Look where power is. Not where we are directed to look.

Here we are told by a series of Rabbis that Christianity and all their countries must be eliminated entirely. Would this qualify as hate speech? Rima E Laibow MD

This must be widely condemned. But few face it. I only learned of the noahide laws and this form of thinking. I condemn it as a form of supremacy. It saddens me.

Are you digi-complying.

Dump Disney. See the 666? Don't reward them with a red cent. Billion dollar AI deal for us to reject. Real people suffer, and the Digicomply marches.

KJ21 Genesis 3:15

And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her Seed; It shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise His heel.”

The satanic inversion thinks they have outsmarted God. Hubris. The liberals come for the Word of God with bill c-9.

Hubris. Marxist. But also? Is it the cross ✝️ . Is it a method to Edom? Is dei outsourced anti Edom. Are our policies aligning in the west to a view that requires the destruction of Edom?

Digicomply relationships, religion, speech, print-meat, puss-milk, food.

Digicomply. Name Creepy.

“In 2016, SGS acquired 51% of the capital of C-Labs. C-Labs is a company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) applied to unstructured data and horizon scanning. In partnership with leading AI research centers and industry-known data scientists, it has helped develop innovative new solutions for the regulatory compliance market.

Through this joint venture, SGS created and developed SGS Digicomply, its market leading regulatory compliance solution.

SGS Digicomply offers a fully automated intelligence-gathering solution that scans regulatory, media, trading and environment information in real-time. Powered by AI, machine-learning, analytics and world-leading industry expertise, it provides advanced predictive risk analysis and high-level insights to support our food and cosmetics industry customers’ compliance requirements, while enabling and expediting product market access.

SGS Digicomply is trusted by a large number of major food and cosmetics industry players. Its excellent Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73, which is well above the industry average, is due to an outstanding customer-centric approach.

Following the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake from the other shareholders of C-Labs, SGS now owns 100% of SGS Digicomply.”

According to Brave

The Canadian government collaborates with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) on international research and development (R&D) initiatives, particularly in strategic sectors such as bioconvergence, clean technologies, digital technologies, and agricultural technologies. This cooperation is facilitated through bilateral agreements and joint funding programs designed to support commercialization of innovations developed by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both countries.

A key framework for this collaboration is the Canada-Israel Agreement on Bilateral Cooperation in Industrial Research and Development, which has been updated to enhance joint R&D efforts.3

This agreement supports the Canada-Israel Industrial R&D Programme (CIIRD Programme), implemented through the Canada-Israel Industrial Research and Development Foundation (CIIRDF), and aims to strengthen commercial relations by funding projects with high potential for innovation and market impact.37

The partnership was refreshed in 2022, with plans to triple annual investment in business-led research and technology innovations, supporting the growth of start-ups in strategic sectors.5

The Israel Innovation Authority plays a central role in advancing bioconvergence—a multidisciplinary field integrating biology, engineering, and technology—by investing over $100 million annually in the life sciences sector through various programs.4

The IIA supports early-stage incubators, technology transfer, and international partnerships to accelerate innovation in areas such as biotechnology, medical devices, and biochips.46 In 2024, the IIA launched a call for proposals in collaboration with the National Research Council Canada (NRC IRAP), targeting joint projects in clean technologies, digital technologies, smart cities, and agri-food technologies, with a focus on co-development and validation of innovative products and services.89”

But Canada is recognizing the State of Palestine?

Or is that so the world gets its war footing. So we get the assigned side to die on. Is the hate dialectic necessary because it is end-justified?

The technical outline of Digicomply is not coming from Islam. But we focus here in the media. Why. Because that is useful.

You are exceptionally optimistic if you think we have a few generations to be “bred out” as the constant fear Islam notion parade tells us.

How fast will Digicomply solidify our society to enforce one think, one worship, one speak, cognitive drone kill palentir city and the NIMROD ARCHETYPE of the tower of babel? That is on insta time frame.

Noahides but wait for bill c-9. No MP debates: The forfeiture clause fails to mention property, thing, object. It uses an action - the means by which the offense was committed- that is the person. So ultimate power is assembling. But ignore the power provided in that clause? Bill C-9 is a capital punishment bill. And Mp Marc Miller and the liberals can name the Bible the hate symbol. Thus capture the group.

Not one MP debates it as a veiled capital punishment clause. Thus the person can be sent for disposal as his majesty directs.

Digicomply moves Faster than the conquest by sharia we are told to focus on.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategic partnership between Canada and Israel.

Are you being monitored in a subcellular level. Robots. Namobots for monitoring .

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-earmarks-nis-113-million-to-build-rd-center-for-chip-based-biodevices/

The hubris of playing God is satanic.

Satan can only mimic and never create.

Occultocracy. Up under your skin.

Source: Digicomply https://share.google/8EjkrKF6iXtnDacWQ

demonic statue in the USA.

Anti-goyism. Antisemitism. Antichristianity. Antifreedom. Antilife. Antiislam. Anti speech. Same things. All supremacy. If your belief is you rule because of a racist bigoted religious system that requires genociding of others, I'm likely to disagree with you. Yep.

oops. Imagine I disagree. why would you want such a view of others. That video debased and endorsed genociding the west. But the collapse of the west isn't live time happening….

Look where power moves. All peoples of all religions dearest Jewish, Sikh, Muslim, Hindu, Christians , including the athiests and peoples who don't agree with the thumb of power entering unders our skin- stand.

Evil can't win when we unite and see past the dogma of what the permission slip for truth is.

Do not become a unit of digicomply for the feudalist satanic occupation by the elites.

They will have to be squared.

Matthew 4:8

Again, the devil took Him to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory;

Matthew 4:9

and he said to Him, “All these things I will give You, if You fall down and worship me.”

Who has all things? And steadily wants more.

The devil wants to be worshipped through digicomply by all. We are at the book of Revelations from the New Testament. This is my spiritual outlook. I am ok if you worship God or not and do it differently. I'm not ok with a view of the countries and peoples of all races and religions requiring a biblical conquest that seems to spell genocide.

All things digital will come to be the route to a satanic control over man.

Canada and Israel work together on this path.

Who has occupied our elite. They are not the people we know. Thus we cannot understand them as any reflection of who we love in our lives. my beautiful friends of all faiths stand.

Is it necessary to believe the collapse of nations is unengineered incompetence. Is it necessary to believe all news events.

We will have to square whether the manipulation is to have antispeech laws one religion one think Digicomply solidified world wide.

As indicated before in my last podcast, why not just come out with tanks and bullets. Because demons want control over our souls through contract.

Because our consent is needed. That is the occultocracy requirement. I do not consent. I take God’s Jurisdiction. Further I assert- The Lord lives!

I'm sorry but I don't believe the satanic occultocracy at the top of our religions and governments represent the good people in our religions and societies.

It my view that they are bent in service to Satan alone and lead their followers to a path that condemns those they purport to prefer. The preference is a sad offering.

Is opposition to digicomply also anti-insert-globalist propaganda term of choice. How long has God opposed Baal worship. The ca-baal. For so long.

Jeremiah 9

“13 And the Lord says: “Because they have forsaken my law that I set before them, and have not obeyed my voice or walked in accord with it, 14 but have stubbornly followed their own hearts and have gone after the Baals, as their fathers taught them. 15 Therefore thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel: Behold, I will feed this people with bitter food, and give them poisonous water to drink. 16 I will scatter them among the nations whom neither they nor their fathers have known, and I will send the sword after them, until I have consumed them.”

Jeremiah 11

“9 Again the Lord said to me, “A conspiracy exists among the men of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem. 10 They have turned back to the iniquities of their forefathers, who refused to hear my words. They have gone after other gods to serve them. The house of Israel and the house of Judah have broken my covenant that I made with their fathers. 11 Therefore, thus says the Lord, Behold, I am bringing disaster upon them that they cannot escape. Though they cry to me, I will not listen to them. 12 Then the cities of Judah and the inhabitants of Jerusalem will go and cry to the gods to whom they make offerings, but they cannot save them in the time of their trouble. 13 For your gods have become as many as your cities, O Judah, and as many as the streets of Jerusalem are the altars you have set up to shame, altars to make offerings to Baal.”

For so long God has been calling to end satanic worship. Yet it is the evidence of every big global incantation.

“21 Therefore thus says the Lord concerning the men of Anathoth, who seek your life, and say, “Do not prophesy in the name of the Lord, or you will die by our hand”— 22 therefore thus says the Lord of hosts: “Behold, I will punish them. The young men shall die by the sword, their sons and their daughters shall die by famine, 23 and none of them shall be left. For I will bring disaster upon the men of Anathoth, the year of their punishment.”

Anthoth was a city in Israel. Do you suppose now Rabbis use this verse to justify extermination of Jewish people. I should hope never. But dump the satanic worship any kabbalah day.

Jeremiah 12

14 Thus says the Lord concerning all my evil neighbors who touch the heritage that I have given my people Israel to inherit: “Behold, I will pluck them up from their land, and I will pluck up the house of Judah from among them. 15 And after I have plucked them up, I will again have compassion on them, and I will bring them again each to his heritage and each to his land. 16 And it shall come to pass, if they will diligently learn the ways of my people, to swear by my name, ‘As the Lord lives,’ even as they taught my people to swear by Baal, then they shall be built up in the midst of my people. 17 But if any nation will not listen, then I will utterly pluck it up and destroy it, declares the Lord.”

Yet there is plenty of evidence that extirpation of Edom is now required. Consider this document that expands that video.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

It is satanic Baal worship God condemns repeatedly.

Yet the elite are replete with who it is they worship.

And who it is they fear.

Bill C-9 wants the word of God. I see this now, that people search but know not what for.

AMOS

11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord:

12 And they shall wander from sea to sea, and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the Lord, and shall not find it.”

Bill C-9 in Canada sets that in motion. In my book WORLD ON MUTE I indicated that diversity of dei was die the word of God. I am right. It is thus.

The censorship regime is for silencing us.

Time is short. The weapons infrastructure mounting in our smart cities is covered by Mark Steele in his substack Save Us Now

These are words that wounded the pride and haunts the “goyim” today. Because Jesus couldn't abide by the power he saw and railed against it like a rebel to the order.

Matthew 23

28 Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity.

29 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous,

30 And say, If we had been in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partakers with them in the blood of the prophets.

31 Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that ye are the children of them which killed the prophets.

32 Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers.

33 Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?

34 Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:

35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.

36 Verily I say unto you, All these things shall come upon this generation.

37 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not!

38 Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.

39 For I say unto you, Ye shall not see me henceforth, till ye shall say, Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord.”

Not liking the authority of his time? Maybe like most of us. Some of us of every religion are trying hard to save what is good and beautiful and true in our society.

In our boxes we are divided. Vulnerable in the open saying what we should not, we may unite.

I don't like that anyone died in Bondi. But rule by press announcement is tiresome.

We are supposed to divide along religious lines. I ask instead that we unite for freedom or religion freedom of speech. And freedom to condemn extirpation based on where the believers of Jesus Christ went.

I'm GUESSING 2026 06 06 is a date they won't pass by.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron on Amazon.

I'm sad to write things that you want to avoid.

But here we are.

I already have my ego underfoot. I don't care whether you malign me for words that defy the permissible manner in which to discuss. I see what comes even if you do not have the courage to.

I am nothing and I am nobody and when all the nothings and nobodies stand? Well it is a privilege to speak while we have it. Or it is more. So much more. A ground swell comes.

Once you came for Jesus in the open? Christians weren't going to be quiet. It is a blessing in every way to speak.

We are more than your naming of us. I refuse a dehumanization. I refuse silence in the face of it. I REQUEST WIDESPREAD CONDEMNATION. INCLUDING shutting down all restrictions on speech and policies that attack any one religion based on supremacy. Defeat Bill C-9.

