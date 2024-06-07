Share this postDEI DYSTOPIA INClawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDEI DYSTOPIA INCLawyerLisaJun 07, 20245Share this postDEI DYSTOPIA INClawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Shareplease watch to the end like share subscribe on YouTube and comment to get the views up.SubscribeShareLeave a comment5Share this postDEI DYSTOPIA INClawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
The pandemic turned out to be a diabolical fraud foisted on unsuspecting Publix’s that bears all the marks of a crime against humanity- after the congressional hearings, I hope this is the next step
Okay. I will do that.