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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
just now

They were born in different countries in different years. But they both wore round glasses and had last names starting with the same first two letters. Thats about it. Take a deep breath.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
17m

"Did Leon Trotsky die or become Harry Truman?" Lisa, Lisa, you go too far.

However, I have evidence that Omaha is a Rockefeller.

(Lisa I ordered yr book more Han a week ago. No show.)

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