Did Iran hit Israel's nuclear facility. LawyerlisaMar 30, 202613124ShareI went to find out, but youtube terminated his account What happened?Leave a commentSubscribeShare13124Share
Censorship is getting worse by the day there.
I don't know if Iran has hit Israel's nuclear weapons stockpile or a nuclear facility. What I do know is that the US appears to have been targeting schools, hospitals, sports clubs, universities, water and civilian infrastructure. The US hit another school with a precision missile on the same day it conducted the triple tap strike atrocity on the school on Minab. The US might have committed war crimes under US as well as international law. Some of what the US appears to have done makes the Third Reich look like choirboys.
New U.S. Missile Hit Iranian Sports Hall and School, Analysis Shows - The New York Times https://share.google/LPpaMYzxjRYFipNNq
US hit another Iranian school using a precision missile untested for war on the same day as Minab strike, claims report https://share.google/hCEXw2tMp11CwRlcd
The Iranian School Strike: Excusable? A Violation? A War Crime? - Opinio Juris https://share.google/OshumvD4sMMV7W60w