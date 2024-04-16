SNOPES IS ALL OVER saying that no. this is not a picture of a diesel generator on social media. they are clever. they pick one tiny part to say this is not… I just ignore the partiality of snopes. they seem to have ‘clients’ that they throw interference at.

Here is the brass tax.

https://www.larsonelectronics.com/product/272893/temporary-electric-vehicle-charging-station-w-diesel-generator-level-3-charger-2-ports-150-gallon-tank-skid-mount

Larson in the US makes these electric diesel car chargers.

EV-SMCH-GPD-3P-480V-120KW-M1 Level 3 Electric Vehicle Charging StationRatings/Approvals

Diesel Generator SpecsDC Fast ChargingEngine: -Supports 200V to 1000V Battery PacksEngine Speed: -CCS1, CCS2 and CHAdeMONo. of Cylinders: -Pair (2) UnitsFuel Type: DieselBuilt-in Cell NetworkingWatts: 120 kW Voltage: - Battery: - Receptacles: - Fuel Tank Capacity: 150 Gallons Runtime: - Low Fuel Notification: Email and SMS Warning at 25% and 10% Noise Level: - EV Charger Specs Dimensions: 28" x 48" 88" Weight: - Voltage: 480V AC Maximum Output: 62.5 kW Amps: 125A Charging Speed (RPH): 250 RPH Charging Level: Level 3 Vehicle Compatibility: Nissan, Chevrolet, BMW, Ford, Tesla, Other Power Module Ports: Double Networking: Networked Status Display: 20" LED Display - Large Format, LED Ring Touchscreen: 10" LCD Charge Station Management: Cloud/Remote, 24/7 Station Monitoring Availability: Mobile App and In-dash Integration Touchscreen: 10" LCD Charging Rate: Set by Property Owner Charging Payment Method: Official CP Mobile App (Credit System) or CP Card Ambient Operating Temp Range: -Material: -Special Orders - Special RequirementsFinish: -Contact us for special requirementsMounting: Skid MountIntl: 1-214-646-1184Cable Management: StraightToll Free: 1-877-217-9688Cable Type/Length: (2) 12 FeetFax: 1-903-498-3364Connectors: Universal Fast Charging - CCS1, CCS2 and CHAdeMOE-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

This is a link to their product spec sheet.

https://www.larsonelectronics.com/images/product/Specsheet/272893.PDF

https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1129333_california-relies-on-diesel-generators-as-it-steers-trucks-away-from-diesel

“Over the past week, charging attempts for electric-vehicle drivers in California might have been thwarted—and everyday life interrupted—by rolling blackouts in some parts of the state.

Those were due, governor Gavin Newsom said Monday, to some "gaps" in reliability amid the state's transition to renewable energy.

The blackouts not only created an opportunity to criticize California's aggressive renewable-energy plans, but also led to the use of diesel generators to fill those demand "gaps" just as regulators announced new plans to steer commercial trucks away from diesel.

California Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, has blamed the California Public Utilities Commission for the blackouts, alleging the commission underestimated how much electricity-generating capacity would be needed from utilities, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During the grid operator's board meeting Monday, president Stephen Berberich specifically cited the lack of adequate generating capacity on hot summer evenings, when output from solar arrays diminishes even as demand from home air conditioners remains high, the paper reported.Now California is using diesel generators as emergency power sources. The state has 2,773 stationary and mobile generators in its inventory, according to the Diesel Technology Forum advocacy group, which cited an inventory from the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

California utility Pacific Gas & Electric began making plans to use emergency diesel generators months ago, proposing to secure 450 megawatts of mobile generators, according to a May report from Greentech Media .

This works out to some strange optics. On Monday, at the height of the blackout period, CARB announced a joint memorandum of understanding with 15 states and the District of Columbia aimed at achieving 100% zero-emission medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicle sales by 2050.

The joint effort, which encompasses large pickup trucks, vans, box trucks, transit and school buses, and heavy-duty trucks, also calls for 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. In June, California independently announced plans to mandate sales of electric commercial trucks in 2024, and end sales of new diesel trucks by 2045.”

are you a critical thinker. If charging can take 30 minutes or more, (and don’t throw me your ideal scenarios) and you have to keep your contents cool and you are hauling tons of goods, how often are you pulling over to charge your EV transport trailers.

THEY ARE A CULT. they spew news that seems great in order to distract from the truth on mobility.

the truth on food

the truth on clothing

OK GOT it. SNOPES will try to shut down bad press for what looks like their ‘clients’. but it is really omitting actually analyzing the issue of whether diesel generators are in use, and whether it makes ANY SENSE AT ALL.

sparkles sparkles everywhere but no brain cells anywhere. WE ARE BEING PLAYED AS FOOLS. STOP LETTING THEM DO THAT. growl back.

the sparkle parade is an insane cult.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

