HE IS NOT A PEOPLE PERSON.

SHAREHOLDER YA MAYBE

CONTROL MECHANISMS TO PLACE CARBON INTEROPERABILITY MEASUREMENT THROUGH THE ECONOMY. YA FOR SURE

INVESTMENTS VALUTATIONS. YA OK.

MAKING CERTAIN COMPANIES FABULOUSLY RICH. YES.

USING NGO, GLOBALIST MECHANISMS TO ENFORCE THE CONTROL GRID AND MEASURE CARBON YES.

MAKING GOVERNMENT FORCE IT THROUGH REGULATIONS AND FINANCE. YES THAT HIS THING.

de-risk clean energy? READ print it risk for Brooksfield and other crony companies. AND LEAVE MIDDLE CLASS AND TAX PAYERS HOLDING THE BAG!!

GFANS IS TO MAKE A WALL OF MONEY ????? (TAKE IT FROM CARBON TAX SIPHONED OFF THE TEAT OF THE POOR AND MIDDLE CLASS)

the biggest thing I noticed was his comment on DEEP POLITICS NECESSARY TO GET THE UBIQUITOUS CARBON PRICE.

He is the DEEP POLITICS!!! MACRON IS THE DEEP POLITICS!

THAT IS WHY LEPEN IN FRANCE “CANT RUN.”

THE CARBON PRICE IS THE CBDC. YOU TRADE ON WHAT THEY SAY THE CARBON WAS IN THAT BURGER. eat less burger get to exhale more.

HE IS THE DEEP POLITICS. MACRON IS THE DEEP POLITICS HE IS TALKING ABOUT.

but care about people? no. no. no.

UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney discusses the increasing membership of GFANZ, growth in renewable energy, the UK economy, and carbon pricing with Francine Lacqua on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt on "Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition."

fans was a big deal this is basically as a manager's Financial Services coming together to do their bit you've been adding members I think in total you have 150 trillion dollars under assets of the members can you all really bring them forward together to make it better for the world well I that's the commitment of each of the individual institutions institutions to span over 50 countries around the world in the entire Waterfront of Finance their commitment is to move those assets towards financing uh one and a half degrees now

0:31

like anything in finance some will be more successful than others there'll be leaders in laggards and part of

what we're doing is providing a common framework for them to move and then very importantly and I'm on Bloomberg so I've got to say this it's about the data and big announcement around a data platform so that everybody everyone watching the sophisticated Watchers of Bloomberg but any stakeholder can look and see well how's the bank doing what are its emissions what were its targets is it meeting its targets and then and providing the pressure or the support as appropriate

but this this would be data also that works between jurisdiction right that's operation uh we need to bring data on a common uh standard

so look two years ago when we started this cop Journey if I can put it that way at least I started this cop Journey um you had less than a third of the world's assets or GDP and emissions were subject to Net Zero targets nobody was really counting in a comprehensive and systematic way the emissions of a financial institution let alone a company in its whole supply chain now everyone's committed to do that or not

1:38

everyone but the bulk of people have committed to do it over 90 percent of global emissions now covered and so that process is happening

question is what you're asking is how do we then bring it together in a simple machine readable easy to access way that everyone can see Apples to Apples comparisons and then make judgments accordingly and that's what we're that's what we're doing

I mean the last 12 months have really changed economics inflation the cost of living and energy in general does it mean that we need to lower Ambitions to make sure that everyone's still included in finance so that they get together on this or do you need to be still as aggressive

I mean climate physics doesn't respect why emissions are happening just the amount of emissions that's the first point the second point is you know we're seeing that a lot of the answer to energy security problems that have been exposed by Russia's illegal War have to do with sustainability that's why you've seen a five-fold increase in the ambition in the European Union for this decade that's why you've seen the big rollout with the inflation reduction act in the United States you know building out local wind local solar hydrogen which is coming on

Market fast these are solutions to not just climate issues but geopolitical issues is going to actually make sure that there are two ways the smart money is going the first is there's an absolute wall of opportunity uh in just rollin out clean energy at scale I'll give you one fact

I work at Brookfield part-time and we have gone from 20 gigawatts in our pipeline of building out Renewable to over a hundred in just 12 months that gives you a sense of how fast things are moving the second place though is looking at every single company and

figuring out who has a plan within a sector it doesn't matter which sector or which regions who is a plan to get their emissions down if they're going to get their emissions down and faster than their peers they're going to unlock value and it's that level of sophistication that we're helping to unlock with these plants what do you need today from world leaders to make it easier I think a panel with Manuel Macron yesterday at Al Gore it seems

like that you know private companies are starting on this trend quite aggressively is there something that that governments can do either make it mandatory or just give more of a framework that would help private money

well the first thing yes government should make it mandatory as you know with climate disclosure it's it's actually taken seven years for governments to make it mandatory from cop 21 in Paris to effectively today we shouldn't wait so we can't wait seven years for transition planning second

4:07

thing is in around nature I was on that panel yesterday president macron and others and it was about a Finnish prime minister it was about nature and how we can be part of the solution not all of the solution but part of the solution

there much clearer policies from governments and financial institutions can unlock that value

last point if I may there's a huge opportunity for finance to go from you know Advanced economy companies some of the wealthiest companies and financial institutions in the world to nature-based Solutions and the accelerated shutdown of coal in places like Egypt big announcement coming out of Egypt today consistent with that and we'll see more on the balance of the week what are the green Finance capital it's absolutely one of them Singapore is

making a big effort on that as well I would put both of those out in front I was in Hong Kong last week and their intention is there and you know in the end this is going to mainstream but those financial capitals that get it and get it early are going to help set the terms and you know it's an agglomeration game we all know from financial services

5:08

so yes London's been out ahead and you know the then Chancellor now prime minister Rishi Sunak said a year ago we're going to make London the world's first Net Zero Financial Center that's smart that's good business and obviously good for the planet

I know you hate talking about UK economics and the bank of England so let me ask you so let me ask you about it live on TV okay I mean what happens how should markets look at what they've you know lived through in the last two months well I mean uh

there's a number of lessons there importance of Institutions importance of monetary policy and fiscal policy working you know in the same direction uh the challenges we're all going to see in financial stability as monetary policy continues to tighten the UK like other jurisdictions has particularly difficult problems on the supply side

5:54

you know I've made the point and I'll make it again that has been exacerbated made worse by brexit so it's a tougher balancing act for the bank of England um look what we're dealing with here at cop is a longer term issue that we need to deal with today but we'll pay medium-term dividends medium-term dividends and making economies more competitive Financial Services centers more competitive but actually as well near-term dividends in terms of Investments jobs and growth in a very

6:22

difficult environment but is there a danger that a central banks are distracted let's say put it diplomatically about inflation everything that's going on that they'll do less for example for grading the economy

of course I have a very high opinion of central Bankers as you'd expect and they're able to do two things at one time that's one of the roles i your your life in the life of a policy maker there's a dedicated commission committee for monetary policy MPC gets up thinks that's all it thinks about is inflation what they can do about

inflation there are other committees in the Bank of England Financial policy committee uh and the one that oversees the banks plus a bunch of people who can provide some of the plumbing some of the plumbing not all of the plumbing to get this Net Zero Financial Center in place and the key thing I'd go back to G fans

if I may what we're providing on a voluntary basis is the rest of the plumbing and Plumbing that's focused on opportunity grabbing investment going backing companies entrepreneurs innovators to get those emissions down

7:19

and in the process don't just manage risk obviously you got to manage risk but really unlock the value you were asking about talk about the plum do you worry about liquidity in the markets because of what shadow banking when you take away the tired of cheap money you want to

7:33

what are you yeah look um I alluded to that earlier without question we're in a market where collateral is going to be increasingly scarce that's having knock-on effects on liquidity it's hard to predict exactly when but you get

7:46

these jump to illiquidity situations and as a portfolio manager as a bank as a

market participant you have to plan for what is a very fat tail risk and as we've seen over the last few years that tail risk can manifest in the most liquid otherwise most liquid markets in the world U.S treasuries guilds is two examples and certainly as you get farther afield expect to expect to see it so pricing for illiquidity another

point I would add which we haven't seen yet is look my view we're moving to a medium term where we yes we have higher inflation on average we certainly have

higher volatility around inflation and we should have you should get paid for that as an investor you should get a term premium on longer term debt and I'm

looking at the tenure today it doesn't really have much of a term premium in

8:33

even at 4.2 percent what it has in it is a expected path of uh fed funds rate in the near term but I'm not saying it's necessary that's necessarily wrong what's missing is that this path does not magically return to the very low rates of before uh look on the balance do I think the fed's going to have to do a bit more yes I'd put myself in the camp of that but you know we'll see it's not a decision they need to take today let's get to see how the data is through my sense is momentum and inflationary pressures in the U.S economy are are still quite significant

what does this mean for the rest of the world we'll talk about financing for you know African countries because of loss and damage this again links it back to the funding and the debt crisis they're dealing with because of high dollar yeah

it means a few things and one of them is that we're going to be yes in a higher interest rate environment over the medium term I mean for sake of argument

don't hold me to this but think of a five percent tenure U.S treasury on which financing for Egypt for South Africa to pick two uh very prominent ones here is priced off of so that becomes you know considerably expensive with the risk premium and and part of the

question is how do we de-risk elements how do we collectively de-risk elements of the big ramp UPS in clean energy that have to happen there we need

9:51

our International financial institutions to work much better we need that wall of money which is what GFANS is is an absolute enormous wall of money to become more familiar with these markets and developing these markets we need

markets like carbon credit markets to truly develop lots of headlines about them and a carbon price yeah in individual jurisdictions would be like I don't hold my breath for a carbon price those are deep you know they work when they come in but there's there's deep politics with them and and we won't see a global carbon price anytime soon”

READ THAT AGAIN. record and download the video. It will go down. it will.

DEEP POLITICS.

THERE’S DEEP POLITICS WITH CARBON PRICE.

he’s the soon.

He’s the deep politics. DOES THAT SOUND LIKE A MAN RUNNING FOR PRIME MINISTER TO TANK THE COUNTRY INTO HIS DEEP POLITICS VISION?

YES.

Leave a comment

Share