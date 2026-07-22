Read in stack.

I place info. You think and decide for yourself.

Red terror in Soviet Russia.

Soviet law strictly forbade antisemitism during the early revolutionary period, making it a crime punishable by death.

In July 1918, amid the onset of the Russian Civil War and the Red Terror, Vladimir Lenin signed a historic decree officially outlawing antisemitism and placing pogromists “outside the law”. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Pogrom

Inciting event.

Result.

antisemitism laws.

Bondi

October 7

911

a flag during the convoy.

inciting events

antisemitism laws.

back to the red terror.

inciting event history tells us

antisemitism laws

torture death to .*

USA Necons wanting the perpetual wars in the middle east, funding cia etc, were the trotskyites that came from Russia after the red terror. These trotskyites were first part of the communist party of the US then became conservatives that pushed war for what greater project. Consider going from no more families…to

Are today's communists fighting the neocons aware it’s one big circle jerk?

Lev trotsky the guy. The guy.

in charge of the red terror.

First antisemitism laws. Punishable by death. Torture common place.

What is the word Revolution. Is it a revolving spinning ever more frantic kill space with good pr?

In Mexico. On his death bed.

The 1918 Decree Against Antisemitism

The Decree: Drafted by the Commissar for Jewish Affairs, Semyon Dimanstein, and personally endorsed by Lenin, the July 1918 decree instructed all Soviet institutions to take uncompromising measures to tear the antisemitic movement out by the roots. [1]

The Punishment: Being placed “outside the law” meant that anyone engaging in antisemitic pogroms or pogrom agitation faced swift rextra-judicial reprisal,retribution, torture and execution by the Cheka (the secret police enforcing the Red Terror). This is how the laws read in my book WORLD ON MUTE . In fact bill 36 passed in BC is this.

Ai version of Leon lev trotsky aka Bronstein without a beard.

This is Tr uman.

This is red terror Tr otsky.

This is? TR OTSKY

This is? Tr uman a true man. In non official photo.

This is? Tr…. osky.

This is Tr…Uman.

This Tr-osky.

This is Tr….ue man

This is Tr-

This is Tr Tr Tr Tr tr trtrtrtrtrr

What is the left right? Neocons former communists with Trotsky past playing the part? Using that hyphenated syrup word. Judeo-Christian.

In the 1930s, ZIONIST Tr-osky asserted that Jews required a “common homeland.” Zionist bolshevik movement.

Tr uman Zionist neocon movement.

Tr-uman officially recognized the State of Israel on May 14, 1948, becoming the first world leader to grant de facto recognition to the new nation just eleven minutes after its provisional government was proclaimed. His historic choice bypassed strong opposition from his own State Department and shaped Middle Eastern diplomacy for decades

This is. Tr did all his photos have those accentuated lips. No.

The trotsky program Identifying, rounding up and arresting anyone suspected of ‘counter-revolutionary’

counter speech activities that contradict the globalist interest? Just my book except every way to earn a living and ubi trans nationally. Transoccupationally. MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE.

Stalin vs Tr osky?

“Trotsky likened Stalinist domination to “Thermidor,” the term used to denote the end of the radical phase of the French Revolution and the shift to reactionary politics.” Aka the end of the noahide decapitation purge of Christians.

Stalin vs Tr uman?

Joseph Stalin and Harry Truman were the leaders of the Soviet Union and the United States who shaped the Cold War, clashing over the Potsdam Conference - Wikipedia, the atomic bomb, and the division of Europe.

Become both sides. Drive the outcome.

Take the war. Up. Past what humans can configure.

activities. In other words, counter revolutiosry activities, become anyone who was a threat to the Bolshevik GLOBAL ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT Party.❖

Just like speech inconsistent with one world surveillance global new world order becomes evidence of counter authoritarianism.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I say the existing courts are being replaced by terror speech committees. In the final part of the book I show stasi units above courts with unlimited anything goes powers found in the statutes of these transnational “accrediting speech units."

I wept reading the laws. They are demonic.

You have no jurisdiction to write words in an order that assemble pure evil and claim a legal morality. Laws that SPELL tyranny and terror SPELL NOTHING AT ALL. I state that claim before God himself and claim my relief before Him.

This is Tr tr trtrtrtrtrr

The existing law courts in the Red Terror replaced by Revolutionary Tribunals. These are framed by history as the “struggle against..”

Revolution. Struggle. Words to disguise disgusting unparalleled blood letting.

JUDGE FOR YOURSELF. Read my book to know what comes. Get it on amazon.

Tr -uman authorized the second atomic bombing on Japan, hitting Nagasaki on August 9, 1945 ,

Nagasaki has a profound and tragic Christian history defined by early missionary success, brutal underground persecution, and a devastating modern atomic bombing .

Nagasaki was the historic center of Japanese Catholicism and Christianity.

red terror is identified as a Christian massacre.

And like every violence, which jews are selected not to survive. Who does these heinous monstrosities. Only the Sabbatian sect can perform it. Non Sabbatians in my view then suffer.

Terror is used for compliance. Conformity and the release of one's connection to God. Do not!!! Do not disconnect from God!! Pray. Knock. Ask.

YOU MUST ASK GOD TO REVEAL HIMSELF. IN essence you must petition for him to show himself.

Red terror. Blood. Appetite for blood and suffering pr-d into struggle.

Trotsky . TRuman.

The torture kill extra-judicial committees? created fear and terror, which eliminated opposition. Those are the laws I review in part 4 of my book. Speech is the new emergency.

Because dearest readers whom I love so much and suffer at the thought of your suffering…because SPEECH DEFEATS THEM.

censorship is not necessary where morality is not PR justified or invented.

Pr concoctions of neural lingual programming is not necessary.

There is no jurisdiction to create immoral laws in order to pervert God's laws. I deny your right to take his holy word.

We do not consent.

Revolu

tion

Let's get the biographical SKETCHES of the tr tr tr.

Bronstein?

born Lev Davidovich Bronstein

key architect of the 1917 Russian Revolution alongside Vladimir Lenin

Birth : November 7, 1879, in Yanovka, Ukraine (then part of the Russian Empire).

Origin : Born into a wealthy Jewish farming family.

1917 October Revolution : Formally joined the Bolshevik Party and became the operational mastermind behind the overthrow of the Government. Lived in New York gave speeches.

Foreign Minister : Served as People’s Commissar for Foreign Affairs, negotiating the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk to pull Russia out of World War I. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Treaty of Brest-Litovsk consequences to Christians The 1918 Treaty of Brest-Litovsk indirectly isolated Russian Christians by freeing the Bolshevik regime to focus on internal consolidation, state atheism, and the systematic suppression of the Orthodox Church. Key consequences for Christians included: [1, 2] Loss of Legal Protection and Property: The consolidation of Bolshevik power following the exit from World War I allowed the regime to disestablish the church, seize extensive religious properties, and end state subsidies. [1, 2] Direct Persecution and Trials: Stripped of official status, Christian clergy and believers faced arrests, asset confiscations, and targeted anti-religious campaigns ordered by Vladimir Lenin’s government . [1, 2] Geopolitical Separation: The treaty detached heavily Catholic and Protestant borderlands (such as Poland, Finland, and the Baltic regions) from Russia, severing millions of non-Orthodox Christians from the immediate domestic policies of the new Soviet state. [1, 2]



WHO FUNDED THE alleged grass roots peoples “STRUGGLE”

“P 123 of the Creature from Jekyll Island:

“The top Communist leaders have never been as hostile to their counterparts in the West, as the rhetoric suggests. They are quite friendly to the world’s leading financiers and have worked closely with them, when it suits their purposes. As we shall see in the following section, the Bolshevik revolution actually was financed by wealthy financiers in London and New York . Lenin and Trotsky were on the closest of terms with these moneyed interests both before and after the Revolution. Those hidden liaisons have continued to this day and occasionally pop to the surface, when we discover a David Rockefeller holding confidential meetings with a Mikhail Gorbachev in the absence of government sponsorship or diplomatic purpose.

Pages 263-267:

Chapter 13 - MASQUERADE IN MOSCOW

“One of the greatest myths of contemporary history is that the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia was a popular uprising of the downtrodden masses a gainst the hated ruling class of the Tsars. As we shall see, however, the planning, the leadership and especially the financing came entirely from outside Russia, mostly from financiers in Germany, Britain and the United States. Furthermore we shall see, that the Rothschild Formula played a major role in shaping these events.

This amazing story begins with the war between Russia and Japan in 1904. Jacob Schiff, who was head of the New York investment firm Kuhn, Loeb and Company, had raised the capital for large war loans to Japan. It was due to this funding that the Japanese were able to launch a stunning attack against the Russians at Port Arthur and the following year to virtually decimate the Russian fleet. In 1905 the Mikado awarded Jacob Schiff a medal, the Second Order of the Treasure of Japan, in recognition of his important role in that campaign.

Jacob Schiff was head of the New York investment firm Kuhn, Loeb and Co. He was one of the principal backers of the Bolshevik revolution and personally financed Trotsky’s trip from New York to Russia. He was a major contributor to Woodrow Wilson’s presidential campaign and an advocate for passage of the Federal Reserve Act. ( p. 210)”

During the two years of hostilities thousands of Russian soldiers and sailors were taken as prisoners. Sources outside of Russia, which were hostile to the Tsarist regime, paid for the printing of Marxist propaganda and had it delivered to the prison camps. Russian-speaking revolutionaries were trained in New York and sent to distribute the pamphlets among the prisoners and to indoctrinate them into rebellion ( LL HOW DOES THIS LOOK LIKE THE SORROWS SOROS LEFT?) against their own government. When the war was ended, these officers and enlisted men returned home to become virtual seeds of treason against the Tsar.

They were to play a major role a few years later in creating mutiny among the military during the Communist takeover of Russia.

(AKA PLANNED FUNDED BY ELITES a MILITARY take over. Not a a struggle)

TROTSKY WAS A MULTIPLE AGENT

One of the best known Russian revolutionaries at that time was Leon Trotsky. In January of 1916 Trotsky was expelled from France and came to the United States. It has been claimed that his expenses were paid by Jacob Schiff. There is no documentation to substantiate that claim, but the circumstantial evidence does point to a wealthy donor in New York. He remained for several months, while writing for a Russian socialist paper, the Novy Mir (New World) and giving revolutionary speeches at mass meetings in New York City . According to Trotsky himself, on many occasions a chauffeured limousine was placed at his service by a wealthy friend, identified as Dr. M. In his book, My Life, Trotsky wrote:

The doctor’s wife took my wife and the boys out driving and was very kind to them. But she was a mere mortal, whereas the chauffeur was a magician, a titan, a superman! With the wave of his hand he made the machine obey his slightest command. To sit beside him was the supreme delight. When they went into a tea room, the boys would anxiously demand of their mother, “Why doesn’t the chauffeur come in?” (Leon Trotsky: My Life, New York publisher: Scribner’s, 1930, p. 277)

It must have been a curious sight to see the family of the great socialist radical, defender of the working class, enemy of capitalism, enjoying the pleasures of tea rooms and chauffeurs, the very symbols of capitalist luxury .

On March 23, 1917 a mass meeting was held at Carnegie Hall to celebrate the abdication of Nicolas II, which meant the overthrow of Tsarist rule in Russia. Thousands of socialists, Marxists, nihilists nand anarchists attended to cheer the event. The following day there was published on page two of the New York Times a telegram from Jacob Schiff, which had been read to this audience. He expressed regrets, that he could not attend and then described the successful Russian revolution as “... what we had hoped and striven for these long years”. (Mayor Calls Pacifists Traitors, The New York Times, March 24, 1917, p.

2)

In the February 3, 1949 issue of the New York Journal American Schiff’s grandson, John, was quoted by columnist Cholly Knickerbocker as saying that his grandfather had given about $20 million for the triumph of Communism in Russia . (To appraise Schiff’s motives for supporting the Bolsheviks, we must remember, that he was a Jew and that Russian Jews had been persecuted under the Tsarist regime. Consequently the Jewish community in America was inclined to support any movement, which sought to topple the Russian government and the Bolsheviks were excellent candidates for the task. As we shall see further along, however, there were also strong financial incentives for Wall Street firms, such as Kuhn, Loeb and Company, of which Schiff was a senior partner, to see the old regime fall into the hands of revolutionaries, who would agree to grant lucrative business concessions in the future in return for financial support today.)

When Trotsky returned to Petrograd in May of 1917 to organize the Bolshevik phase of the Russian Revolution, he carried $10,000 for travel expenses, a generously ample fund considering the value of the dollar at that time. Trotsky was arrested by Canadian and British naval personnel, when the ship, on which he was traveling, the S.S. Kristianiafjord, put in at Halifax. The money in his possession is now a matter of official record. The source of that money has been the focus of much speculation, but the evidence strongly suggests, that its origin was the German government. It was a sound investment.

Trotsky was not arrested on a whim. He was recognized as a threat to the best interests of England, Canada’s mother country in the British Commonwealth. Russia was an ally of England in the First World War, which then was raging in Europe. Anything, that would weaken Russia - and that certainly included internal revolution - would be, in effect, to strengthen Germany and weaken England. In New York on the night before his departure Trotsky had given a speech, in which he said: “I am going back to Russia to overthrow the provisional government and stop the war with Germany.” (A full report on this meeting had been submitted to the U.S. Military Intelligence. See Senate Document No. 62, 66th Congress, Report and Hearings of the Subcommittee on the Judiciary, United States Senate, 1919, Vol. II, p. 2680.) Trotsky therefore represented a real threat to England’s war effort. He was arrested as a German agent and taken as a prisoner of war.

With this in mind we can appreciate the great strength of those mysterious forces both in England and the United States, that intervened on Trotsky’s behalf. Immediately telegrams began to come into Halifax from such divergent sources, as an obscure attorney in New York City, from the Canadian Deputy Postmaster-General and even from a high-ranking British military officer, all inquiring into Trotsky’s situation and urging his immediate release.

(LL REVOLUTIONARY or owned pet of elites?)

The head of the British Secret Service in America at the time was Sir William Wiseman, who, as fate would have it, occupied the apartment directly above the apartment of Edward Mandell House and who had become fast friends with him. House advised Wiseman, that President Wilson wished to have Trotsky released. Wiseman advised his government and the British Admiralty issued orders on April 21st, that Trotsky was to be sent on his way. (”Why Did We Let Trotsky Go? How Canada Lost an Opportunity to Shorten the War”, MacLeans magazine, Canada, June 1919. Also see Martin, pp. 163-164.) It was a fateful deecision, that would affect not only the outcome of the war, but the future of the entire world.

It would be a mistake to conclude, that Jacob Schiff and Germany were the only players in this drama. Trotsky could not have gone even as far as Halifax without having been granted an American passport and this was accomplished by the personal intervention of President Wilson. Professor Antony Sutton says:

President Woodrow Wilson was the fairy godmother, who provided Trotsky with a passport to return to Russia to “carry forward” the revolution... At the same time careful State Department bureaucrats, concerned about such revolutionaries entering Russia, were unilaterally attempting to tighten up passport procedures. (Antony C. Sutton, Ph. D.: Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution,

published by Arlington House in New Rochelle, NY, 1974, p. 25)

And there were others, as well. In 1911 the St. Louis Dispatch published a cartoon by a Bolshevik named Robert Minor. Minor was later to be arrested in Tsarist Russia for revolutionary activities and in fact was himself bankrolled by famous Wall Street financiers. Since we may safely assume, that he knew his topic well, his cartoon is of great historical importance. It portrays Karl Marx with a book entitled Socialism under his arm, standing amid a cheering crowd on Wall Street. Gathered around and greeting him with enthusiastic handshakes are characters in silk hats identified as John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, John D. Ryan of National City Bank, Morgan partner George W. Perkins and Teddy Roosevelt, leader of the Progressive Party.

What emerges from this sampling of events is a clear pattern of strong support for Bolshevism coming from the highest financial and political power centers in the United States; from men, who supposedly were “capitalists” and who according to conventional wisdom should have been the mortal enemies of socialism and communism.

Nor was this phenomenon confined to the United States. Trotsky in his book My Life tells of a British financier, who in 1907 gave him a “large loan” to be repaid after the overthrow of the Tsar. Arsene de Goulevitch, who witnessed the Bolshevik Revolution firsthand, has identified both the name of the financier and the amount of the loan. “In private interviews”, he said, “I have been told that over 21 million rubles were spent by Lord [Alfred] Milner in financing the Russian Revolution... The financier just mentioned was by no means alone among the British to support the Russian revolution with large financial donations.” Another name specifically mentioned by de Goulevitch was that of Sir George Buchanan, the British Ambassador to Russia at the time. (See Arsene de Goulevitch: Czarism and Revolution, published by Omni Publications in Hawthorne, California, no date; rpt. from 1962 French edition, pp. 224, 230)

It was one thing for Americans to undermine Tsarist Russia and thus indirectly help Germany in the war, because American were not then into it, but for British citizens to do so was tantamount to treason. To understand, what higher loyalty compelled these men to betray their battlefield ally and to sacrifice the blood of their own countrymen, we must take a look at the unique organization, to which they belonged.”

https://share.google/QXDkDhny3EAytPKh6

Let's pause on that and go back to the creature born wealthy Bronstein darling of capitalists aka Tr tr tr otsky.

By now the narrative that red anything is the people vs the capitalists is at best on fragile footing, at worst drowning in the PR lies and propaganda created by a certain kind of capitalist. With a certain view on the necessity of a certain project in the middle east there is no real such thing as antizionist communists? Well in pr land maybe it's just the next path.

Bronstein aka the Trtrtrr

1917 October Revolution : Formally joined the Bolshevik Party and became the operational mastermind behind the overthrow of the Government . [1, 2, 3]

Foreign Minister : Served as People’s Commissar for Foreign Affairs, negotiating the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk to pull Russia out of World War I . [1, 2, 3, 4]

Red Army Founder: As Commissar of Military Affairs, he built the Red Army from scratch WITH ELITE FUNANCING!! Bolshevik regime during the brutal Red TERROR ( 1918–1920 ). [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Power Struggle: Lost a political battle for control of the Soviet Union to Joseph Stalin after Lenin’s death in 1924 .

Expulsion: Expelled from the Communist Party in 1927 and banished from the USSR in 1929 , living in Turkey, France, and Norway.

Assassination: Settled in Coyoacán, Mexico, in 1936 , where he was fatally attacked with an ice pick on August 20, 1940 , by Ramón Mercader, an agent of Stalin.

Officially in the book in Defence of Marxism Trotsky heads out of Russia to central Asia in 1928. But the bibliographical details with his presence in Russia are rather sketchy from 1920 on. FYI Truman ‘s profile starts 1920 on. Troksky doesn't attend Lenin’s funeral in 1924. His work in New positions is briefly described and instead the focus is on describing the activities of the party.

Let's go into what we can pull out time and space. Not what the party is doing but Trotsky-Bronstein.

He takes a leave in 1920. You will find in 8 years very skant independently verifiable evidence Trotsky aka wealthy Bronstein is in Russia.

He mentions a pulled ligament in 1922. Not much of physical verifiable presence for 1922.

Not very public. Fish as witnesses.

More fishing.

A brief mention of DEATH BY TRIBUNAL AKA MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE. Get it on amazon. Call resistance to the red terror terrorists . Hmm. That sounds vaguely familiar. But I can't quite place it. Hmmm.

Can't do prison. Only swift execution. So Noahide of them.

During. Not AT. So still pretty sketch for this period. A meeting. But he infers he's at this trial. But does not say so.

His jobs ARE PRIVATE. AND UNOFFICIAL. Sketchy.

In 1922 He's not NOT offered Deputyship role. Aka not doing that high profile job. Sketch year.

Then there is an INTENT TO FORM AN ANTIBUROCRAT COMMITTEE

Big burden of government bureaucracy is communism? Or communism is big burden of government bureaucracy. A definitional chicken egg problem. Well blood. Lots of blood. Of Christians.

There are only reported conversations.

In 1923.

He discusses political conflicts at the party level and fishing without referencing the fishing takes place that year. Detailed in the river boat canoe descriptions, but vaguely asserts a series of fishing expeditions over vague non descript time.

When he puts place and time together in 1923 it's a bog. 1923 is a total sketch year for Trotsky-Bronstein.

Then he's not present officially because of said bog. Sick in bed during key political events.

And there's an error by the chairman WHO FAILS MYSTERIOUSLY to record Trotsky’s presence. Sketchy!

1924 big public events? No. Speeches in apartments. Bogs fishes beds apartments. Unofficial jobs. 1924 is a total sketch year too.

In the chapter on lenin deaths he vaguely says all the NON ATTENDANCE but doesn't pin point any time. 192??? Its a blanket Trotsky NOT IN PLACE AND TIME EXCUSE.

Get it. So vague. So sketch.

Creepy blood thirsty NOAHIDE GUILLOTINE REFERENCE

So he's a no show again at a big event Lenin's funeral. Because of another out of town and some party deceit or mistake.so really sketch from 1920 to 24 so far.

So away..during important party events. Details of the space part of time space are non-verifiable. Doesn't like parties, chairman forgets to mark him present. Fishing. bogs.palms. all well described. Much else is vague.

Allegedly people visit him.

Fall of 1924 a fever? Again? Began.? Like when did the fever get better and worse. Fevers are acute. Unless these fevers are why a huge party person like Bronstein-tge zionist-Trotzsky just is always away from party events.

Must be long covid.

So he's not around. Or he's lying in bed regurgitating old writings.

So after the sketch 1920 to 1924 let's see 1925.

Bronstein-the-zionist-Trotsky osky is relieved of his war commission duties. The war was long over. He gets a new position.

Which somehow turns into more fishing.

Allegedly he does some writing. But still in 1925 he's leaving those positions. Starts a job leaves a job.

That's all of 1925. Sketch?

Start 1926…oh also not in Russia. Not at ballets events not at important funerals. Not marked present by chairmen. In bedrooms instead of attending officially speeches.

Also 1926 Bronstein-the-Zionist-Trotsky on drive.

Goes to anonymous not named Berlin clinic.

In October 2026 the language changes to “we” and gets vaguer still. As in we make a declaration.

That's 1926. Sketch proof he's in Russia

And 1927 is vague.

Theoretical question. Gave us. What????

Now April 1927 he references what Stalin did at a meeting, but not that he attended. Read for evidence. Much if time place between 1920 to 1927 is particular references of others in time place situations. Aka what is going on that anyone could know. While he has non descript time but lively described fishing trips.

And who? What friends. Vague. throws buckets of water.. my young friends.

There's a big session. He's not on stage but stuck in a car with Zinoviev and “others.”

Allegedly “we get on a platform."

Joffe committs suicide.

Bronstein-the-zionist-Trotsky trtrtrtrtrr is living in a secluded non visible place. Doesn't have his own address or abode. Strange.

He mentions 10k people go to this funeral. But he does not say that he attends. Careful language.

So that's 1920 to 1927 and I don't get the impression the Bronstein-the-zionist Trtrtrr was ever in Russia from reading that detailed biography. It reads vague and is an absentee slip. It provides reasons for not being officially seen in official party circles for almost a decade. Was Bronstein with the character of Leon Trotsky there? Or is it possible he was curating the evidence of a new identity?

And now Bronstein-the-zionist-in-the-Trotsky-chatacter leaves.

This ends part one.

Tell me if you want the rest.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

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Why is the Bible antisemitism. Not because it is. But because God’s truth is a thunder that overcomes. You are denied it and knowing.

It's courage in the face evil that we are called to have.

The red terror invoked bans on religion that ended up hurting non bolshevik Jews. Christians died en mass. Call it a revolution. I suspect the Sabbatian satanists will kill any not useful to their project. Bolshevik? Communism? A framed struggle for concentrating power.

Where Does power go when property rights, nodily autonomy, freedom of religion and freedom of speech go?

Psalm 23:4

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

Psalm 27:1

The Lord is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life—of whom shall I be afraid?

John 14:27

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Deuteronomy 3:22

Do not be afraid of them; the Lord your God himself will fight for you.

Lamentations 3:57

You came near when I called you, and you said, “Do not fear.”

Haggai 2:5

‘This is what I covenanted with you when you came out of Egypt. And my Spirit remains among you. Do not fear.’

Luke 12:7

Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.