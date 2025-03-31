You will have to watch at youtube depending on your location. so click through. It starts after half an hour roughly.

how the use of generative AI may impact safety and effectiveness of medical

33:17

devices enabled with this technology the committee will discuss pre-market performance evaluation risk management

33:24

and postmarket performance monitoring for generative enabled devices

*

Remember TEHDAS and and OECD push the AI laws that enable doctor by AI. We are moving to face-to-face health care as a last resort, with the Doctor patient relationship being non-relevant or not part of the definition of face-to-face health care.

We must see the known online saturation as part of the known in the real world smart and cognitive cities, and known under the skin and through AI is the partial completion of this control system. It needs us to take up biometric digital id (through the UN Migration Compact). And we need to be parcelled because of the carbon allotment of big Green.

All their Big Disease Big Climate Big Migration work together.

See the big picture not merely the specific area of your interest.

