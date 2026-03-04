Department of Homeland Security just opened a 1 billion dollar surveillance tab with Palantir
DHS runs the North American Bird flu plan and Ice Detention centres. Do the math.
DHS is building massive detention centers all over the US.
And now.
Add 70 billion to Pfizer
My working theory. Ice detention center build out is the cover story for Fema detention centers.
The apocalyptic AI scenario is structurally impossible because human behavior cannot be fixed (https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-anthropological-reversibility). Technology can certainly accelerate control, but it cannot eliminate variability, adaptation, self-absorption, or silent non-cooperation. Any system that attempts to become all-encompassing becomes fragile and eventually erodes: https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/elon-musk-dropped-a-bloodcurdling-ai-bombshell-for-2026-glenn-beck-offers-one-of-the-last-freedom-preserving-solutions
Insanity of Manufacturing
" disease bioterror "
For the sole purpose of PROFITEERING AND THEATRICAL FRAUD. THIS REPEAT AS NECESSARY SAFE N EFFECTIVE LUDICROUS HYSTERICAL SKIT OVER N OVER TO LOOT TAX PAYER MONIES.
ITS GETTING OLD. THIS TREASONOUS SNAKE CLOWN SHOW ON DEMAND.
CREATE AND MANUFACTURE A CRISIS ACTORS NEEDED....MEANWHILE UNDERGROUND INFRASTRUCTURE OF CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING AND CLONING KEEPS GOING ON.
TERMINATOR REQUESTED PLZ
SARAH CONNOR..
PLANETOF TGE APES
CHARLTON HESTON
STATUTE OF LIBERTY 🗽 BEACH SCENE 1968