What’s more probable. Mel sees the satanic light and alters his mission on earth? or they a running a Mel personality now.

Mel (or who they say is Mel) hired a pro-abortionist who in -h-er earlier photos looks very Male - to play Mary in the sequence to the Passion of Christ. Look at her giving a One Eye symbol while promoting abortion.

It is exactly how a crime of the occult would play out. Making fun of Christianity is how crimes of the occult are decoded. Their satanic symbols are everywhere. All DEI goes through (their religion) and they come out with logos that have become satanic.

If Christ was aborted their nemesis would not exist. That is one manly looking Mary. Say what you want. Their cult has a certain je ne sais quoi.

So what are the chances Mel is still in this world?

He has received enormous “backlash” for hiring h-er. But who is receiving the backlash. When your hero is acting like a creature from Jeckyl Island all of a sudden? Did he get a lobotomy or a lobotomy if you get my drift.

Maybe he is being played by a place holder to run his personality. We are only our data, our anagram, our video game handle. We are our internet personalities. We are our politicians of ephemeral changing height. We fight with bots, and worship what they desire.

Balencia Ad 2022

Kid movie character. THOSE WHO HAVE EYES TO SEE. LOOK.

Demons occupy our power structures. Exposing the Epstein files?

A WORLD WIDE HONEY POT SYSTEM. Ghislaine Maxwell.

PIONEER OF THE WEF. Isabel Maxwell.

Both “sisters” helped run world control systems.

And just in time for covid. My mom said our fight was spiritual. I said no. It’s legal political.

Oops.

I’m at this war is spiritual.

Satanic pedophiles are running the world. NA. laughing. that’s ridiculous, we just need to get the right guy in office. Oops.

I’m at demonic order of pedophiles are in office and everywhere else.

Leviticus

“21 And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the Lord.”

child porn doctor. look at the cross.

https://x.com/MakisMedicine/status/1984313140411236402

shout out to Dr. Makis who always points out the pedo doctors making decisions about our children’s health. They are all pro protect your kids from disease. So nice of them. And the courts. all of it. So nice.

No wonder they want to ban the Bible. They wouldn’t want you to be able to recognize them.

Leviticus 17

10 “And if any native Israelite or foreigner living among you eats or drinks blood in any form, I will turn against that person and cut him off from the community of your people, 11 for the life of the body is in its blood. I have given you the blood on the altar to purify you, making you right with the Lord.[e] It is the blood, given in exchange for a life, that makes purification possible. 12 That is why I have said to the people of Israel, ‘You must never eat or drink blood—neither you nor the foreigners living among you.’

13 “And if any native Israelite or foreigner living among you goes hunting and kills an animal or bird that is approved for eating, he must drain its blood and cover it with earth. 14 The life of every creature is in its blood. That is why I have said to the people of Israel, ‘You must never eat or drink blood, for the life of any creature is in its blood.’ So whoever consumes blood will be cut off from the community.

So Mel hires an ABORTION ACTIVIST for Mary. That is symbolism for Christ aborted. Make sure you yell “God Bless” or “Jesus is King” in random public halls just to see the satanists smacking their head and doing the one eye symbol to protect their black hearts. Yep. Who knew. I would eventually think the Epstein story is the story.

Take my poll.

Share

Leave a comment