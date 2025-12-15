The covid shots were but one weapon. Next they attempt to assemble a collection and killing of the dissent they feel constantly as thorns and burrs.

We see jail for speech and worldwide arrests of pastors. Hate is the fit for authority definition. Climate dissent. Gene therapy dissent. All will fit.

If you haven't put together that the order (OWG) Is a satanic pedo order you can't read them.

Caveat. The people of any religion are not their bent leaders. I say as much when I expose the Noahide laws. same with RCC. If evil is done in the name of a religion, do the devout reject what is attempted to be done in their name?

Governments have done war, bombing and massive atrocities without the consent of their people. We cannot even stop governments from killing us. So the pedo satanic order in power doesn't represent their citizens.

Same with the religious power structure.

Those who use religion to advocate eliminating others are supremacists whether Jewish, Christian, Marxist, Atheists, Green absolutists, globalists, medical nitwits, or Islam- it is the same to me.

Globalist powers have occupied the top of religions in order to push the one world government. Think your religion is the only holy one. oh ok, sounds like supremacy. The evil deeds they do then creates woe for the people.

This is why I think Jesus had to come as a suffering servant. His message wasn't for power. It was for the people.

Yet still today power continues to fear Him and make war on Him, through his followers.

One way is to take the church and pervert it.

We want our scripture and so we must expose who they are.

Here is my review of the conquered papacy with just a few images.

Please note:

I am Christian. Half my family which I love is catholic. The other half of my family which I love is protestant. I still go to a catholic church. But it's filled with satanic images. My love for the Word of God comes from the Bible and reading it and I love it more every day.

I'm used to people not having the same ideas for salvation. So it slides off my back if you disagree with me.

That being said I'm going to point out some stuff that establishesthe Rome papacy is conquered and is part of this global order.

I have exposed the Jesuits and the Knights of Malta. I have exposed the Noahide laws.

Many expose the Christian zionists and the scoffield Bible, or the Kabbalahlists

Symbols are one of the ways to identify the order ruling us. Are pedophile Epstein orders ruling us? Here is their symbol. (One of them)

This is Pope Francis' funeral. Gross. And sorry. I love my Bible, and Christ. But the pollution we see is awful. Look. Triangle within triangle? Pedo. And masonic Illuminati.

Ok

So we have the pedo people showing “we own this place”. They put Christ in the center of a series of pedo triangles. The implication is clear. Jesus their pedo child to abuse. I am sorry. I am horrified. I am sad. But read their images. Thus the funeral itself is an occult mass. Making fun of Christianity is satanic occult. They have this place. Denial is futile. What is worse than implied child abuse of Christ

The Pedo order is laughing at Christians. Laughing their well greased asses right off.

Jesus is placed inside the triangles. This is a SATANIC INVERSION that says we are abusing sodomizing Christ. You see what reading symbols does.

Is there anything more horrific to a Christian? Even Muslims love Jesus and are prophesied to fight “shatan” alongside Christians and Jesus when he returns and I cannot speak for them, but may be offended.

Muslims disagree that Jesus is God. But they believe he returns and that they can be saved from the fires of Hell by fighting alongside Jesus, Mary (and Christians).

There is a haddith regarding fighting the satanic order along side Jesus when He returns.

It is this reason the pedo order must drive the largest wedge between CHRISTIANS and Muslims.

The closer we are to end times, the more the antichrist fears these groups united.

Speaking about end times is becoming main stream.

Peter Thiel has recently said if we do not adopt the ai systems faster it will bring on the antichrist sooner. OK Peter. Palantir Peter.

Is there anyone not speaking about end times? I recently posted a rabbi’s video indicating he thought Rebbe Schneerson would come back in 2026 as the Mashiach. (the Noahide law Rebbe.

Personally I wonder if the antichrist is AI, smart city, biodigitalconvergence system.

Consider the Illuminati pyramid and the pedophiles also have overlapping symbols. Is some of the power they acquire through the abuse of children? I think the Vatican is a bit higher, but who knows.

Child abuse for such people is a form of dark currency and allegiance to an order. Proof of one and the same. There is an evil out and showing itself in our institutions. The bills they run. The injustice. The blatant corruption and theft of the people.

Some of the evilI know of just breaks my heart.

Here is the new pope with a bent cross.

That is a bent satanic cross. Go into your churches. The lights are outfitted with inverted upside crosses. Look. As I do. The colorful banners have a bent cross. Look as I do. The windows are geometric and therefore creates perverted crosses. I feel like Jonah. I don’t want to tell the priest - y’all got satan dripping in here. But I will. Some priests boldly place bent crosses on the altar. If this is your church. Say something. I have decided to.

Pope Leo.

inverting GENESIS pope blesses ice cube. Melting water drip by drip is more important than man?

This is a disturbing ceremony. The music is dissonant. The visuals include a river of blood. I can no longer find the event. but it seemed as satanic as it comes. Drop it in the comments if you have it.

Now please watch this.DO YOU HAVE LIP READING ABILITIES? a friend who is deaf? Because within this video is Pope Francis with Rockefellers and Rothschilds talking. You can clearly see they are talking. A good lip reader could decode this.

For many this video is disturbing

There are probably better versions

I am not saying there aren’t good priests or rabbis or religious leaders. BUT THE TOP? the cap stone? The one world government?

Power and pedo seems to go in hand. So the pyramid and pedo triangle symbols are indeed interesting.

Here are the Carneys (Diana Fox, as in a Fox in the Hen House) meeting the Pope.

do not give up on hope.

PRAY EVERYWHERE. ALL THE TIME WAKING AND SLEEPING TO be inspired on how to topple the capstone!! Read the Bible. Speak the hard truths.

What about the Saville story. Royal pedo order?

who doubts a satanic order is at the top and views child abuse as Essential? It is apparent.

Mark 9:36-37

English Standard Version

36 And he took a child and put him in the midst of them, and taking him in his arms, he said to them, 37 “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, and whoever receives me, receives not me but him who sent me.”

Matthew 18:2-6

English Standard Version

2 And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them 3 and said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. 4 Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.

5 “Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, 6 but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin,[a] it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Do not harm children.

So once again. The order at the top is the CAP STONE. They saturate their power to a centralization. the global order is a centralized order. It would appear to be a hidden pedo order. To reign over us we must be diminished in number and diminished in spirit.

To accomplish this what do you think they do. All the things you see that is ugly is theirs.

God has taken on this order many times. This time this order thinks it can win. that is part of the deceit that speaking with demons accomplishes.

Numbers 25

1 Now while Israel abode in Shittim, the people began to commit whoredom with the [a]daughters of Moab:

2 Which called the people unto the sacrifice of their gods, and the people ate, and bowed down to their gods.

3 And Israel [b]coupled himself unto Baal of Peor: wherefore the wrath of the Lord was kindled against Israel:

4 And the Lord said unto Moses, Take all the heads of the people and hang them up [c]before the Lord [d]against the Sun, that the indignation of the Lord’s wrath may be turned from Israel.

5 Then Moses said unto the Judges of Israel, Everyone slay his [e]men that were joined unto Baal of Peor.’ Over 4k men were slain for this.

Who is BAAL. Well first king of Hell perhaps?

‘Baal is the title, or name, given to the ancient Canaanite-Phoenician deity who had previously been called Hadad. Hadad/Baal was the god of fertility, or reproduction/childbirth, as well as the god of rain and storms.”

If you become a Baal worshipper through the pyramid you are then what? you are a demon worshippe reject all that.

Leviticus 19:22 prohibits swearing a false oath in God’s name. Now we commonly think of that as swearing. I believe what it really means: swearing the oaths to the secret societies.

How do you top the cap stone?

You do it through the cornerstone.

Who are “the builders” Jesus speaks of. He is talking in the past but it has meaning today. It is the secret societies: the masons, the Knights of Malta, the Mystic Kaballists, the Gnostic Christians the Crowley Skull and Bones. No wonder they all come for the Christians and now through Bill C-9 the Word of God itself.

Matthew 21 should be read in it’s entirety. But here are a few verses.

42 Jesus said to them, “Have you never read in the Scriptures:

“‘The stone that the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone;[a]

this was the Lord’s doing,

and it is marvelous in our eyes’?

43 Therefore I tell you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people producing its fruits. 44 And the one who falls on this stone will be broken to pieces; and when it falls on anyone, it will crush him.”[b]

What order was he addressing that is prophetic today? The masonic, satanic, globalist llluminati. Where we see the dark symbols boasting their conquest we can identify the perversion.

Zechariah 3:1-2

9 For lo, the [n]stone that I have laid before Joshua: upon one stone shall be seven eyes: behold, I [o]will cut out the graving thereof, saith the Lord of hosts, and I will take [p]away the iniquity of this land in one day.

10 In that day, saith the Lord of hosts, shall ye call every man his neighbor under the [q]vine, and under the fig tree.

Consider. The Order wishes us not to have eyes to see and ears to hear. It is in the seeing each other as brothers and sisters that tumbles the capstone to dust. Preserve our rights to scripture.

For wisdom is there. Defeat Bill C-9.

Who they tell you with all the worth of a covid operation is your enemy? Is so that their order is preserved whilewe are distracted. They have gamed this with demons. They have occupied all power. They think the people cannot have God. should not have God. should not be led by God. they think they can invert the world into a satanic pedo demon order and we will not notice. That we will not read them.

we have noticed. We notice what their achiles heel is. they want to ban the word of God.

oh. well that is interesting.

I take God’s Jurisdiction.

I would advise you to do so too. Rebuke the demonic order. Those loyal to demons should know they have some time to switch allegiance. But how much is not ours to decide. Then they have their eternal consequences.

