warfare. Organize systematically is Fifth level warfare.

Their tool is always division. Know that.

Your effort is not insignificant. It is additive. Be the hope someone needs to hear. Press on.

All actions are opportunities.

