LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
3h

Censorship is getting worse by the day there.

Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3h

I don't know if Iran has hit Israel's nuclear weapons stockpile or a nuclear facility. What I do know is that the US appears to have been targeting schools, hospitals, sports clubs, universities, water and civilian infrastructure. The US hit another school with a precision missile on the same day it conducted the triple tap strike atrocity on the school on Minab. The US might have committed war crimes under US as well as international law. Some of what the US appears to have done makes the Third Reich look like choirboys.

New U.S. Missile Hit Iranian Sports Hall and School, Analysis Shows - The New York Times https://share.google/LPpaMYzxjRYFipNNq

US hit another Iranian school using a precision missile untested for war on the same day as Minab strike, claims report https://share.google/hCEXw2tMp11CwRlcd

The Iranian School Strike: Excusable? A Violation? A War Crime? - Opinio Juris https://share.google/OshumvD4sMMV7W60w

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture