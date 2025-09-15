LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
1h

I have only read the headline so far. If it's true, Holy Effink Strombole!!!

AND DOWN THEY GO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture