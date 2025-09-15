9 13 was supposed to be a massive masonic ritual. Let us review.

This is the location where 3 million marchers met the counter protest in London in a narrow alley.

Right in front of an establishment known as the SILVER CROSS. With an emblazoned 33 degree on display.

THE SILVER CROSS IS NONE OTHER THAN THE CROSS OF THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR.

So the two marches were set in front of the phallus before a store that said 33 degrees Silver Cross.

google AI states:

“A 33rd-degree silver cross is an insignia of the Scottish Rite, a branch of Freemasonry, and is sometimes depicted on rings, jewelry, or regalia. The cross is a symbol of great honor and distinction within the fraternity, as the 33rd degree itself cannot be sought but is bestowed upon a member by the Supreme Council for exemplary service.

The 33rd degree

The 33rd degree is the highest honorary title within the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. It is known as a Sovereign Grand Inspector General.

It is conferred upon a select few Masons who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the fraternity or humanity as a whole.

The award is not earned through ritual work but is a recognition of outstanding and selfless service.

The insignia often includes a silver cross or a ring.

The silver cross on 33rd-degree regalia

The Scottish Rite uses various forms of the cross in its symbolism, including on items related to the 33rd degree. These crosses hold symbolic meaning within the Masonic tradition.

On rings: Some Masonic rings for the 33rd degree may feature a silver cross, sometimes with other emblems like the double-headed eagle.

On other jewelry and regalia: Crosses and other Masonic symbols are incorporated into a variety of commemorative items for the 33rd degree, such as pendants, patches, and rings.

Varies by tradition: The exact depiction of a silver cross can vary depending on the particular jurisdiction or the item it is featured on. For example, the ring for the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction is specific, made of three half-round gold rings joined together with a triangular plate, but other memorabilia may feature a cross.”

So this is set to be a death and rebirth ritual. IT FLUNKED HARD. And exposing it is your duty. share this post. and subscribe.

Share

You will see later on that the fight takes place before another Masonic insignia. The fight is set up before “Mystic Treasures”

Mystic Treasures in masonry refers to a book

Mystic Masonry or the Symbols of Freemasonry and the Greater Mysteries of Antiquity Paperback – Jan. 1 1992

by J D Buck (Author)

You can dig through the footage I’ve assembled for the ritual sacrifice they desired. You might know the square and take other names of stores I missed. Thank-you if you do comment below.

Leave a comment

In front of the phallus. Note that in this small area the horses are facing the the Britons assembled.

In this video the masonic agitators for the counter protest hurl a song the alternating “nazi scum” alternating with “nazis come.” Stage is set. they are calling them over.

Here is the size of the protest.

The few thousand estimates is paltry. 3 million was the true count. get that understood. We are legion. We are real. We are the majority and a pedo cult of nimrod satanic worshipers are at the top.

Important video next.

In this video the masonic toy boy play actors sing some ugly song that you can see isn't being taken up. “You can stick your Palestine up your ass." Watch these men they will later be both behind the protest lines talking and chatting with police. So they are instigators agitators, system owned, then with the police laughing and getting ready. I will then show you these men also fighting the police. you see this post is one J6 UK unraveled in a mere 2 days of combing footage and assembling this for you.

Before the phallus new agitcops get assembled.

Now look at this video.

Agitboobs seems to be ignored. Note that you have many races here. Indians, whites, blacks. Then you will get to the men on the balcony.

Here are two that you saw I believe were in the agit song and then also in the fight footage. How they get around for this theatre. How i found this is only God led because there is no explanation other. I am but one person with zero skills at tech.

And here

Is that the same haircut as the leader of the Palestine song?

Here

Here. Look at mr. 33 degrees himself in the dark cap. I’ll bet dollars to donuts. Or mystic treasures to silver crosses. all they need is an apron or guillotine for Christians.

Take you time grab the images.

For most of time this reporter

Is behind in between the two protests but nestles in to capture the agit song and is quite friendly with masonic agitsingers. You in Britain must know who he is.

The agitsong agitsingers must be intelligence in performance.

MOST IMPORTANT J6UK VIDEO IS NEXT.

Now here are two of the fight actors who later get arrested. They are taken through the lines of police and horses and greeted by the cops and masonic handlers with loud hurrahs. A bald man with orange beard greets them takes a selfy and then becomes a fighter for the media to throw up everywhere.

Here is a slower video. LATER the bearded bald guy is filmed fighting.

They literally proceed to take a selfy. They are in the inner sanctum. Hooray actors have arrived to perform the ritual.

Hoorah loosers. The enemies of the people in service to darkness. Caught ya. All 3 end up being caught on camera fighting the cops. Do you understand what I'm setting out for you Britain. Methodically. Thoroughly.

J6UK proof within days.

Now here is the a video where I've captured blondie and Palestine up your ass agitsinger in the inner sanctum together.

He just walks right through the screen.

But how could they arrange for the fighting. Caught that too. The cops perform an exercise called horshoe and make a small area to record the fighting.

You with studio equipment can break down the instructions I caught on audio instructing the cops how to perform. Literally it is a Savoy rehearsed play we are watching.

The fighting takes place in front of a shop MYSTIC TREASURES. As before you must know Mystic treasures is masonic. This is a freemason ritual. Was Charlie Kirks patsy arrested after 33 HOURS?

They are my uk J6 actors. The bald guy with the red beard. The tall agit Palestine Singer. See all the J6 UK Actors trying to take down the country for their masters.

How convenient for you Britain that I placed it all in one post. Now get this to your Podcasters and blow this up.

It took me a very long time to put this together. Buy lots of my books and give them to chained, the bonded, and the freemasons.

It is the 0.1 percent vs us all. I don’t believe they would do the ritual covid, or anything else on this global stage if it weren’t sewn up. And that includes the country that imposed the shots first.

Not a place on the God’s green earth they haven’t claimed or chained as theirs. And if you think me saying that includes your country and your leaders makes me whatever you are just naïve or without knowing it in service to the order intent on enslaving or eliminating mankind. or in actual service.

The techno biodigital convergence IS a genocide. we aren’t meant to be left to “evolve”

But why was this ritual defeated.

The battle is spiritual. As you set your heart, you shift this burden. The clawing thirsting sucking avarice beast is wounded.

Repent. Get right with the Lord. Put the word of God in your mouth and heart.

“Job

28 Surely there is a vein for the silver, and a place for gold where they fine it.

2 Iron is taken out of the earth, and brass is molten out of the stone.

3 He setteth an end to darkness, and searcheth out all perfection: the stones of darkness, and the shadow of death.

4 The flood breaketh out from the inhabitant; even the waters forgotten of the foot: they are dried up, they are gone away from men.

5 As for the earth, out of it cometh bread: and under it is turned up as it were fire.

6 The stones of it are the place of sapphires: and it hath dust of gold.

7 There is a path which no fowl knoweth, and which the vulture's eye hath not seen:

8 The lion's whelps have not trodden it, nor the fierce lion passed by it.

9 He putteth forth his hand upon the rock; he overturneth the mountains by the roots.

10 He cutteth out rivers among the rocks; and his eye seeth every precious thing.

11 He bindeth the floods from overflowing; and the thing that is hid bringeth he forth to light.

12 But where shall wisdom be found? and where is the place of understanding?

13 Man knoweth not the price thereof; neither is it found in the land of the living.

14 The depth saith, It is not in me: and the sea saith, It is not with me.

15 It cannot be gotten for gold, neither shall silver be weighed for the price thereof.

16 It cannot be valued with the gold of Ophir, with the precious onyx, or the sapphire.

17 The gold and the crystal cannot equal it: and the exchange of it shall not be for jewels of fine gold.

18 No mention shall be made of coral, or of pearls: for the price of wisdom is above rubies.

19 The topaz of Ethiopia shall not equal it, neither shall it be valued with pure gold.

20 Whence then cometh wisdom? and where is the place of understanding?

21 Seeing it is hid from the eyes of all living, and kept close from the fowls of the air.

22 Destruction and death say, We have heard the fame thereof with our ears.

23 God understandeth the way thereof, and he knoweth the place thereof.

24 For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven;

25 To make the weight for the winds; and he weigheth the waters by measure.

26 When he made a decree for the rain, and a way for the lightning of the thunder:

27 Then did he see it, and declare it; he prepared it, yea, and searched it out.

28 And unto man he said, Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding.”

and maybe the one that puts complete awe in my chest and hurt in my heart and hope in my tears.

John 1

“1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.

7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.

8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light”

My book is WORLD ON MUTE. PLEASE GET IT HERE.

This masonic ritual was just exposed in a ritual of light. Not enlightenment. but light.

The light of man is within him. You are the light.

Share

Leave a comment