9 13 is this Saturday.

I think the globalists must have plenty planned.

Because morgues were purchased.

It could give the UK globalist government the necessary reason for further repressions.

Or would it be something I do not yet see.

But they buy the mobile morgues.

Sitting ahead of time like a party dress without a party.

That's a lot of bodies.

I mean March if you have to.

But on the same day? On the day of the occult

9 13

But apparently both marches are designed to meet up at Whitehall.

The seat of alleged democracy.

( See my post on the Rothschilds this past week. I would switch my parade to finish outside their residences. For sure it would stay peaceful. )

Whitehall?

But also.

A great fire.

And also

Where Charles the 1 st was executed for treason.

so a patriot March and antiracism March both land At Whitehall on September 13.

Canadian truckers peacefully without any violence sat in front of Parliament for weeks in 2022. they slept in their rigs. They were of all races. They were the working class. Not the sewn up masonic class.

False flags I have been covering. My book has an interesting chapter on the masonic symbols from covid.

Working class vs masonic class.

It must be seen up in secret.

Will the violence be used for chipping citizens and biometric digital ID.

I think this is one of the correct speech police officers from the UK.

In honor of false flags that is the list of debris that should have been found at 911. But ya passports.

I can't even find my eye glasses in a tidy house when I'm looking for them.

Whitehall. If that goes up in flames it would be the burning if the symbol of Nationalism represented democracy falling at the hands of globalism luciferians.

Perhaps the 9 13 day of the occult will be wasted.

Or this Luciferian pedo child sacrifice order will enter a new turning.

They need an unconscionable war for control. This is why peace is impossible in main stream narratives.

The state holds human rights property rights. They want total control in a one world order. It is an ultimate play they have planned for years.

