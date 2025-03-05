From the official Annotated Constitution at the congress.gov website

ArtIV.S3.C1.2 Historical Background on Admissions Clause

“Article IV, Section 3, Clause 1:

New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.

“The Articles of Confederation did not provide for any general process to admit new states.1 Instead, the Articles stated that Canada (referring to what was then the British Province of Quebec) could join the Confederation as of right, but no other colony shall be admitted without the consent of nine states.2 Despite this deficiency, the Confederation Congress enacted laws—most notably the Northwest Ordinance of 1787—which organized the territories of the United States, establishing a system of territorial government and a process for admitting new states from federal territory.3

At the Constitutional Convention, a provision for congressional authority to admit new states was one of the original resolutions in the Virginia Plan presented by Edmund Randolph.4 The Convention rejected a proposal by Elbridge Gerry to limit the number of western states so that they should never be able to outnumber the Atlantic states.5 The Committee of Detail’s early draft of the Clause required a supermajority (two-thirds) of Congress to admit a new state and explicitly required that admission be on the same terms with the original States.6 Gouverneur Morris, however, successfully moved to remove the same terms language, over James Madison’s objection,7 arguing that Congress should be able to set the terms for state admission to limit the power of new western states.8 Morris, joined by Luther Martin, also successfully moved to strike out the congressional supermajority requirement for admission.9

The remaining debates focused on whether the consent of an affected state should be required when a new state is formed from its territory. Luther Martin repeatedly argued that a consent requirement would give large States claiming the Western lands (such as Virginia and North Carolina) an effective veto over the admission of new states.10 The prevailing view at the Convention, however, was that Congress should not have the power to dismember a State without its consent.11 After some minor changes intended to facilitate the admission of Vermont,12 Gouverneur Morris and John Dickinson proposed language substantially similar to the final Admissions Clause, which passed the Convention.13’

