LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
14hEdited

Digital ID and Block chain, surveillance, 15 minute cities, Drone Policing, BIOMETRICS, intra-body rfid NANOBOTS (YES) and Personal Lifetime Carbon Budgets already set out to work togetherUK CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, NYC, GERMANY, ETC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
11h

Look up UK FIRES ABSOLUTE ZERO and see what is in pipeline for UK!? I am sure other countries shall have the same 'hymn' sheet!? Majority of putrid mutton ( public) walking into it with big smiles etc!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture