I am thrilled to be joining Manitoba Rising to discuss the evidence of the Deep Municipal State and the March towards totalitarianism under our noses. The fight might be local, but the knowledge of their system is global. This Deep Municipal State will fit hand and glove with the WHO. It is timely and while most people know about the treaty, few know how far and how fast the globalist agenda in our cities have come. Few know the direction it is going in. If you need to motivate your neighbours this will be how!!

I will be with Manitoba Rising tonight at 7:30 EST. Click the announcement above to join. I am humbled to continue to meet courageous freedom fighters across our beautiful nation. What an opportunity to know more of your great Canadian movements. The Grass Roots is growing province to province. Thank-you Ken and Manitoba Rising for this ability to meet you and your audience.

Tuesday May 7, 2024: 6:30 pm (CST) Guest: Lisa Miron, Lisa, LawyerLisa on Substack

📢 Announcement: Join Us for an Eye-Opening Discussion with Lisa Miron on May 7th!

Get ready for an electrifying Zoom call like never before! We're thrilled to welcome Lisa Miron, a seasoned lawyer and prolific writer, to our MST community on May 7, 2024, at 6:30 pm. Lisa will be diving into the captivating topic of "15-minute cities/G40 cities" and how she's designated them as a "Digital Gulag".

This week, we are thrilled to welcome Lisa Miron, an esteemed Barrister and Solicitor, activist, writer, and advocate for civil liberties, to the Empower Hour with Tanya. Lisa brings a wealth of expertise to the table, with a diverse background encompassing an Honours Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, along with a Minor in Chemistry. As a dedicated wife and mother of four, Lisa's passion for social justice and environmental activism shines through in her work.

During our upcoming session, Lisa will deliver a thought-provoking presentation on C40 Cities, shedding light on the UN/WEF's ambitious agenda to achieve zero emissions. Through aggressive lobbying and hefty financial incentives, these entities aim to mold governments into compliance, often at the expense of citizens' rights. Lisa will dissect the 68-page C40 Cities Headline Report: "The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World", revealing the intricate web of regulations dictating what individuals can and cannot consume, imposing strict limitations on mobility, and more.

As a seasoned lawyer with an LLB and LLM, Lisa's keen legal insights and commitment to truth-seeking empower her to navigate complex issues with clarity and precision. Her dedication to sharing knowledge and mobilizing communities underscores the importance of informed citizenship in shaping our collective future. Join us as Lisa imparts her invaluable wisdom, reminding us that knowledge is indeed power.

Don't miss this opportunity to delve into pressing issues surrounding urban sustainability and governmental overreach. Together, we can raise awareness, foster meaningful dialogue, and work towards a more just and equitable world. See you there!

🔍 Who is Lisa Miron? Lisa brings a wealth of experience to the table with her impressive background. As a lawyer for 24 years, she's navigated complex legal landscapes with finesse. Her journey includes stints in the tech, telecom, and auto sectors, along with running her own firm for 11 years. Lisa has fearlessly tackled significant litigations, advocating for her clients' rights against governmental abuse. Notably, she represented the family of the first nurse who tragically passed away from SARS. Lisa is also an insightful writer, with thought-provoking works like "People as Data" and the upcoming release, "Unprofessional".

💡 What's the Discussion About? Lisa will delve into the intriguing concept of "15-minute cities/G40 cities" and how they're perceived as a "Digital Gulag". Expect to uncover eye-opening insights and engage in a lively discussion about the implications of these urban developments. Get ready to challenge your perspectives and explore the intersection of technology, urban planning, and civil liberties.

🌟 Why Should You Join? This is not your average Zoom call. Lisa's expertise and provocative viewpoints promise to spark meaningful conversations and inspire critical thinking. Whether you're passionate about law, technology, urban development, or activism, this discussion is for you! Don't miss out on the opportunity to engage with a legal luminary and explore pressing issues shaping our world today.

🎉 How to Attend? Mark your calendars for May 7th at 6:30 pm and join us for an enlightening discussion with Lisa Miron. Stay tuned for the Zoom link, which will be shared closer to the event date. Get ready to expand your horizons and be part of a community committed to knowledge-sharing and empowerment.

Join us as we dive deep into the complexities of modern society and uncover the truths hidden within our urban landscapes. Together, we can ignite change and forge a brighter future for all. See you there!

Subscribe to Lisa’s Substack:

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 🕡 Time: 6:30 PM Central Time 📍 Location: Zoom provided

Let's come together as a community to explore the issues that matter most to us and chart a path forward toward a stronger, more prosperous Canada. See you there!

This Weeks "Jam Packed" Agenda.

Stronger Together Conference news

Updated

Vist our Events Page for more Information: https://www.manitobastrongertogether.ca/live-events

Conference Schedule:

Friday, June 21, 2024

12:00 pm: Booth Set Up for Registered Organizations

3:00 pm: Delegates Registration

5:30 pm: Welcome Delegates ; Rosalie Drysdale; Dinner Service Start

6:10 pm: Program Kicks off with Special Video Presentation with Theme Song: "People Get Ready"

6:30 pm: Opening Remarks : Ken Drysdale

7:10 pm: Delegate Meet & Greet, Live Music, Bar Service

8:15 pm: Wrap Up and Good Night

8:30 pm: Closing

Saturday, June 22, 2024

8:00 am: Continental Breakfast

9:00 am: Welcome to Delegates; Chris Riddell

9:15 am: Panel One

​ Reclaiming Our Education System: Empowering Parents and Communities:

Moderated: Shadoe Davis

10:45 am: Coffee / Visit organization Info Booths

11:00 am: Frontline Perspectives: Insights from Freedom Leaders 10 Speakers x 10 mins Each

12:40 pm: Lunch Service / Mix Mingle / Visit Booths

1:30 pm: Panel Two

Litigating for Liberty: Legal Challenges to Government Overreach:

Moderated: Shadoe Davis

3:00 pm: Coffee / Visit organization Info Booths

3:15 pm: Panel Three:

Navigating the Media Landscape:

Communicating Our Message in a Hostile Environment:

Moderated: Shadoe Davis

4:45 pm: Breakout Time: Mix & Mingle, Visit organization Info booths, bar open

5:45 pm: Buffet Dinner Start (Live Music)

6:45 pm: Keynote Speaker : TBA

7:30 pm: Delegate Meet & Greet, Live Music (Walle Larson), Bar Service

8:15 pm: Wrap Up and Good Night

8:30 pm: Closing

Sunday, June 23, 2024

8:00 am: Continental Breakfast

8:30 am: Sunday Morning Devotional: Emilie Carothers - Smith (optional)

9:00 am: Welcome to Delegates

9:15 am: Panel Four

Building Resilient Communities: Grassroots Activism and Local Solutions

Moderated: Shadoe Davis

10:45 am: Coffee / Visit organization Info Booths

11:00 am: Panel Five

Safeguarding Our Food Supply: Government Actions Putting Our Food Supply at

Risk

11:45 am: Wrap Up and Closing Remarks

12:00 pm: Lunch Service / Mix Mingle / Visit Booths

2:00 pm. Official Closing of Events, Farewell to Delegates

Note: Final Agenda Subject to Change, Please Visit This Page Often for Updates.

WE NEED YOU TO BE A PART OF THIS HISTORIC CONFERENCE.

VOLUNTEER NOW!!!!

All the above was from Manitoba Rising Announcement. If you miss it I will post the video. If you are in Manitoba this great knowledge for you. Grass roots will be the solution. THE DEEP MUNICIPAL STATE INVOLVES US ALL. I am open to doing physical presentations to groups as well as podcasts and virtual presentations.

GOD BLESS

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Remember you cannot be both in a state of Gratitude and a state of Fear. When fear or anxiety approaches practice giving thanks. These are blessings that apply in Valleys and in Mountains. Meek is not sitting on the sidelines. It is in the fray in grace, fearlessness and courage.

