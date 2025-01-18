The enemy of man sees us as their lab rats.

This is from Dr Alexander's substack.

Indigenous children in Canada and imprisoned Black people in the U.S. What is the CIA's (US government's) MKUltra program? A program using brainwashing & psychological torture on subjects

Dr. Paul Alexander

Jan 18

Is MKUltra (or a version of it) still operational via the CIA etc. to create, train assassins to assassinate persons within USA and outside the USA? Gor GOVERNMENT purposes? Was this used on POTUS Trump? On POTUS John Kennedy? On Martin Luther King Jr.? etc. etc. etc. Were the identified assassins fake? Misdirection?

Can such a CIA program exert that much mind control? Again, is this still in existence? Were CIA operatives etc. involved in the torture of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay and at CIA “black sites” during the Iraq Afghanistan wars post 911?

‘Project MKUltra began in 1953 and was halted in 1973. MKUltra used numerous methods to manipulate its subjects' mental states and brain functions, such as the covert administration of high doses of psychoactive drugs (especially LSD ) and other chemicals without the subjects' consent. Additionally, other methods beyond chemical compounds were used, including electroshocks , [3] hypnosis , [4][5] sensory deprivation , isolation, verbal and sexual abuse , and other forms of torture . [6][7]’

It seems laws are weaponized against the people, while those that operate beyond the law abuse us, while we remain confined.

Diplomatic immunity.

The alphabets and their missions.

Objective morality of a society IS that the strong protect the weak. That men protect their women and children.

The messaging that masculinity is toxic never was a feminist invention. my theory is, the feminists were corralled like all others into power's service based on the messaging power wanted advanced.

Thus whatever is useful for taking over our society is the messaging advanced

Men aren't toxic for their masculinity. They may be remiss where they don't use their masculinity in its protective role. But all the messages are that men must be emasculated, castrated or made women to be celebrated.

This ship needs righting and it may involve the understanding of how we have been manipulated.

Mother bears will protect the children. But it is the men who had the role of protector to the family and community.

When the immediate family failed the greater family folded in, or the community did. Instead we dismantled the strengths of links and the state took the role. Morphed it. And systematically destroyed it.

Instead of working the relationship, young people seperate and let the state replace fathers.

We are facing transhumanism imposed on us through the same EPstein MK Ultra and who they serve.

If its Hollywood or msm or left academia then you must assume the messaging of divide suits their objectives. Rather than criticize the flaws of their philosophy and attack critically through reasoning each of society's ills, or messaging, I believe we attack it all as useful for conquering our society.

The central planning, the climate alarm scam, the division between the sexes….whose idea was all that? All of it takes us systematically to failure.

To OUR mutual conquest.

Thus the blueprint to win is also right in front of us.

Their messaging must be reversed

On all levels.

Embody the solution.

