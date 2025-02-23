“DIGITAL HEALTH & MEDICAL DEVICES

AreteMedical (United Kingdom)

AreteMedical has developed a low-cost, portable, web-connected, and rapid-use platform for testing lung inflammation, obstruction, and narrowing, enabling earlier intervention for chronic lung diseases like asthma.

cureVision GmbH (Germany)



cureVision is revolutionising the analysis, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic wounds with cutting-edge sensors and computer vision, enabling 90% faster monitoring.

Impli (United Kingdom)

Impli is transforming healthcare by introducing high-precision remote monitoring through an innovative real-time hormone monitoring implant for IVF treatments.

Lura Health (United States)

Lura Health enables non-invasive health monitoring with first-in-class salivary diagnostic wearable sensors, which have the potential to improve clinical outcomes in chronic disease management.

PerMe (Israel)

PerMe is at the forefront of health technology, pioneering the world’s first digital DNA test. By converting biological samples into digital data, it is revolutionising DNA diagnostics.

Physiologas Technologies Inc. (Japan)

Physiologas Technologies has developed a groundbreaking waterless, home-use haemodialysis system that recycles dialysate within the device, eliminating the need for plumbing.

Vivalyx | Organ Vitality Tech (Germany)

Vivalyx introduces a solution for making perfusion at body temperature scalable, using a blood-replacing organ revitalisation platform to enhance the vitality and availability of donor organs.”

https://hello-tomorrow.org/the-80-game-changing-deep-tech-startup-finalists/

