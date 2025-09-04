THE DEATHS MAIMING AND INJURIES HAVE INCENTIVE REPORTS. THOSE WHO WORK FOR EURASIA WHO PREPARED THEM ARE VICIOUS ANTI-AMERICANS AND ANTI-CHRISTIANS BY THE LOOK OF THEIR TWEETS.

SOME BASIC background

Ian Bremmer founded Eurasia GROUP.

Diana Carney worked there. S-HE IS MARRIED TO “BIS COZY MARK (of the beast) Carney”*. *my title for him, not his self-reference to my knowledge.

Gerald Butts Worked there (he was the SNC Lavelin fiasco prick who ran the Trudeau campaign worked as his secretary until forced to resign). I do not have a nickname for him.

Ian Bremmer and Gerald Butts are anti-American and viciously anti-Christian.

Here is a tweet Gerald posted to Bremmer (who he must have thought would be receptive).

now who was @snarkyvanilla ? Any sleuths?

https://tnc.news/2020/06/25/gerald-butts-tweets-us-map-that-labels-states-white-congo-and-rape-central/

So then Gerald Butts hates the US and Christians and thinks his boss Ian would be receptive to that hatred on his twitter publicly as of 2020. and Eurasia was cozy with the WHO GAVI CEPI order who produced the vaccines for AMERICANS AND HAD THE DATA BY MAP OF WHO MIGHT BE REPUBLICAN VOTERS OR CHRISTIANS. INTERESTING.

Gerald is Vice Chairman at Eurasia and he runs the climate scam and energy transition for North America - so think Carney is doing anything on pipelines?

https://www.eurasiagroup.net/people/gbutts

media inquiries

book a speaker

expertise (HAHAHAHAHA)

Global Macro, Climate Change, Energy Transition, Geotechnology, North America

Evan Solomon in charge of AI and MP for the Carney Cartel government also worked for Eurasia.

From 2022 to March 2025, he was the publisher of GZERO Media and a member of Eurasia Group’s Management Committee. Eurasia is an important policy driver of the liberal cartel. I was fond of Solomon and his reporting at one point. I thought him smart and well spoken. But then I saw his CBC reporting on the convoy and never wanted to hear his voice again. But oh no. He is an MP.

DIANA CARNEY also worked for Eurasia AS PART OF THE CLIMATE CARTEL FOR THE MANDATORY ALARMIST CONTROL MECHANISM.

“NEW YORK, 3 May 2021—Eurasia Group, the world's leading political risk research and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Diana Fox Carney, a widely respected expert on global climate and energy policy, will be joining as a senior advisor. At Eurasia Group, Fox Carney will work closely with Vice Chairman Gerald Butts, who helped negotiate the Paris Climate Agreement, to bolster the firm's growing climate and energy practice. By adding Fox Carney's extensive climate background to Eurasia Group's geopolitical expertise, Fox Carney will strengthen the firm's ability to partner with clients on issues that are at the cutting edge of sustainability policy and to help them navigate these profound changes.”

https://www.eurasiagroup.net/media/diana-fox-carney-climate-policy-expert-joins-eurasia-group-as-senior-advisor

Now Bremmer’s Carney’s Butt’s group Eurasia ran this report boasting the VACCINES AS SO PROFITABLE!!!

This BREMMER OUTFIT IS TIGHT WITH THE BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION THE WHO AND PRETTY MUCH THE SHIT GLOBAL SATANIC ORDER.

does it run THE CLIMATE AGENDA and the AI, Climate, LIBERAL CRIMINAL CARTEL PARTY?

- MY TERM AND MY OPION ONLY- IT SEEMS.

Here it is. THE 466 BILLION REASONS FOR COVAX.

“Global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines estimated to generate economic benefits of at least US$ 153 billion in 2020–21, and US$ 466 billion by 2025, in 10 major economies, according to new report by the Eurasia Group

3 December 2020

Joint News Release

Geneva

Reading time: 5 min (1439 words)

العربية

中文

Français

Русский

Español

As world leaders gather virtually at the Special Session of the General Assembly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, new data published today finds that leaving low- and lower-middle-income countries (LLMICs) without access to vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic will cause significant economic damage that puts decades of economic progress at risk – for both LLMICs and advanced economies alike.

The report by the Eurasia Group analyses ten major economies – Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States – to assess the economic benefits to advanced economies of contributing to the work of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator .

The ACT Accelerator, led by WHO and partnering with the world’s leading international health organizations, is a unique global collaboration which supports the development and equitable distribution of the tests, treatments and vaccines the world needs to fight COVID-19. However, the programme still has a significant funding gap of US$ 28.2 billion – with US$ 4.3 billion needed urgently to fast-track critical areas of work. If that shortfall isn’t met, low- and low-middle income countries will have delayed access to these vital tools in 2021, which will result in a protracted pandemic, with severe economic consequences, not just for these countries by also for the wider global economy.

The report, which was commissioned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, finds that the economic benefits of a global equitable vaccine solution alone for the 10 countries included in the analysis would be at least US$ 153 billion in 2020-21, rising to US$ 466 billion by 2025. This is more than 12 times the US$ 38 billion estimated total cost of the ACT Accelerator. This figure was compiled using the expected negative effects of sustained coronavirus outbreaks in LLMICs, based on the downside and baseline scenarios of the IMF’s October 2020 World Economic Outlook forecasts.

So far, the 10 countries featured in the report have contributed $2.4 billion to the work of the ACT Accelerator, with the United Kingdom committing just over US$ 1 billion, and Germany, Canada, Japan and France committing US$ 618 million, US$ 290 million, US$ 229 million and US$ 147 million respectively.

In just seven months, the ACT Accelerator’s progress has been significant: over 50 diagnostic tests have been evaluated and new rapid antigen diagnostics have been developed and being made available for LMICs; life-saving Dexamethasone treatments are being rolled out, research into monoclonal antibody treatments is advancing; and through the Health Systems Connector, the health system requirements for delivery of COVID-19 tools have been mapped in 4 out of 6 world regions.

COVAX, the Vaccines Pillar of the ACT Accelerator, has the world’s largest and most diverse portfolio of vaccines. It aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every participating country. Working with 189 countries, COVAX is supporting the development of 9 vaccine candidates through CEPI, 8 of which are in clinical trials. COVAX has secured hundreds of millions of doses of three promising candidates, including at least 200 million doses for LICs, with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This new report emphasizes the funding urgency and the return on investment for donor countries of the work of the ACT Accelerator, which published its Urgent Priorities and Financing Requirements on 10 November.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, called on countries to commit to the work of the ACT Accelerator, stating that, “The ACT Accelerator is the global solution to ending the acute phase of the pandemic as quickly as possible by ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 tools. Contributing to the ACT Accelerator it is not just the right thing to do – it’s the smart thing for all countries – socially, economically and politically.”

Alexander Kazan, Managing Director for Global Strategy at Eurasia Group and one of the authors of the report said, “There is a clear humanitarian and ethical case for supporting the ACT Accelerator and the Covax facility, along with the obvious economic gains it would bring to developing countries; doing nothing risks reversing years if not decades of economic progress. But our analysis shows that the program is likely to yield economic and other returns for major donor countries as well. The ACT Accelerator is a unique opportunity to save lives, repair the global economy, and build diplomatic capital that will last a generation.”

Hassan Damluji, Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commenting on the report’s findings said, “The moral case for an equitable global solution to the COVID-19 crisis has always been clear, but with high-income countries reeling from a huge shock, their governments are increasingly focusing on investments that can help their own economies to rebound. This report adds to the body of evidence that shows that the ACT Accelerator is precisely one of those investments. It is both the right thing to do, and an investment that will pay dividends by bringing the global economy back from the brink, benefiting all nations.”

Notes to Editors

Eurasia Group

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global political risk research and consulting firm. By providing information and insight on how political developments move markets, we help clients anticipate and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they invest or do business. Our expertise includes developed and developing countries in every region of the world, specific economic sectors, and the business and investment playing fields of the future. With our best-in-class advisory and consulting offerings and GZERO Media, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides the marketplace with a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington DC, London, San Francisco, Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo, as well as on-the-ground experts and resources in more than a hundred countries. "Politics first” grounds our work: Politics is the lens through which we view the world, and we are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

The ACT Accelerator

The Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT Accelerator), is the proven, up-and-running global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. It was set up in response to a call from G20 leaders in March and launched by the WHO, European Commission, France and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in April 2020.

The ACT Accelerator is not a decision-making body or a new organization, but works to speed up collaborative efforts among existing organizations to end the pandemic. It is a framework for collaboration that has been designed to bring key players around the table with the goal of ending the pandemic as quickly as possible through the accelerated development, equitable allocation, and scaled up delivery of tests, treatments and vaccines, thereby protecting health systems and restoring societies and economies in the near term. It draws on the experience of leading global health organizations which are tackling the world’s toughest health challenges, and who, by working together, are able to unlock new and more ambitious results against COVID-19. Its members share a commitment to ensure all people have access to all the tools needed to defeat COVID-19 and to work with unprecedented levels of partnership to achieve it.

The ACT Accelerator comprises four pillars: diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines and health system strengthening

The diagnostics pillar, co-convened by the Global Fund and FIND is focused on bringing to market 2–3 high-quality rapid tests, training 10,000 healthcare professionals across 50 countries and establishing testing for 500 million people in Low and Middle-Income countries by mid-2021.

The therapeutics pillar is led by Unitaid and Wellcome. Therapeutics can play a role in all stages of COVID-19 disease: to prevent infection; suppress symptoms and spread of infection to others; treat or prevent symptoms; as a life-saving treatment for severe symptoms; and as a treatment that can speed up recovery. The aim in the next 12 months is to develop, manufacture and distribute 245 million treatments, helping COVID-19 sufferers to recover from the disease.

The COVAX vaccines pillar, convened by CEPI, Gavi and WHO, is speeding up the search for an effective vaccine for all countries. At the same time, it is supporting the building of manufacturing capabilities, and buying supply, ahead of time so that 2 billion doses can be fairly distributed by the end of 2021.

The health systems connector, led by the WHO, World Bank and the Global Fund, is working to ensure that these tools can reach the people who need them.

Cross-cutting all of these is the workstream on Access & Allocation, hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO).”

https://www.who.int/news/item/03-12-2020-global-access-to-covid-19-vaccines-estimated-to-generate-economic-benefits-of-at-least-153-billion-in-2020-21

do you want the people who hate your country running it. running the climate agenda. running the vaccines. And then running the system that doesn’t allow you to question their ORTHODOXY of death.

Canada and the US are linked largely through people that want a North American union. The interesting thing is that Carney the mark of the beast one (my term of love for him) is married to Diana and close to Solomon, Butts (no nickname needed Butts) and Bremmer ran on a pro Canada anti US campaign that appears at first blush Nationalist.

(HAS ANYONE EVER TOLD THEM THEY COULD BE IDENTICAL TWINS WITH DIFFERENT HAIR CUTS AND MESSIER EYEBROWS ???? MAN. DIMPLES TEETH, EYES, EARS, FOREHEADS, SIZE, HANDS MEASUREMENTS. IT IS SO CRAZY. LOVE IS apparently finding that one a 8 billion. If they ever cross dressed for fun it would blow our minds. You only see what you permit yourself to.)

HIS PICTURE IS FROM HIS X AND HERS FROM EURASIA.

The pro Canada election campaign with CBC cover was a response to the Trump America vision. (is that vision still alive. or has it become a pro-epstein mossad, pro-cia, pro-Thiel vision)

I THINK TARIFFS WORK IN CANADA AS THE MANDATORY ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ENVISIONED BY THE C40 CLIMATE CARTEL. IT IS ANOTHER OP IN MY OPINION. I think the cartel has the world sewn. My only hold out was whether the CCP and Israel were at odds with one another or are working together. Most of the ops we see are to generate the vision of left v right or christian v muslim or palestine v israel or russia v the eu in order to use those conflicts to get us closer to their control matrix. I do not see them as legit . deaths are all legit. Comflict and people are legit for sure. but I see the cartel vs the people full stop. nothing else is real.

epstein list a hoax. ya. sure pedo is the response to anything these days.

you need that book detailing homosexual rape and incest rape in schools or it’s book burning. sure pedo.

So climate is connected to death vaccines is connected to the liberals, is connected to Bill Gates, Cepi,

round and round we go.

wherewe stop

is the PEDO WORLD ORDER DEVOID OF WOMEN, and FAMILIES.

THE DIE VERSE I SAYIS DIE WORD OF GOD.

they fear it so much. They use it. You should too.

THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS GENESIS 9 - RIGHT AFTER A FLOOD KILLS EVERY LIVING THING (OH THAT SEA LEVEL RISE WAS CLIMATE CHANGE BECAUSE OF FARTING COWS OR THE C02 FROM TOO MUCH PEDO SACRIFICE TO BAAL) BUT ONE FAMILY AND THE DNA ON THE ARK.

so literally the NWO is mass death of the entire human population. think the bible doesn’t have anything relevant. sure pedo.

Share

Leave a comment

I wrote World on Mute. Get the book and support my work.