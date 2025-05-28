There is a facile notion that pervades constitutionalists, that the Senate must pass the treaty for International Law to become law of the land.

Let me tell you something.

Absurd things are passing at the international level that constitutionalists repeat - it has to pass the Senate. And then these- my brethren- feel a tad relieved that it hasn’t past the Senate.

Then they don’t think about how much Globalization has entered the state. Sleeping with carpenter ants and termites destroying the house, pillar by pillar.

When I started reading the Canadian bills that are passing, post covid and I considered the massive US omni bills I understood that they gamed this domestication.

if you used AI to do a “matchup” of treaties or international law you don’t like and to look for their provisions buried in omnibus bills?

You’d hit pay dirt.

If you used AI to look at the commitments of the Globalcovenantofmayors.or and c40.org and ask it to match up with bylaws and provincial level (state) laws. you’d hit pay dirt.

If you used AI to look at the commitments of the New pervert order AT WPATH the Pritzker et al wish lists and matched it up with curriculum, human rights laws. YOU’D HIT PAY DIRT.

IF you asked AI to look for the only place in the world right now that has tunnels that can escape the smart city and ask AI if that area is experiencing a broad war. YOU’D HIT PAY DIRT.

If you asked AI to find every way they are taking farmers land but painting it a different way (fertilizer, uk tax, south africa racist kills, germany green law, flood in Pakistan, water in Cali, Canada bill 293, US Gates CCP buy, CO2 pipelines, oh ya land mines all over the ukraine - un migration compact -taking migrants from the land to cities in oecd countries) get it- i was AI there. YOU’RE HITTING PAY DIRT

The other thing I want you to consider:

If the WHO operating structure is already buried in your government; legislation, employees etc. Then it doesn’t matter if you get out the WHO. You need the get the WHO out of you!

I am serious. It is all - all of it buried domestically.

Please watch my video with Dr. McCullough where I describe how much the WHO is embedded into the US. So getting out of the WHO? Really? They need to dismantle the IHR 2005 and the IHR amendments and every single Focal Point of the WHO in the US before the WHO is out of the US.

Constitutionalists? Consider a big project (or have AI do it)- to find every last international law demonic order buried in your bills playing a waiting game.

All national focal points of the WHO are the WHO in our governments to implement Big Disease and by-pass the rights structure. They have been there working their worm whole destruction since 2005.

All national focal points of the UN are the UN in our governments to implement Big Climate and by-pass the rights structure.

If you think I see things other people don’t consider that I have done that in my book in a detail you will appreciate.

LISTEN TO MY 17 SECOND PLUG ON THE BOOK SHARE THE PLUG ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLEASE. I know this perspective is not out there. But it needs to be. I have garnered that this is a necessary component of winning. There is no where anyone is calling our speech committees the replacement courts. I prove it is so.

Thank-you for your support. Book is available on Amazon! buy it and leave a great review!

Share

Leave a comment